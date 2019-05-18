Vale - Waiting For An Entry

The bull case is almost complete as we only need higher economic sentiment to justify owning this cyclical commodity company.

It's a while ago since I wrote my last article about the Brazilian iron ore giant Vale (VALE). The company is the world's largest producer of high grade iron ore with the world's largest iron ore mine. Output in this mine is expected to grow more than expected after 2020 while we also see that Chinese demand for high grade iron ore is strengthening again. The only thing we need now is an economic growth bottom. When (not if) that happens, we will get a ton of alpha from Vale.

Source: Vale

What's The Bull Case?

There are a few important things that need to be discussed in order to assess the company's bull case. First of all, Vale is the world's biggest producer of 65% iron content ore which not only makes the company extremely cyclical but also provides it with secular opportunities in a world where major economies like China are moving towards higher quality iron ore to fight pollution.

Essentially, the Chinese economy is moving back to higher grade iron ore as higher steel margins allow companies to spend more money on more expensive quality iron ore. This does tell us something about the steel industry and China's economy in general which I will discuss in the second part of this article.

A few days ago, China's environment ministry ordered steel mills to target ultra-low emission levels in order to fight air pollution which is a major problem in China's cities.

"In the longer term, because of the changes in the Chinese steel industry… as well as tighter emissions controls, we see a very significant demand pool and preference for high-grade iron ores," said Siddarth Aggarwal, market analysis manager for iron ore and ferrous trading at Anglo American. - Source

As a result, 65% iron ore prices are at a 5-year high in China with inventories of imported iron ore at Chinese ports at their lowest levels since October of 2017. One of the reasons why quality iron ore is in short supply is the Brumadinho dam disaster in January which killed hundreds.

Yes, Vale did greatly suffer from this disaster. However, the long-term picture is good as the company is massively expanding its production of iron ore.

This year, Vale expects to produce 75 million tonnes of iron ore in its S11D operations in Carajas Serra Sul. This output will increase to 90 million tonnes in 2020. So far, I am not breaking any news as these numbers have been expected for quite some time. What matters is that the company has a plan called 'Beyond 2020' which aims to increase production to 150 million tonnes.

So far, I could say that this stock is a buy purely based on stable iron ore prices, rising 65% iron ore demand and the company's ability to expand production. However, there is one additional factor, and that's the economy.

Just like Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), the company is in a long-term secular bull market based on commodity supply/demand, but the stock has been under pressure (Freeport McMoRan article).

What I am talking about is the leading Chinese manufacturing PMI. This indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. A value above 50 indicates growth, whereas a value below 50 points at contraction. Anyhow, what we see is that 2018 started an ugly slowing trend which pressured cyclical commodity related stocks. At this point, the index is at 50.2 after rising from almost 48 as of a few months ago.

Source: TradingEconomics (Graph: Chinese Manufacturing PMI)

The same goes for the US, where the leading ISM manufacturing index declined to 52.8 in April, hitting another multi-year low after a rapid expansion in 2016 and 2017.

So far, it needs to be seen if we are able to bottom at current levels. The first regional manufacturing surveys from New York and Philadelphia look promising, but it might be too early to call it a bottom.

With that said, I think it is deserved that Vale's stock price has done quite well since the Chinese economy peaked in 2018. Yes, the stock is down from its peak at $16, but without the support from strong iron ore prices, this stock could easily trade below $10.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I am putting Vale on my watchlist. I like the company's continuing focus on accelerated 65% iron ore production and rising Chinese iron ore demand which both shows that steel margins are rising again while it also might point at an economic bottom on the mid-term. Additionally, Vale continues to impress with a solid balance sheet. The debt-to-equity ratio is at 0.40 with a current ratio of 1.20.

I am not sure where this stock is going to bottom, but I think we are nearing a strong support zone. I am not yet buying, but if regional manufacturing surveys continue to point at higher economic growth, I am more than likely going to start a small position.

I have said it before and I'll say it again, there are not many commodity companies that have the kind of future potential Vale has.

