NG Weekly: Range Extension Higher Into Mid-Week Before Balance Development Ensued, 2.67s-2.59s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

The highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery higher. This probability path played out, albeit marginally, as minor range extension higher developed to 2.67s into mid-week before selling interest emerged and balance developed, 2.67s-2.59s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.63s.

12-17 May 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late sellers held the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.59s, where sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence. Aggressive short covering inventory adjustment then ensued to 2.65s, closing near key resistance. Minor range extension higher developed early in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.67s. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence.

Narrow, two-sided trade developed there, 2.67s-2.63s, into Wednesday’s auction before selling interest emerged, 26.4s, driving price aggressively lower back into prior balance. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.59s, ahead of Wednesday’s close. Narrow balance developed early in Thursday’s auction before a false breakdown occurred, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.58s, where buy excess formed as sellers trapped ahead of the EIA release. Price discovery higher developed through the EIA release (+106 bcf vs. +104 bcf expected), achieving a stopping point, 2.66s, into Friday’s auction. Buyers trapped there as balance developed, 2.66s-2.61s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.63s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as minor range extension to 2.67s occurred. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance into week’s end.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) is buy-side. The minor range extension higher (forming an unsecured high) and buy excess developed late in the week on the pullback providing structural indication that price discovery higher is likely near-term. Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s unsecured high, 2.67s. Sell-side failure in this area targets the key supply clusters overhead, 2.71s-2.73s/2.85s-2.87s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to hold the auction there will target key demand clusters below, 2.61-2.58s/2.53s-2.49s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, the development of a structural low at 2.44s and subsequent failure of the sell-side to defend prior key supply, 2.54s, implies price discovery higher to 2.89s (or higher) is now possible.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 50% decline from the November 2018 high, the Managed Money (MM) short posture is not yet consistent with quantities consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). It is only with materially larger MM short posture that the market has seen structural lows develop in recent years. However, while MM short posture is below recent years’ quantities for structural low development, so too is MM long posture, likely due to recent declining market leverage (Open Interest) and MM net long posture. While posture is approaching the needed quantities, a structural low may have already developed a structural low at 2.44s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.