Turning Points For The Week Of May 13-17

While my recession probability remains at 15%, if we have a few more weeks like this, I'll be raising it.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic numbers to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to see if the economy has reached a "Turning Point."

Conclusion: My recession probability for the next 6-12 months is still 15%. But this week's data was broadly weaker: Building permits were down, the four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose, the yield curve inverted modestly, industrial production continues moving lower. As I recently lowered my probability, I'm reluctant to raise it so quickly. But this week's data wasn't that great.

Leading Indicators

This week, the government released the latest building permits data:

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,296,000. This is 0.6 percent (±2.6 percent) above the revised March rate of 1,288,000, but is 5.0 percent (±1.4 percent) below the April 2018 rate of 1,364,000. Single‐family authorizations in April were at a rate of 782,000; this is 4.2 percent (±1.2 percent) below the revised March figure of 816,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 467,000 in April.

The chart shows that the data continues to move lower:

Last month's move lower is fairly strong and continues a trend that started at the beginning of last year.

The Department of Labor reported another increase in the four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims:

In the week ending May 11, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 212,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. The four-week moving average was 225,000, an increase of 4,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 220,250.

However, the weekly total is moving lower, meaning the recent climb will top out over the next few weeks:

The four-week number has once again bounced off lows to rise a touch. While it's still at lower levels, we should definitely keep an eye on this number.

The belly of the yield curve is still very flat:

The 10, 7, and 5-year/3-month spreads (left chart) continues to narrow, and the 7-year/3-month and 5-year/3-month spreads are inverted. The 7,5, 3-year/1-year spreads (right chart) are all inverted.

Once again, the 10-year/3-month curve inverted

Coincidental Economic Numbers

The Census Bureau released the latest retail sales number on Wednesday (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for April 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $513.4 billion, a decrease of 0.2 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 3.1 percent (±0.7 percent) above April 2018. Total sales for the February 2019 through April 2019 period were up 3.0 percent (±0.7 percent) from the same period a year ago. The February 2019 to March 2019 percent change was revised from up 1.6 percent (±0.5 percent) to up 1.7 percent (±0.2 percent).

Here are the key charts of the data:

The top left chart shows total sales. It dipped in December when consumer sentiment dropped sharply due to a stock market swoon and government shutdown. But it has rebounded nicely over the last few months. The year-over-year percentage change (top right) has risen modestly since the end of last year. The number ex-autos (bottom two charts) have the same pattern.

The Federal Reserve released the latest industrial production numbers on Wednesday. Here's the table from the report:

This data is now concerning. Industrial production has declined in three of the last five months (top line). And there's a noticeable weakness in both methods of classifying the data. Final product production (second set of numbers) is down in four of the last six months while major industry production (third set of numbers) is off in three of the last four months. Chart of the data shows this general trend: The composite number (left) and its Y/Y percentage change (right) are now firmly moving lower.

As I mentioned at the top, I don't want to change my figures willy-nilly. But this week's releases were broadly weaker, leaving me a bit more uneasy about the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.