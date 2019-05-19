Omega Healthcare Investors: Operational Progress Makes This 7%-Yielding REIT Attractive

By Jonathan Weber

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is among the largest REITs in the healthcare industry. Its share price got under a lot of pressure in early 2018, after problems with operators and a dividend freeze made investors worry about the sustainability of its payout.

With a dividend yield of 7.1%, Omega Healthcare Investors looks suitable for income-oriented investors.

Fortunately, OHI is making continuous progress in addressing problems with operators, and thanks to favorable long-term trends, the REIT is poised for improving results in the coming years.

Company Overview

Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust that focuses on healthcare properties. More precisely, it is primarily active in the skilled nursing segment of the healthcare industry.

The company's focus on the skilled nursing sub-sector of the broader healthcare industry provides some unique challenges and advantages. The company should benefit from ongoing demographic trends that will result in a steadily growing demand for skilled nursing facilities over the coming years and decades. At the same time, Omega Healthcare is negatively impacted by the fact that many operators in the skilled nursing industry, i.e. tenants of the company, are not operating very profitably. Over the years, this has resulted in several cases of bankruptcies, restructurings, etc. for these operators, which have gone hand in hand with pressures on Omega Healthcare, as the REIT had to renegotiate rents or make other amendments.

Omega operates as a triple-net REIT, which means that basically all expenses are the responsibility of tenants, including taxes and insurance. This allows for very lean operations on Omega Healthcare's side, which employs just over 50 people.

The company was founded in 1992, and since then, it has grown into a quite large player in its industry that is currently valued at $8 billion. Omega Healthcare Investors is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Omega Healthcare has the largest portfolio of skilled nursing facilities, the second largest in its peer group, Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA), owns less than half the amount of properties that Omega Healthcare owns. This provides some advantages in terms of scale and size, and should, theoretically, result in more efficient operations, as overhead expenses can be distributed over a larger amount of properties, which results in lower costs per property.

Some of its peers, such as Welltower (WELL), hold large amounts of properties in other segments of the healthcare REIT industry. This is not true for Omega Healthcare, which is focused on skilled nursing facilities. Omega owns properties in most US states, with Texas, Florida, and Indiana being the states where it has the largest presence. On top of that, it has also diversified into Great Britain, where the REIT owns 55 properties in the London area.

Demographic Change Generates Strong Long-Term Tailwinds For Omega Healthcare Investors

Skilled nursing facilities, such as the one that Omega Healthcare owns and that are operated by its tenants, provide post-acute 24-hour nursing care. People who leave a hospital, where acute care is provided, oftentimes still require care following their stay at a hospital.

They then are placed in skilled nursing facilities in roughly 20% of cases. This means that demand for skilled nursing should rise in line with demand for acute care in hospitals, assuming that the rate of people that are placed in skilled nursing facilities following their stay at a hospital does not change meaningfully.

Demographic change, which describes the fact that people in the US are, on average, getting older, results in more hospital stays, as higher-age people have more health problems, on average. This, in turn, leads to rising demand for skilled nursing, which provides a powerful tailwind for the skilled nursing industry, and thus also for REITs with exposure to the skilled nursing facility, such as Omega Healthcare with its large amount of skilled nursing facilities.

Omega Healthcare's presentation slides show that the amount of days that people spend at skilled nursing facilities rises drastically as these people age, with people aged 75-85 requiring roughly two and a half times as much time at skilled nursing facilities compared to those one decade younger. Baby boomers are now getting into the age brackets where demand for skilled nursing rises drastically, which means that the aging of this generation should result in steadily rising demand for skilled nursing services over the coming years.

Omega Healthcare Investors states that it seeks to surf the silver tsunami by capitalizing on the megatrend of demographic change. Rising demand for skilled nursing services will result in higher occupancy rates in skilled nursing facilities, which in turn increases the profitability of skilled nursing providers. As these companies are the tenants of Omega Healthcare, the REIT benefits twofold: The risk of an operator not being able to pay the contracted rent declines, as operators will get more profitable over the coming years. On top of that, Omega Healthcare should be able to push through higher rent increases once its tenants (skilled nursing providers) are more profitable and demand for skilled nursing facilities is strengthening.

This demographic tailwind does thus result in lower risks for Omega Healthcare, as rent shortfalls become less likely, while at the same time this trend will result in better rent growth rates and thus improving earnings and cash flow momentum for the healthcare REIT.

Omega Healthcare Is Making Operational Progress

The company profits, and will profit in the future, from the powerful megatrend of changing demographics. This is more of a long-term thing; though, in the short run, it can be overridden by other factors.

Not too long ago Omega Healthcare announced that one of its operators, Orianna, had problems paying its rent. This, as well as some agreements between the two companies to lessen the burden of its rent payments on Orianna, has resulted in weaker-than-expected results for Omega Healthcare a couple of quarters ago. After the company also announced that its dividend would be maintained at the current level, and not increased quarterly, which had been the case in the past, its share price got under a lot of pressure:

In late 2017 and early 2018, the share price crashed to the mid-20s, but despite the fact that Omega Healthcare has not started to raise its dividend since, its share price has recovered substantially over the last year.

This was the result of ongoing operational improvements for the company during that time frame. Restructurings of master lease agreements with some of its tenants, coupled with some movements in the property portfolio due to asset sales and acquisitions of other properties, have resulted in somewhat murky growth rates for the company's funds from operations over the last year.

During its first-quarter earnings release, Omega Healthcare showcased that the vast majority of its tenants had an EBITARM coverage of more than 1.2, with less than 3% of rents being covered by less than a factor of 1.2.

When we look at EBITDAR coverage, about 13% of rents are covered by less than a factor of 1.2, while roughly 87% of rents are covered with a factor of 1.2 or more. This is still not an overly high coverage ratio, but it shows that Omega Healthcare's moves over the last year have stabilized much of its portfolio.

It is thus not surprising to see that Omega Healthcare sees improving funds from operations trends going forward. AFFO per share had been growing very consistently between 2008 and 2016, but in 2017 and 2018, when operational problems surfaced, AFFO per share declined by 3% and 8%, respectively. At the midpoint of the REIT's guidance range, 2019's AFFO per share will be up 0.7% versus 2018. This is not a strong growth rate at all, but it shows that the trend of accelerating declines from 2017 and 2018 has been stopped, and 2019 could turn out to be the first positive year of many to come, as the silver tsunami should become an ever more powerful tailwind in the 2020s.

During the first-quarter earnings release, Omega Healthcare's executives have pointed out a couple of other positives about the company's progress:

The acquisition of MedEquities should close during the second quarter, and as management believes that this will be immediately accretive to the REIT's FFO per share, despite being paid with equity mostly, shareholders should benefit significantly from this acquisition.

The Orianna situation has been cleared, and Omega Healthcare is also making progress with another difficult tenant, Daybreak. According to CEO Taylor Pickett, improving patient metrics mean that Daybreak's rent coverage should improve going forward, which means that the risks caused by this tenant should decline during the coming quarters.

Last but not least, higher Medicare reimbursements will lead to growing revenues for all of Omega Healthcare's tenants towards the end of the current year, all else equal. This should further strengthen the rent coverage ratios of Omega Healthcare's tenants, and it is another reason for why its results in 2020 could be better than in 2019, which would mean that 2019 may indeed be the year when the REIT's turnaround starts to lead to improving results.

Dividend Yield Is Highly Attractive

Income-oriented investors obviously favor higher-yielding securities, but stocks should never be bought based on their yields alone. Other factors, such as the safety of the dividend and the long-term potential for capital appreciation, as well as the likelihood of dividend increases or dividend reductions, should be factored in.

Some analysts are forecasting a dividend increase in 2019 for Omega. This would be a positive sign for income investors, but it is not overly likely, as I believe that the dividend could be increased once the operational improvements are even more visible and once FFO per share is consistently growing again. A dividend increase in the next couple of years seems more likely than a dividend cut, though, as Omega Healthcare would have cut the dividend in 2017 or 2018 if it wanted to preserve cash. Cutting the dividend now, as operations are improving and as troubles with operators are being worked out, would not make a great deal of sense.

The payout ratio is not low based on AFFO per share, as Omega will pay out 86% of its adjusted funds from operations this year. This is still not overly problematic, though, especially as the REIT's funds from operations should rise over the coming years, which means that the payout ratio will come down automatically if the company chooses to hike the dividend payout at a rate that is not too high.

Investors get a dividend yield of 7.1% right here, which is relatively attractive all by itself. Based on the fact that the silver tsunami and operational progress should result in positive long-term growth rates, there is some potential for share price gains on top of that.

Final Thoughts

Recent trade war worries have spooked the market once again. A stock with basically no exposure to any trade war developments, such as Omega Healthcare, could provide some stability while the rest of the market is seeing a lot of volatility.

Omega is progressing nicely when it comes to clearing up problems with tenants, while higher Medicare payments starting from October, and demographic tailwinds, could lead to further improvements for the company's financials.

OHI is not without risks, but the dividend looks relatively safe, and in the long run, Omega Healthcare looks like a prime way to capitalize on demographic change.

