Facebook: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

An “independent” Instagram, valued between $77 billion and $91 billion, will be subject to additional and excessive social and regulatory scrutiny because of its historical baggage from Facebook.

Staying with Facebook, Instagram will enjoy the various synergistic and near-monopolistic benefit from the parent to be able to grow at a much higher rate than even the core Facebook.

Besides the political and social implications of breaking up a large company like Facebook, stockholders’ evaluation on this proposition should be easily reduced to an economic one.

By K C Ma and Bilal Hashmi

The call to break up Facebook (FB) is today’s story here. Chris Hughes, one of the original co-founders of Facebook, feeling “a sense of anger and responsibility," recently made a passionate appeal to break up Facebook. Among other criticisms, Hughes argued that “I’m angry that his (Mark Zuckerberg) focus on growth led him to sacrifice security and civility for clicks,” “We are a nation with a tradition of reining in monopolies, no matter how well-intentioned the leaders of these companies may be. Mark’s power is unprecedented and un-American.” While Hughes’ proposal may have social merits, it is the purpose of this post to examine this proposal from the stockholders’ perspective. On that front, the real question that Facebook stockholders should ask themselves is, am I better off if Facebook spins off Instagram? Or, is Instagram worth more to be spun off out of Facebook?

Our thought process to deal with this proposition is something like this: For simplicity, let us say that the core Facebook valuation should not be too much different with or without Instagram since Facebook started monetization long before Instagram. Therefore, the proposition may be addressed by simply comparing Instagram's current valuation as it is part of Facebook with a standalone independent Instagram valuation if it is broken out of Facebook.

Current Instagram Valuation

It took the core Facebook platform 7 years between 2005 and 2012 to grow to a billion users (Table 1 and Figure 1A). This has been achieved by a once-in-a-generation increase in smartphone users and aggressive geographical expansion. In contrast, Instagram also has 1 billion users for the first 7 years (2012-2019). The difference is that Facebook was still a private company that grew to 1 billion users, while Instagram did it as a part of the public company Facebook (Figure 1A).

From this point on, Instagram is expected to be able to increase the user growth at a faster pace than the second 6 years of the core Facebook’s historical growth to get an additional 1.32 billion users (2013-2019). It is estimated that Instagram currently contributes 20% of Facebook’s revenue which will increase to 25% by 2020 (Figure 1B). This is because the adoption curve of the Instagram platform has outpaced core Facebook. Scaling or doubling Instagram’s users in its second 6 years is easier for Facebook this time “as the playbook used for targeted NewsFeed ads is being replicated on Instagram,” per Bloomberg’s Waral and Kim. The launch of Instagram TV also opens doors to budget video ads to flow to the platform. Time spent per user on Instagram has been rising while time spent on core Facebook has been declining. But Facebook’s change to ephemeral messaging and more privacy control will likely accelerate Instagram's growth due to the integration of the messaging platform which is expected to boost ad inventory.

The bottom line is that various synergistic benefits from Facebook will surely help Instagram grow at a higher rate than the core Facebook. Accordingly, in terms of valuation, Instagram’s higher growth potential deserves a higher P/S multiple than the seasoned core Facebook’s 6.8-7.6X (Table 4). Since the average P/S of the peer group reasonably ranges from Spotify’s (NYSE:SPOT) 3.27 to Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) 8.23, yet none of the high P/S platforms have even a close monthly active user number to Instagram’s 1 billion. Considering the expected higher growth rate, it stands to reason that Instagram should be conservatively valued at the high end of the P/S multiple between 7x and 8x. For 2019, Instagram is expected to generate $14 billion in ad revenue; this would put Instagram’s valuation around $98 billion-$112 billion, which is roughly in line with Bloomberg’s $100 million valuation (Table 3B and Figure 1B).

Independent Instagram Valuation

On the flip side of the argument is an independent Instagram which will not benefit from the above mentioned synergistic effect from the core Facebook. If you take out targeted NewsFeed, Instagram TV, and integrated messaging services, Facebook’s ad inventory will not flow through Instagram‘s Stories. As a result, independent Instagram will become just another independent platform like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Spotify, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and LINE Corp. (NYSE:LN). With an average growth rate, it is reasonable to price Instagram with a peer’s average price multiple between 5.5x and 6.5x. The same $14 billion Instagram revenue will compute its market capitalization between $77 billion and $91 billion.

Takeaways

If you don’t consider the political and social implications of routine calls to break up any large company like Facebook, stockholders’ evaluation on this proposition should be easily reduced to an economic one. Staying with Facebook, Instagram will clearly enjoy the various synergistic and near-monopolistic benefits from the parent Facebook to grow at a much higher rate than even the core Facebook. The current $100 billion valuation of Instagram confirms this assertion.

If Instagram becomes a standalone, independent company, other than losing all the benefits of being part of the largest social media entity, independent Instagram will be subject to additional and excessive social and regulatory scrutiny because of its inheritance of historical baggage from Facebook. The $85 billion valuation of an independent Instagram confirms this conjecture.

If Facebook stockholders get to decide Instagram’s fate, the choice is clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.