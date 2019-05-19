Allergan And Cenicriviroc In NASH: The Forgotten

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

For accelerated conditional approval on FDA Subpart H, cenicriviroc must achieve the primary clinical endpoint of ≥1 stage improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH at 12 months.

The top-line Phase 3 interim data readout on the 52-week study of cenicriviroc in patients with biopsied NASH fibrosis should be announced by Q4 2020.

Allergan’s lead investigative drug candidate for NASH is cenicriviroc, an immune modulator that induced liver regression in the Phase 2b NASH trial.

Market Assessment

Allergan (AGN) is a commercial-stage large market cap ($45.9B) biopharma developing innovative and generic therapeutics for diseases affecting the eyes, bowel, lungs, skin, urogenital systems and brain. Through the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics, Allergan has been clinically developing cenicriviroc (CVC) as a potential therapy for the chronic liver disease, NASH. Allergan is also developing in-house investigative drug candidates for NASH that pharmacologically targets the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

As a dual CCR2/CCR5 chemokine receptor antagonist with well documented immune modulatory effects, CVC is unique in its selective suppressive functional effects on both CCR2 and CCR5 chemokine receptors. Mechanistically, CVC induces anti-inflammatory hepatic responses that triggers anti-fibrotic benefits during NASH as documented in the Phase 2b NASH study. As an investigative drug candidate for NASH disease, CVC is very distinct in its pharmacological targets, CCR2 and CCR5.

If CVC induces significant therapeutic effective in the Phase 3 NASH fibrosis trial, then it will be the second of the “fab four” (i.e., selonsertib/Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), OCA/Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT), elafibranor/Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and CVC/Allergan) NASH drug candidates to significantly regress liver fibrosis associated with NASH. Noteworthy, Intercept announced in Q1 2019 that the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obeticholic acid in patients with NASH fibrosis met its primary clinical outcome. Obeticholic acid achieved the FDA pre-agreed clinical endpoint of at least ≥1 stage improvement in liver fibrosis without the worsening of NASH.

CVC is also being clinically evaluated in combination with tropifexor by Novartis (NVS) in a Phase 2 NASH fibrosis trial. The top-line data is also anticipated in Q4 2020. Furthermore, Allergan is expanding its NASH drug pipeline beyond CVC with the development of two in-house FXR agonists, AGN-242256 (pre-clinical) and AGN-242266 (phase 1). Suggesting that, we should expect developing clinical news from Allergan on its NASH program for the next several years.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed institutional ownership at 81.62% with 1,138 institutional holders accounting for 267,556,813 total shares. Top 3 holders are Wellington Management Group, Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. Analysts from 21 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $183.

At the end of Q1 2019, Allergan had cash and marketable securities totaling $1.8B with an estimated debt of $23.5B. It spent $800M in share buyback and retired $150M of its debt. Sales revenue of $3.59B was reported. There are multiple catalytic events expected in 12 months that should keep Allergan competitive.

Epilogue

Allergan’s executive compensation package was the issue in the recent annual shareholders' meeting. Prior to the annual meeting, activist investor Appaloosa LP noted:

"Allergan shareholders are clearly dissatisfied with management’s performance, business strategy and board oversight, as nearly 40% of voting shareholders want more pressing change than what the Board is offering."

The shareholders ignored Appaloosa LP as denoted by the voting results:

"The Allergan Board appreciates the support of our shareholders reflected in the voting results. We take seriously the feedback we received during our shareholder engagements leading up to the Annual Meeting and look forward to a continued dialogue moving forward. Allergan's Board of Directors is dedicated to best-in-class governance, strong independent oversight, accountability for performance and delivering on our strategic priorities to create value for our shareholders."

For those wondering who Appaloosa LP is? They have about 3.3M AGN shares. In contrast, the top 3 non-activist shareholders, Wellington Management, Vanguard and BlackRock, each own between 20-24M AGN shares.

