Abercrombie: Great For Capital Appreciation, Not So Much For Dividends

But as a dividend investor, I simply cannot get behind the fact that management isn't committed to increasing the dividend.

It is exactly what I'd look for if I were investing for capital apprecaition.

Note: To learn more about the Machine Assisted Dividends (M.A.D.) methodology, you can read this post, which my father Robert Kovacs published. All financial data from my company mad-dividends.com is sourced directly from the SEC, whereas pricing data comes from IEX.

Introduction

As of the today, Abercrombie & Fitch(ANF) has a dividend yield of 3.08% and is trading at $26.00 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment ANF has a Dividend Strength Score of 62 and a Stock Strength score of 100.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should stay away from Abercrombie & Fitch. While I believe it is a great stock for capital gains investors, it doesn’t tick all the boxes required for a spot in my dividend portfolio.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a retailer that sells apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. It operates online stores as well as direct-to-consumer operations.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Stocks which rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

I will look at ANF's payout and coverage ratios to assess dividend safety. The company's dividend potential is measured by looking at the current dividend yield, the dividend's historical growth as well as the changes in the revenues and net income over the recent years.

Dividend Safety

74% of Abercrombie & Fitch's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 23% of dividend stocks.

Operating cashflow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. ANF pays 16% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 73% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of ANF's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex. Abercrombie & Fitch has a free cashflow payout ratio of 31%, a better ratio than 65% of dividend stocks.

Abercrombie & Fitch's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics. ANF generates large amounts of cashflow in relation to its dividend, enough to warrant multiple dividend increases in the future.

31/01/2015 30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 Dividends $0.8000 $0.8000 $0.8000 $0.8000 $0.8000 Net Income $0.71 $0.51 $0.06 $0.10 $1.08 Payout Ratio 113% 157% 1334% 800% 75% Cash From Operations $4.28 $4.46 $2.70 $4.11 $5.10 Payout Ratio 18% 18% 30% 20% 16% Free Cash Flow $2.08 $2.66 $0.91 $2.81 $2.57 Payout Ratio 39% 30% 87% 29% 32%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

ANF can pay its interest 6 times, which is better than 62% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that ANF’s dividend is safe and is unlikely to be cut.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (ie: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Source: mad-dividends.com

Abercrombie & Fitch's dividend yield of 3.08% is better than 66% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 0% since an increase from $0.18 to $0.20 in 2013.

This is disappointing, as dividend investors we want to invest in companies which have management which are dedicated to paying a growing dividend. As you will find out, this is the main point which will stop me from investing in ANF.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the previous 3 years Abercrombie & Fitch has seen its revenues grow at a 1% CAGR and its net income grow by a CAGR of 30%. Top and bottom line growth will ultimately be the deciding factors of a company's ability to continue growing its dividend. Healthy revenue and earnings growth is essential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, ANF’s dividend has weak potential for growth. While both top & bottom lines have increased since bottoming out in 2016, management isn’t committed to a solid dividend program.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives ANF a dividend strength score of 62/100.

It is a shame that ANF doesn’t want to return more to its shareholders. Otherwise all the elements would be in place to make it a quality dividend stock. Let’s still take a look at the company’s fundamentals.

Stock Strength

When picking on dividend stocks, investors must focus on more factors than dividends alone. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

ANF has a P/E of 34.21x

P/S of 0.49x

P/CFO of 5.33x

Dividend yield of 3.08%

Buyback yield of 0.38%

Shareholder yield of 3.46%.

These values would suggest that ANF is more undervalued than 87% of stocks, which is very satisfying. ANF trades at a very low multiple of cashflow & sales, indicating it has a lot of unrealized value.

Value Score: 87/100

Momentum

As stupid as it sounds, stocks which have appreciated recently are the most likely to continue going up. Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Abercrombie & Fitch' price has increased by 23.75% these last 3 months, 46.07% these last 6 months and 2.73% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $26.00.

Source: mad-dividends.com

ANF has better momentum than 90% of stocks, which I find to be very satisfying. The stock has had a very good run in 2019, and now faces the challenge of climbing higher than its current price, which is very close to where it was one year ago. In a bullish market the 10% of stocks with the best momentum will usually outperform, and in this sense ANF has tailwinds if the markets continue to go higher.

Momentum score: 90/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth -- or even decreasing liabilities -- and will produce high levels of cashflows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

ANF' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.0 is better than 64% of stocks. Abercrombie & Fitch's liabilities have increased by 9% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 30.0% of ANF's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Abercrombie & Fitch has better financial strength than 78% of stocks. While liabilities have increased, ANF’s gearing is lower than comparable stocks in the apparel industry, giving the company the privilege of having a solid balance sheet.

Financial Strength Score: 78/100

Earnings Quality

Earnings manipulation has fooled many investors in the past. It is so easy to legally manipulate earnings to make them look better, that shady executives are often tempted to do so.

This can be picked up quite easily however. Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -17.9% puts it ahead of 76% of stocks.

116.8% of ANF's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 52% of stocks.

Each dollar of ANF's assets generates $1.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 88% of stocks.

Based on these findings, ANF has higher earnings quality than 91% of stocks. The negative accruals will be accretive to earnings in upcoming years, as will be the high levels of depreciation. The above average asset turnover also fares well for ANF’s future earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 91/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 100 / 100 which is fantastic. ANF is exactly what we look for in a stock which has potential to appreciate quickly.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 62 and a stock strength of 100, Abercrombie & Fitch, unfortunately, should not be considered by dividend investors.

If I were investing solely for capital appreciation, I’d likely invest in ANF. But I’m not and I need the dividend to grow at a good rate. I simply don’t envision this for ANF any time soon.

I will however put the stock on my watchlist, if ever dividend guidance were to change.

