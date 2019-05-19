S&P 500 Has Experienced 'PE Compression' The Last 16 Months - What Now?

Given the change in interest rates and the subsequent S&P 500 earnings growth, the case can be made the S&P 500 has gotten relatively cheaper over the last 16 months, albeit not dramatically so.

What's interesting is that the 10-year Treasury yield was close to 3% in late January '18 versus its 2.40% level today, while the 30-year Treasury was also trading at 3% in late January '18, headed to 3.20% in February '18, versus its close on Friday at 2.82%.

The S&P 500 has gone nowhere for 16 months despite the fact that S&P 500 earnings continue to rise, albeit at a slower rate of increase than last year.

This blog post on the credit markets on May 5th gave the first reference to the S&P 500 being flat over the last 18 months.

Let's flush out the numbers a little further:

1/26/18 high tick: 2,872.87

9/21/18 high tick: 2.940.91

5/1/19 high tick: 2,954.13

5/13/19 close: 2,859.53

What about sentiment?

Sentiment has turned sharply negative given the Bespoke data above (from Bespoke's Weekly letter dated 5/17/19).

Summary/conclusion: PE "expansion" is the grist of longer-term bull markets as we saw in the 1980s and 1990s, as S&P 500 earnings grew, but the market multiple kept rising with that earnings growth as interest rates fell, Communism faded, gradual deregulation of the US economy occurred, and Technology as a productivity-driver grew in importance starting in the early 1980s.

The "earnings recession" has been avoided, so the fact that the S&P 500 has just treaded water over the last 16 months means that when the S&P 500 starts to sniff out faster earnings growth, and like a beach ball being held under the water, the S&P 500 should eventually break out to an all-time-high when meaningful S&P 500 earnings growth returns.

Expected 2019 EPS growth for the S&P 500 is just 3%, which I believe is too low. That number should be higher by year-end 2019, but to be frank with readers, I thought 2018 would be a far better year than the -4.35% that we saw the S&P return when we started 2018 and were looking at +20% S&P 500 earnings growth.

Take any forecast with a healthy skepticism, but I expect the S&P 500 will see meaningful new highs in 2019.

Thanks for reading.

