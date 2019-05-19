Harmony Gold: Headwinds Are Too Strong To Ignore

Harmony Gold (HMY) recently reported Q3 2019 results that reveal Y/Y improvement in both production and cost metrics. The devaluation of the Rand against the US dollar was critical in reducing production costs. Nevertheless, the AISC of the company is way too high to enable profitable operations. The company has recorded negative EPS, and the unfavourable mining environment in South Africa is another red flag. Further, HMY has been increasing its debt and also its shareholder base. This could also hamper the company’s earnings profile going forward. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Top500)

During the quarter ended March 2019, HMY produced 331,603 ounces of gold, recording a 17% Y/Y increase. AISC came out at ~$1,286/oz. (Q3 2018: $1,456/oz.), witnessing a 12% Y/Y improvement. However, the average quarterly gold prices realized during the quarter were ~$1,324/oz. and we can see that the company is operating at very thin margins per ounce of gold production. One way this situation could improve is if there is significant upside in gold prices from the current levels. This would enable HMY to witness stronger margins which would eventually drill down positively on its earnings. Although we have yet to see HMY’s earnings for the March quarter, due to its high costs (in relation to gold prices) I believe that the earnings’ expectation is not very favourable (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Harmony Gold)

Why do I consider HMY’s AISC as being too high? Let’s see what cost metrics have been reported by peer gold miners. It’s worth noting that during the period under review, Kinross Gold (KGC), B2Gold (BTG), Alamos Gold (AGI), and IAMGOLD (IAG) reported per ounce AISC of $925, $848, $937, and $1,086, respectively. These numbers establish how HMY is uncompetitive against peers since its AISC was ~$1,286/oz (and the highest among peers).

As mentioned earlier, HMY’s cost metrics (as in, AISC) showed Y/Y improvement. This was partially due to the weakening Rand against the USD. Since HMY’s local mining costs (such as labour costs, etc.) are paid in the Rand, and the same are reported in USD, Rand’s weakness would mean lower reported production costs (in USD). On that note, the average exchange rate between the two currencies deteriorated from R11.95/$1 to R14/$1 (refer to Figure-2), and at least this was a positive for the company. In my opinion, if the Rand shows signs of a recovery, then that could be another negative for HMY’s mining dynamics.

Another major factor at play here is the uncertain mining environment in SA (read: South Africa). Despite having an alarmingly high unemployment rate (of ~28%), the SA mine worker unions often wreak havoc with the production schedules of mining companies through strikers/stoppages, etc. On that note, the AMCU (read: the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union) has been on strike in Sibanye Gold’s (SBGL) gold mines since November 2018 and intended to extend the strike to other SA miners, including HMY. The union’s request for such action was rejected by the court; otherwise, we could have seen disruption in HMY’s operations. In my view, the enemy has been held at bay but not eliminated altogether and HMY’s production is still threatened by the risk of union strikes.

These risk factors have been absorbed in the share price of HMY and result in a poor correlation between the prices of gold and HMY. Have a look at Table-1 which shows that HMY has a high correlation with a bearish gold market and a very low correlation with a gold market bull.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

This implies that any significant upside in gold prices would only improve the company’s share price slightly. Gold prices have been depressed for a while and have recently shown signs of recovery (in the wake of rising US-China trade tensions). But they haven’t been able to cast any noticeable impact on HMY’s share price (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

From a financial perspective, HMY’s high debt and expanding shareholder base are the warning signs. HMY has been increasing its long-term debt over the years with unmatched cash assets. At the end of December 2018, total debt stood at ~$415 MM while the company only had ~$100 MM in cash and ~$322 MM in current assets. The company has an alarming D/E ratio of 1.61x, and the ever-increasing shareholder base (Figure-4) creates more pressures on future earnings. For the half-year ended December 2018, HMY’s EPS stood at $0.01/share and had declined from $0.15/share last year.

Figure-4 (Source: SENS-Interim Results)

The technicals look attractive at this point, though. The 52-week price range lies between $1.42 and $2.20. At the time of writing, HMY last traded at $1.60 and that price was way below the median value of the 52-week range (at $1.81/share) and the potential upside is also indicated by the company’s technical price chart (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Further, HMY is optimistic about the near-term commissioning (Figure-6) of its Wafi-Golpu copper and gold project that could act as a growth catalyst in the medium to long term.

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

Nevertheless, the company’s near-to-medium term outlook would continue to be haunted by high costs, weak correlation with gold prices, high debt and expanding shareholder base. In my view, except for the correlation with gold prices, the remaining three factors would impact the company’s earnings going forward and will limit any significant upside in its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.