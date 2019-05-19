Ralph Lauren's Dividend Growth Story

Image Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) designs, markets, and distributes apparel, home furnishings, fragrances, and other goods in that realm. These offerings include both mid-tier items (affordable luxury) and luxury goods (what economists sometimes refer to as conspicuous consumption). During its latest earnings report, Ralph Lauren boosted its dividend by 10% to $2.75 per share on an annualized basis, good for a forward-looking yield of 2.4% as of this writing. While this industry has its many problems, we see Ralph Lauren sporting a promising dividend growth trajectory with great payout coverage. Shares of Ralph Lauren sold off after its latest earnings report, but the narrative remains the same none the less.

FY2019 in Review

During its 2019 fiscal year, which ended on March 30, 2019, Ralph Lauren generated $784 million in net operating cash flow while spending $198 million on capital expenditures. Free cash flow of $586 million fully covered $191 million in dividend payments but not all of its $503 million in share repurchases, which were partially covered with cash on hand. Ralph Lauren’s net operating cash flow dipped down in FY2019 versus FY2018 levels, however, note that FY2018 was the beneficiary of very favorable working capital movements.

Management expects Ralph Lauren’s capital expenditures will climb up to $0.3 billion in FY2020 as the company funds investments at its stores, expands its digital capabilities, and continues along with its corporate office consolidation program. Ralph Lauren’s capital expenditures have been steadily moving upwards over the past few years, but the jump from FY2019 to FY2020 is significant. We will be monitoring how Ralph Lauren’s capital allocation strategy plays out over the coming years to see if recent increases are sustained or not.

At the end of FY2019, Ralph Lauren had $2.0 billion in cash & cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Versus $0.7 billion in debt, the firm’s $1.3 billion net cash position combined with the resilience of Ralph Lauren’s free cash flow underpins its strong dividend growth story. The company has tremendous dividend coverage in our view and we respect that. Here are some of our thoughts on Ralph Lauren from our 16-page Stock Report;

Ralph Lauren is a leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in four categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. Competition is very strong in the segments of the fashion and consumer product industries in which it operates. Its distinctive image has been developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York. The company's brand names include some of the most recognizable names in fashion, giving it a nice brand portfolio. However, management has indicated that such a broad brand portfolio may be part of what is holding Ralph Lauren back. It plans to retrain its focus on the three core brands that account for the vast majority of brand strength and financial performance: Ralph Lauren, Polo, and Lauren. In accordance with its re-focusing and brand management strategy, Ralph Lauren is exiting some brands, reducing its exposure to off-price wholesale, and lowering its promotional levels. This has resulted in material weakness on its top-line, but management expects the repositioning to pay off in the long run in the form of enhanced profitability. The firm estimates the global fashion market to be $1.6 trillion and growing by 3%-5% annually. It expects digital sales to grow 5x-10x faster than sales at stores, though stores will still play a role in 80%+ of purchases, as millennials and China will represent 50% and 40% of the market, respectively, by 2023.

Improving Profitability

Last fiscal year, Ralph Lauren’s revenue climbed 2% year-over-year to $6.3 billion while its GAAP gross margin rose by over 85 basis points. Sales growth was realized in Asia and Europe, while its North American and other divisions posted a marginal decline in revenue. Reduced promotional activity (less price reductions to juice sales), favorable product mix, and growth in key lucrative markets helped drive gross margin expansion. The firm’s GAAP operating margin rose by almost 85 basis points, as gross margin expansion was marginally offset by slightly higher restructuring expenses and other charges.

Due to a sharp reduction in its provision for corporate income taxes, rising operating income, and a slightly smaller diluted outstanding share count, Ralph Lauren's net income jumped up from $163 million in FY2018 to $431 million in FY2019. Its EPS on a diluted basis rose from $1.97 to $5.27.

Going forward, Ralph Lauren expects that a combination of sales growth and operating cost controls (such as consolidating its corporate offices) will push SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue lower, keeping in mind the expected headwind from rising marketing expenses (we'll get into that in a second). From FY2018 to FY2019, Ralph Lauren’s SG&A expenses as a percent of revenue dropped by almost 100 basis points. By far its biggest operating expense, reducing SG&A as a percent of revenue will have a powerful impact on Ralph Lauren's profitability.

Corporate Strategy

It’s worth noting that Ralph Lauren is targeting a long-term marketing budget that is 5.0% of its sales in a given year. For reference, in FY2019, marketing represented 4.3% of the company's sales. On the one hand, these investments could help drive sales growth depending on the level of effectiveness of the marketing program. On the other, this will put downward pressure on Ralph Lauren’s operating margin before taking other factors into account including; its ability to command higher prices and limiting promotional price cutting policies, bolstering gross margins, and realizing better economies of scale as it relates to other corporate-level expenses outside of marketing (a product of rising revenue streams).

Management also noted that productivity enhancements would be pursued to preserve Ralph Lauren’s operating margins. Digital investments may help on that front and management mentioned that digital sales had returned to growth and were up by the “high-single digits” in North American during FY2019, even when factoring in the impact of having Easter fall in late-April this calendar year versus early-April last calendar year. Ralph Lauren’s European digital sales were also up last fiscal year. Management expects Ralph Lauren’s financials will continue improving this fiscal year (from Ralph Lauren’s latest quarterly conference call);

"Now I'd like to turn to guidance for the full year and the first quarter of fiscal '20. As a reminder, this guidance excludes restructuring and related charges, and reflects our best assessment of the global retail landscape in the context of increased volatility for macroeconomic and geopolitical events. For full year fiscal '20, we expect revenues to be up 2% to 3% in constant currency, consistent with our long-term plan. At current spot rates, foreign currency is expected to have about a 90 basis point to 100 basis point negative impact on revenue growth in fiscal '20. We expect continued growth in our international businesses and stabilization in North America. We expect operating margin for fiscal '20 to be up 40 basis points to 60 basis points in constant currency, driven by a combination of modest gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage. Foreign currency is estimated to have about 10 basis points to 20 basis points of negative impact on operating margin in fiscal '20. We expect the magnitude of gross margin expansion to be more modest than last year due to higher input costs, pressure from transactional FX, and more normalized benefits from channel and geographic mix shifts. We expect modest SG&A leverage as we balance our productivity initiatives with investments in growth."

Revenue growth and continued margin expansion should provide a decent uplift to its bottom-line in FY2020, depending on how other factors play out. Management also noted that the company was in the process of building up its inventory levels for a variety of reasons, including to get out ahead of any potential tariff increases (as best it can) and possible disruptions to supply chains;

"The tariffs enacted to date have a limited impact on our business, but our teams are prepared for multiple scenarios and have accelerated the diversification of our supply chain to mitigate the long-term impact of any potential tariff outcomes."

Downside risks relating to trade tensions need to be kept in mind when viewing any company with integrated global operations, and Ralph Lauren is no different. Historically, Ralph Lauren has been able to earn a return on invested capital, excluding goodwill, that has significantly exceeded its weighted-average cost of capital. While past performance isn’t indicative of future results, it does indicate Ralph Lauren’s management team knows how to generate shareholder value. We expect this to continue being the case going forward, and can appreciates management getting out ahead of potential trade-related headwinds (keeping in mind rising inventory levels puts downward pressure on the company's net operating cash flow in the short-term via working capital builds).

Ralph Lauren is targeting millennials and women to grow its customer base, while also seeking to get its core customers (Generation X and young men) to spend more on its products. A key part of this strategy involves allocating more towards marketing and targeting those demographics through modern means (leveraging “influencers” and “culture” to win over customers, launching hyper-targeted campaigns instead of just simply blanketing the air waves with a broad message that could fall on deaf or simply uninterested ears, and similar endeavors). Getting more of its customers to purchase its products online is another key part of that strategy, especially given the younger nature of many of its customers.

Image Shown: Ralph Lauren is targeting significant digital sales growth over the next few years and is stepping up its capital expenditures to fund that trajectory. Image Source: Ralph Lauren – IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Ralph Lauren’s financials are showing signs of serious improvement and its top-line is holding up nicely in the face of intense competition and foreign currency headwinds. The company’s dividend coverage is great, aided by strong free cash flow generation and a rock-solid balance sheet, with its payout growth trajectory supported by improving levels of profitability. As of this writing, the company yields 2.4% on a forward-looking basis and shares appear fairly-valued. We aren’t interested in adding it to the newsletter portfolios yet, but we are keeping the company on our radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.