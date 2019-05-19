Just Above Inflation: May Yield Curve Update

The 10-2 spread may never invert in this cycle because of the ultra hot demand for the 2-year keeping that rate very low.

The 6-month bill continues to be the spike in the curve, but the 3-month is catching up. Investors are anticipating easing soon.

There seems to be particular demand for maturities from 2 years to 5 years — these rates are now barely above inflation.

There has been another fierce bond rally that drove down rates across the curve.

Me Want 3-Year Bond

So, like, this is happening:

US Treasury

The entire curve is inverted with the 6-month bill, and the 3-month is not far behind. Everything from the 1-year on is inverted with Fed Funds. As you can see, investors cannot get enough of the 2 through 5-year maturities. Their rates are so low, that it’s now appropriate to compare them to the inflation rate, which is also fairly low.

US Treasury

There are many investors who think buying a 3-year bond at 57 bps above the inflation rate is the best use of capital. This tells you everything you need to know about where people’s heads are at.

So What Does It Mean?

The obvious explanation is that market participants are anticipating Fed standing pat through the next 3-6 months, and then easing thereafter. This aligns with many predictions, including my own, of a US recession coming at the beginning of next year.

So Why Should You Care?

Curve inversions have preceded the previous six recessions by 6-24 months, usually closer to six months. To be clear, this is a symptom, not the cause of recessions (though narrowing spreads will effect bank bottom lines), but it seems to be one of the more reliable predictive variables in this respect.

The 10-2 May Not Invert This Cycle

One of the primary spreads economists look at is the 10-year minus 2-year, and I’ve been keeping a simple regression model to look at when that might invert. At this point, because of the fierce demand for the 2-year maturity, the two rates are moving quite a bit, but the spread has remained pretty stable since the beginning of the year

FRED

The purple line is the spread, and the blue and red are the two rates. As you can see they’ve been moving largely in tandem, and the spread has remained for the most part in a tight range of 16-21 BPS.

Normally I would start this part of the discussion with the 10-2, but until something changes, we’ll skip it.

The Fed Model

The Fed’s model is based on the 3-month to 10-year spread, and they provide some very good evidence of the efficacy of the 3-month to 10-year as a predictor of recession a year out.

This next chart from the Fed takes us through the end of April and we can see that, while the back-testing is OK, it looks a little slow to react to changes in the spread in some recessions. We can also see some false-positives in the 1990s.

NY Fed

The 3-month to 10-year has been declining rapidly in the last 5 months, going from 89 bps in early November to 24 bps at the close of the year to -6 bps at the close on 3/15.

So the Fed’s prediction here, made at the end of April, puts the probability of recession in April 2020 at around 27.5%, up 0.5% from their March 2020 prediction. I keep a daily chart on the model using that day’s close. On 5/15 it was almost 29% for May 2020

Let’s zoom in on the last few months there where the probability has spiked considerably.

NY Fed, US Treasury

For 3/27/2020 the probability spiked up past 29%, and we are getting close to that for 5/15/2020. For context, the backtest of probabilities in the first month of recessions:

1960: 7.7%

1970: 36.7%

1973: 10.33%

1980: 43.34%

1990: 31.08%

2001: 26.12%

2007: 37.85%

So, it's getting there.

But, Don’t Trust Anyone’s Prediction of Recession

Including mine or the Fed’s. Recessions are notoriously difficult to call at first and usually we don’t know until a quarter or two after it’s already started. For example, in the last go around, then CNBC talking head and current White House Chief Economic Advisor, Larry Kudlow had this to say when we were already in recession in December, 2007:

There is no recession. Despite all the doom and gloom from the economic pessimistas, the resilient U.S economy continues moving ahead ‘quarter after quarter, year after year’ defying dire forecasts and delivering positive growth. In fact, we are about to enter the seventh consecutive year of the Bush boom… There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.

Oof. But this is not to pick on Kudlow, except for his terrible prose, because many, many people and computer models smarter than both of us missed this one too. Expect more of the same this time around.

Pretty Sneaky, Jerome

Did you see the headlines? The Fed is going to stand pat for now on interest rates, and pause QT in the fall. That second part may turn out to be true, but the first part is not.

No, you didn’t miss any rate hikes or cuts, or at least any they announced. When the Fed “hikes rates” they are actually raising the range of the effective Fed Funds rate that banks charge each other for overnight loans to cover capital requirements. In theory, the market sets this rate, but in actuality, the Fed does through a variety of levers.

Until the December hike, the range was 2.00% - 2.25%, with the effective rate for most of that period being 2.20%. After the December hike, the rate stayed steady at 2.40% for three months.

FRED

But what’s been happening since mid-March? Hey Siri, zoom in on March.

FRED

Well, then. As evidence of the hot March economy started coming in, the Fed tightened very slowly, going up 5 bps by the end of of April.

But then they saw the monthly tables on the Q1 GDP report on April 29th, and decided that maybe that wasn’t such a good idea. Since then, a quick 7 bps drop to 2.38%, its lowest level since before the hike.

Or it may have something to do with this:

Data by YCharts

Pretty sneaky, Jerome.

More Spreads: 30-Year Treasury to 30-Year Mortgage

This spread can be seen as the price of the implicit risk of lending to the consumers on the most vanilla type of mortgage. A bank has cash and they want to lend it at a 30-year fixed rate. They can lend it to the US Treasury at almost zero risk. Or they can lend it to a homebuyer and get a higher rate, but more risk of default and early repayment. So when the spread is low, banks think these risks are low; when the spread is high, or rising, banks think these risks are increasing.

After a lot of up and down in the early part of the cycle, around 2015 this noisy data set settled into the 100 bps range. Then, at the end of 2017 through the end of Q2 the spread found a new equilibrium in the 150 bps range. But 2019 has been risk-on in the mortgage market, and we will mostly see this on all of the spreads in this section.

FRED

In the historical data, the spread rose sharply going into recession, so it will be interesting to see how this progresses as growth slows and we move towards recession, and I will be keeping an eye out for similar movements like H1 2018. Right now, we seem to have leveled off and found some sort of equilibrium.

More Spreads: Corporate Debt

The 10 and 30 year Treasury to corporate debt spreads, which, like the mortgage spread, is going to tell us about the implied risk of lending to the AAA-rated corporations with the best credit. In the full data set, the spreads rises sharply into the last 2 recessions, but not 1991, so it’s unclear if there’s a strong relationship with recession like the 10-2 spread. Again, after a period of declining risk, investors dove back in during January.

The 30-year spread:

FRED

As we see, after a period where the implied risk was zero or negative, it jumped, but has now returned to levels from a year ago. There’s a slight uptick in May, so we’ll have to see where that goes.

And the 10-year spread:

FRED

After a decline in February we are back to the high levels of late 2016. This is one to keep an eye on.

Another window into corporate risk is the BBB-AAA bond spread. BBBs are the lowest level of “investment grade” bonds, that often turn out to be not very investable once recession rolls around. So as bond investors fear recession, many BBBs get repriced as junk and the effective yield soars (AKA, “fallen angel risk”). So where are we at? Again, 2019 has been risk-on.

FRED

The relative losses for BBB bondholders in late 2018 have almost all evaporated, and clearly the trend is risk-on, though we may be seeing a reversal in May.

And the CCC-AAA spread. Even junk is making a comeback in 2019.

FRED

Yield Curve Bullets

Too long? Didn't read? Here's some handy bullets:

May saw another fierce bond rally that drove rates down hard.

There seems to be particular demand for maturities from 2 years to 5 years — these rates are now barely above inflation.

The 6-Month Spike indicates investors believe rates will hold steady and then fall 3-6 months from now.

Models based around the yield curve are starting to predict recessions coming sooner rather than later.

The price of consumer and corporate risk had been rising, but 2019 has seen a reversal of that.

The Fed has been tightening, then easing very marginally since mid-March.

I will try and update this article around the 15th of every month with new data.

Thanks for reading. Comments? Questions? Insults? Have at it.

