Credit Agricole - 3 Reasons You Should Buy This Underappreciated French Bank

I expect the shares to continue to outperform, and at least 30% upside is quite easy to justify.

I see three compelling angles to Credit Agricole: 1) The growth story in savings/asset management; 2) its cheap sum-of-parts valuation; and 3) the re-rating potential from simplification.

But it offers a more interesting investment story than both, and it has outperformed significantly in recent years, being up 45% on a three-year view and 17% year-to-date.

Credit Agricole is often overlooked by investors outside France, for whom BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are usually the first choice.

A curious beast

Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) is an acquired taste. It is often viewed as just a bit "too French" by non-French investors, and this is reflected in its share ownership statistics, which show it is 80% owned by French investors and only 20% owned by non-domestic shareholders. This is pretty much the reverse of the ownership position of BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).

The company was set up in 1998, essentially as a listed acquisition vehicle for the Credit Agricole Group, France's largest mutual banking network. Credit Agricole Group still owns a majority of the shares (56%), and this remains a put-off for some investors since the Group can exercise effective management control, and its priorities have not always been aligned with those of minority shareholders.

However, my view is that things have changed massively for the better in recent years, and Credit Agricole now acts like any other shareholder-oriented bank with an independent strategy and independent management. Most importantly, it has stopped being the acquisition vehicle of Credit Agricole Group and has shed many of the poorly thought-out stakes it bought in other banks around Europe in its early years.

This shareholder-friendly approach has paid off and Credit Agricole has seen its share price rise by 45% over the last three years, a period in which BNP Paribas rose only 16% and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) fell 5%.

Credit Agricole has hugely outperformed its French banking peers lately

I see three strong reasons for buying Credit Agricole, which I outline below.

Credit Agricole has fast-growing wealth and asset management activities

The first is that Credit Agricole has a very different business mix to most other banks. Specifically it has a much larger proportion of its equity allocated to wealth and asset management than either BNP or SocGen. This is highlighted in the following chart, which shows that in 2018:

18% of Credit Agricole's equity was allocated to Credit Agricole Assurances, France's biggest bancassurer and France's second largest life insurance company. Life insurance in France is essentially an asset management activity since life policies are generally bought as a form of long-term savings.

6% of its equity was allocated to Amundi, one of Europe's largest asset management companies, in which Credit Agricole owns a 69% stake. Amundi is a listed company, having IPO-ed in 2015.

Including its relatively small private banking business, insurance and wealth/asset management account for 25% of Credit Agricole's equity. This is a much higher exposure than BNP and SocGen, where they account for only 12% of equity.

There are two important points about these savings management activities.

They are high growth relative to traditional banking. In 2018, pre-tax profits at Credit Agricole Assurances grew by 17% while profits at Amundi grew by 8%. This compares to growth in Credit Agricole's overall profits, including its French retail and investment banking activities, of only 4%. They are much more profitable than traditional banking. Credit Agricole groups these three businesses in an "Asset Gathering" segment. It delivered return on equity of 25% in 2018 against a group ROTE of 13%. The French retail banking division delivered only 11%. I calculate the Wealth management business made a 43% ROTE last year, Amundi 26% and CAA 17% (next chart).

Credit Agricole's asset-gathering businesses (asset management and insurance) are much more profitable than its banking businesses

As these businesses outgrow Credit Agricole's traditional banking businesses, they will account for a higher proportion of group profits over time. This means the company's overall return on equity is gravitating upwards, and its share price valuation should also gravitate upwards to reflect the higher multiples these businesses attract.

Credit Agricole looks very undervalued on a sum-of-parts valuation

One of the other nice things about Credit Agricole Assurances and asset management is that they are discreet businesses that are easy to value. Credit Agricole Assurances has plenty of large listed peers that can be used as valuation benchmarks (CNP, AXA, Allianz, etc), while the asset management business is basically the 69% stake in Amundi, which is a listed company.

I've sketched out below the sum-of-parts valuation I arrive at for Credit Agricole when I value CAA in line with its insurance peers and simply take the current market value of the 69% stake in Amundi. The way I've laid out the calculation is to deduct these values from Credit Agricole's current market cap to derive the residual value the market is assigning to the remaining banking business (French retail, investment banking etc). This allows us to see whether the valuation assigned to the residual banking businesses is fair or not.

The results are interesting, to say the least:

I calculate that the combined value of CAA and the Amundi stake is €20.3bn compared to Credit Agricole's market cap of €31.7bn.

This implies the market is valuing the residual banking businesses at €11.4bn.

These businesses delivered net profits of €2.5bn in 2018, meaning their implied PE is just 4.6x.

They collectively have €27bn of tangible equity, meaning their implied price to net asset multiple is just 0.4x. Yet they delivered a 9% return on equity in 2018, which should probably see them valued closer to 1x.

The average price to net asset multiple of commercial banks in Europe is currently 0.8x. Credit Agricole's non-insurance and non-asset management businesses broadly resemble those of a typical commercial bank. So it doesn't seem unreasonable to think they should also be valued at least at 0.8x P/TNAV rather than the 0.4x they are currently valued at. Were they to be so valued, the upside to Credit Agricole's share price would be over 30%.

Credit Agricole looks very cheap on a sum-of-parts valuation

Credit Agricole is simplifying itself and this should further boost the share price

In the past, many investors have avoided Credit Agricole on the basis it was too complex. Aside from the ownership issue, where Credit Agricole Group retains a majority stake, this criticism was made regarding the fact that the company held many small stakes in other banks and financial companies. It had financial exposure to these companies without having management control. The results were often very poor.

For example, Credit Agricole owned Emporiki in Greece, which it off-loaded in a fire sale at the height of the Greek sovereign crisis in 2012, taking a €2bn loss.

It owned a 15% stake in Banco Espirito Santo in Portugal, which it took a €0.7bn loss on when it wrote off the investment at the height of the Portuguese sovereign crisis in 2014.

I could expand this list. But the point is that things have changed for the better and management has committed itself in recent years to divesting the remaining portfolio of minority investments.

Amongst the recent successes on this front:

Credit Agricole sold its 16% stake in the Eurazeo property investment company in 2Q17.

It sold a 16% stake in Banque Saudi Fransi (Saudi Arabia) in 3Q17. It announced with the 1Q19 results that it has placed a further 5% stake in BSF, taking its remaining stake to below 10%, which it has also committed to selling.

It recycled some of the proceeds of these non-core disposals into acquisitions to bolster its core banking franchise, including three small savings banks in Italy and an Italian wealth management company (both in 2018).

The remaining investments in Credit Agricole non-core, minority shareholding portfolio are now small, meaning the overall risk has been reduced significantly. As this process draws to a close, I would expect the market to reward Credit Agricole with a higher share price multiple. Note that at the current price to net asset multiple of 0.9x, the company still has quite a high implied cost of equity of 12% (calculated by dividing the 2019 estimated return on equity of 10.5% by 0.9). This cost of equity should decline as the risk profile of the company is reduced and the group structure is made more simple.

Conclusions

On 0.9x price to net assets, 8x expected 2019 earnings and a 6% dividend yield that is twice covered, Credit Agricole looks cheap. It has interesting growth franchises in asset gathering via its ownership of Credit Agricole Assurances and Amundi that appear undervalued at the current share price. I get to at least 30% upside on a sum-of-parts valuation.

Furthermore, the company is becoming much more shareholder oriented than in the past, and it is divesting most of its non-core investments that have caused problems in the past. This should provide a further boost to the valuation multiple over time.

The share has outperformed peers by a wide margin in recent years, and I expect this to continue as the stock becomes attractive to a wider base of shareholders outside of France. For me, it is a compelling alternative to BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

