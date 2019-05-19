Lindt & Sprüngli: Stationary Growth For Now, But The Long-Term Looks Positive

Should their efforts be successful, I anticipate sales growth will reach double-digits over the long-term.

However, the stock price has remained stationary over the past six months.

Last December, I made the argument that Swiss stock Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCPK:LDSVF) has significant upside on growth in North American sales, as well as operating profit and net income.

The stock has not seen much movement since that time, down by just under 1% from my last article:

Source: Ycharts

That said, we see that over the past three years, earnings for this company have been growing, while the stock appears to have been getting less expensive on a P/E basis:

Source: Ycharts

That said, let’s take a look at the company’s full-year 2018 results which were released in March.

Sales from the previous year were up by 5.5%, with net income and operating cash flow up by 7.6% and 10.3% respectively.

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Annual Report 2018

As well as the growth in these metrics, the company also raised its dividend per share by 7.5% while keeping the payout ratio virtually unchanged:

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Annual Report 2018

Among the contributors to higher sales have been a growth in market share from the introduction of sugar-free chocolate with stevia extract, and with the company’s investments in the North American region, Lindt & Sprüngli is now ranked 3rd in the U.S. chocolate market, along with maintaining its no. 1 spot in the premium market. Going forward, the company expects sales of 5-7% in the medium to longer term in North America, and this is expected to boost growth for the company further.

In spite of the growth in sales, the stock price for the company has remained flat.

Looking at Europe, moderate GDP growth has meant that sales volume has not been as high as the company had hoped, while in spite of the growth seen in North America, declining store traffic across drug and department stores has meant that sales volume has also been modest.

Given that this company ultimately sells a luxury food item, it is understandable that investor interest in the stock would not be as high during periods of more moderate market growth, as we are seeing right now across Europe and the United States.

In this light, the stock may remain stationary from a price standpoint for the time being. Moreover, it is important to bear in mind that this company is one which is undergoing a period of significant investment to bolster future growth.

For instance, if we take a look at the company’s annual cash flow statement, we see that cash and cash equivalents has fallen by just over 41%, with a significant decrease in cash flow resulting from investment and financing activities:

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Annual Report 2018

For instance, Lindt has been investing heavily in store growth in order to boost its sales organically without being dependent on third-party vendors, and also heighten the appeal of the brand more generally.

Since 2013, the Lindt “Home of Chocolate” has been under development at the company’s factory premises in Kilchberg and expected to open in 2020. The store is expected to serve as a significant tourist attraction for chocolate lovers around the world, and ultimately cement the company’s reputation as a luxury chocolate provider.

In particular, growth markets outside of Europe and North America have shown a roughly 20-40% sales increase, which marks a significant opportunity for Lindt & Sprüngli going forward.

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Annual Report 2018

For instance, Lindt has invested significantly into opening new stores in cities such as Vnukovo in Russia, Jundiai in Brazil, and Okayama in Japan. While Lindt has incurred significant investment costs as a result, I anticipate that sales growth will rise into the double-digits over the longer-term should growth in emerging markets continue.

With modest economic growth in Europe and North America, I anticipate that the stock price will remain stationary for much of this year. However, should we start to see significant sales growth from emerging market regions, then double-digit sales growth overall is a possibility, and I anticipate that the stock would rise significantly from that point forward.

Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.