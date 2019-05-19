Progressive's Dashboard Report: April 2019 Update

I sold my calls to realize gains (a 117% gain). Nonetheless, I plan to initiate a new position by buying new call options.

On a year-to-date basis, the net income skyrocketed by 60% to $1.57 billion, benefiting from a double-digit growth, a well-monitored combined ratio, and the positive impact of new accounting standards.

For April, Progressive recorded a net income of $487.8 million or an 87% increase compared to last year.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On May 15, 2019, the insurance company reported its results for April. The insurer reported an excellent monthly operating performance with an improved combined ratio of 87.4%, but the company suffered from an increase in the catastrophe costs (+$55 million compared to April 2018).

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improved by 0.4 points to 88.4%. Benefiting from a favorable claim development partially offset by an increase in the catastrophe costs ($179 million vs. $101 million), a double-digit premium growth (+17%) and higher investment portfolio returns, the net income grew by 59% to about $1.6 billion.

At segment levels, the property segment suffered from higher catastrophe losses ($56.8 million incurred in April), while core businesses (personal and commercial motor segments) recorded excellent results.

I sold my calls to realize gains. Although I am quite disappointed by the underwriting margin deterioration of the property segment, I plan to initiate a new position by buying new call options. In my opinion, the company will benefit from the interest hikes, the increased insurance float, and excellent margins in motor segments. Furthermore, with the change in the dividend policy, the company is likely to become a DGI stock and should attract new investors.

Till April's Dead, Change Not A Thread

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In April, the net earned premiums amounted to $3,348 million or a 16% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 13%.

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 17% to 11,808 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 14%.

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With an 87.4% combined ratio reported for April, the company continued to deliver strong profitability during the fourth month of 2019. The underwriting margins improved by 2.5 percentage points.

The improvement of the overall underwriting margin was mostly due to motor businesses. The personal lines and commercial segments recorded a combined ratio of respectively 86.7% (vs. 89.3% in April 2018) and 84.8% (vs. 86.9%). On a year-to-date basis, the personal and commercial segments recorded a combined ratio of respectively 88.4% and 83.9% vs. 88.6% and 87.9% last year.

Unfortunately, the property insurance business was affected adversely by catastrophe losses ($57 million), which deteriorated the combined ratio by 45 points to 112.6%. Wind and thunderstorms in Texas accounted for approximately 60% of total catastrophe losses during the month.

On a year-to-date level, the property segment was unprofitable with a combined ratio of 101.7% (vs. 95.9%). The combined ratio deterioration was mainly driven by the increase in the loss ratio (+11.1 points to 71.5%), partially offset by the drop in the expense ratio (-5.3 points to 30.2%).

I still believe that the property segment might be able to deliver a combined ratio between 98% and 99% if the company maintains its efforts on lowering as fast as possible the expense ratio.

Furthermore, the company will continue to deliver tremendous and robust operating performance on both personal and commercial auto insurance businesses.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 15% and 21% for 2019. Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $36.8 billion, and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%. With the expected interest rate hikes (the year-to-date portfolio yield was 3.1% compared to 2.6% in the same period last year), the net investment income should be impacted positively and would be between $0.9 and $1.2 billion.

I remain confident in the company’s ability to underwrite profitable motor insurance policies and develop the property business to reach the necessary critical mass.

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 10% to 15%.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter. On May 10, 2019, the Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable July 15, 2019. The company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

With a book per share of $20.74 (+17% since the beginning of 2019) and a current stock price which oscillates between $75 and $77, the P/B is 3.61-3.71. Long story short, Progressive is not traded at low multiples. As the firm succeeds to combine growth and high underwriting margins, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company.

With the increase in the net investment income (a year-to-year 49% growth) and well-monitored motor insurance operations, earnings should grow over the years and contribute to gradual dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.