XLK Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation Early Week To 73.10s, Buying Interest Halts The Pullback

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower amidst the developing initial sell-side corrective phase. The primary expectation did play out as sell-side continuation developed to 73.10s early in the week. Sellers trapped there amidst buying interest, driving price higher in a retracement rally to 76.54s ahead of Friday's close, settling at 75.38s.

12-17 May 2019:

This week's auction saw a gap lower open in Monday's auction as last Friday's late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 73.10s, as sellers trapped amidst buying interest into Monday's close. Monday's late sellers failed to hold the auction as price discovery higher ensued through Tuesday and Wednesday's auctions.

Thursday's auction saw buy-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 76.54s. Buyers trapped there as balance development unfolded, 75.20s-76.40s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 75.38s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw sell-side continuation to 73.10s where buying interest halted the initial corrective phase from 79.70s. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation develops following the structural buy-side breakout of recent weeks.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon market response to this week's key supply area, 76.20s-76.50s. Sell-side failure to hold at this resistance would target key supply clusters above 78s-78.30s/78.50s-78.90s respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure would target key demand clusters below 74s-73s/72.50s-72s respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains buy-side within the context of an incomplete corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias shifted neutral with the initial breakout above and subsequent failure at 76.27s. Market response at this area will be key in coming weeks.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism to the multi-year area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment in technology reached new highs into May and has begun a decline which is still underway. Subsequently, XLK has declined approximately 10% from the new all-time high as of this writing. Recent caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares as price diverged with sentiment was justified.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.