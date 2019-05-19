XLF Weekly: Following Last Week's Correction, Price Discovery Lower To 26.52s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery lower. This primary expectation did play out as last week’s unsecured low failed, driving price lower to 26.52s, where sellers trapped, developing balance, 26.52s-27.21s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.88s.

12-17 May 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling interest early in Monday’s trade as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 26.59s, where buying interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a retracement rally developed in Tuesday’s trade to 27.12s. Selling interest emerged there ahead of Tuesday’s close.

A sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Wednesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.52s. Buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, halting the sell-side breakdown attempt. Price discovery higher ensued into Thursday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.21s. Buyers trapped, driving price modestly lower early into Friday’s auction as narrow balance ensued, 26.75s-27.14s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.88s.

This week’s auction saw last week’s unsecured low fail as sell-side continuation developed to 26.52s where sellers trapped, halting the initial corrective phase from 28.14s. Within the broader context, this week’s stopping point low likely terminates the initial pullback within a larger corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key supply, 27.10s-27.20s. Sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.30s-27.55s/27.80s-28.10s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this supply area will target key demand clusters below, 26.50s-26.25s/25.60s-25.20s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now potentially shifting neutral between 28.14s and 26.50s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials’ sentiment, financials’ sentiment has begun trending higher once again.

Given the resumption in sentiment trend higher and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLF sector futures contract), XLF will likely see further price discovery higher beyond key supply, 25s-27.50s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months), before levels of extreme bullish sentiment and leveraged capital positioning are present.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.