Alphabet: A Sell As Challenges Are Looming

Few companies are more dominant in their industry than Google is in the search engine space. Google, controlled by parent company Alphabet (GOOG), controls nearly 90% of worldwide market share for searches done from desktop computers, and the tech giant remains strong in the US and abroad.

Google has dominated the search engine space for a number of years, and the stock has had a particularly strong run over the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

This is why the company's recent earnings report was so surprising. Specifically, the company's core business, its online advertising revenue business, showed serious signs of slowing down.

Google has had a huge run, and with financial and potential political challenges looming, now looks like a good time to sell.

Google's recent earnings result was poor. The company saw ad revenue growth is slowing and amazon is starting to take market share. Ad revenue growth grew by just 15% the past quarter, and this was the slowest growth rate the company has seen in this space since 2016. This is particularly interesting because Facebook recently reported ad revenue growth of 26%, and Amazon saw impressive recent ad growth numbers as well. Google is clearly losing market share.

Google also saw pay per lick rates and overall click rates decline. Google saw a 29% drop in pay per click rates compared to last year, and a 9% drop compared to last quarter. Increased competition from Amazon and Facebook isn't just taking market share, these companies are hurting Google pricing power in the advertising business as well. Small business in the past have been forced to advertise on Google, and well companies obviously still advertise plenty on Google's platform, the company's pricing power is falling.

Additionally, Google is paying out nearly 23% of the company's ad revenue to Apple (OTC:APPL) to maintain the company's position as the top search engine on the iphone. Google did not seriously enter the smartphone industry until late, and the company Pixel phone series has been a complete and total failure. Even though android devices, such as Samsung's phone line, have done well, Google has not been able to market their smartphone line with any real success. The iphone continues to be the strong phone in the North American market with around 40% market share, and this is why Google continues to have pay enormous fees to Apple each year. Google paid nearly $10 billion in advertising service fees to Apple last year.

Google's smartphone launch with the Pixel series has been a failure, and the company's low budget models, such as the newly launched Pixel 3A, are not game changers. Google's software continues to slow dramatically after users have these phones for more than a year, and the new phone's processing speed is not impressive. Google needs a high end phone to compete at the top of the market, and offering low budget phones won't fix the problem since many iphone users like the social status of the phone.

Finally, their are political issues that could be a problem for Alphabet as well. Elizabeth Warren and other leading democrats like Bernie Sanders are talking about breaking up bigger companies in heavily centralized industries, and Warren has specifically mentioned the idea of breaking up Alphabet. Sanders has talked about breaking up the banks, and hasn't talked as specifically as Warren has about breaking up big tech companies, but the progressive wing of the democratic party remains strong, and some of the leaders in this wing support breaking up bigger companies like Alphabet.

Google remains the dominant player in the search engine space in the US and internationally, but the company still has no clear strategy in the smartphone market in US, and competition in the online advertising business will only increase from here. Also, well it's always hard to predict political winds in advance, but the progressive wing of the democratic party continues to become more powerful, and progressive leaders are already talking about breakup big tech companies like Google.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.