Evaluating Canadian Solar's Q4 2018 Earnings Selloff

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted blowout Q4 2018 results on March 21, 2019. Revenues came in at $901 million, well ahead of the $690-800 million guidance given with its Q3 2018 earnings report. EPS also crushed analysts' estimates of $1.01 and soared to $1.81. Canadian Solar under-promised and over-delivered, but its shares got crushed and fell by over 18% on its earnings announcement.

At the headline level, the first-quarter 2019 guidance looked extremely dire. Shipments are expected to range between 1.3GW and 1.4GW, down from 1.95GW booked in the previous quarter. Accordingly, revenues are also expected to drop, but by a greater degree, and as much as 50% lower sequentially to $450-480 million, down from $901 million posted in the prior quarter. If that wasn't bad enough, gross margins are also expected to drop as much as 1,400 basis points, or from 30% to as low as 16%. It's also quite an understatement that management projected Q1 would likely be a loss at the bottom line.

While full-year 2019 guidance didn't appear as bad, management sure used a language that wasn't uplifting. Total annual shipments are expected to be 7.4GW to 7.8GW, up by a respectable degree from the 6.615GW shipped in 2018. 2019 revenues are estimated to fall slightly to a guidance midpoint of $3.65 billion from $3.74 billion posted in 2018. While expecting 2019 net income to be "lower" than 2018 wasn't surprising given potentially lower revenues, investors had plenty of reasons to panic after hearing the combination of lower ASPs, lower project sales, lower revenues, and lower earnings following the bone-chilling first-quarter guidance given in the previous paragraph.

Breaking Down Q1 Guidance

Shipments and Revenue

The first quarter is seasonally the weakest quarter for all solar companies and especially for Chinese producers due to the Lunar New Year holiday when most companies shut down for one or two weeks. Winter season also limits shipments as construction could be affected by weather. For Q1 2019, CSIQ is guiding for approximately a 30% sequential drop in shipments. In comparison, the company guided for a 33% sequential shipment drop for the prior-year Q1. While these sequential drops look bad to the casual observer, it is not historically unusual.

Q1 2019 revenues are expected to be hit to a higher degree due to lower project sales. Solar project sales can range in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars per project and as a result can result in lumpy quarterly results.

Gross Margin

First-quarter gross margin drops are also not uncommon at all. As the weakest shipment quarter for the industry, slight ASP drops due to lower quarterly demand are common. In addition, lower utilization by manufacturers incurs higher cost of revenues due to fixed costs such as depreciation.

For example, I estimate Canadian Solar's Q4 2018 module ASPs to be around $0.29/watt with costs of about $0.22/watt, or slightly above 24% gross margin; blended gross margins were reported higher due to non-module product sales and a duty reversal gain. With a quarterly $32.5 million deprecation rate per CSIQ's 2018 annual report, Q4 2018 deprecation was $32.5m/1,951GW or $0.017/watt. At the Q1 2019 midpoint guidance for shipments, Q1 deprecation would be about $32.5m/1,350GW or $0.024/watt. That's $0.007/watt higher than the previous quarter. Assuming all other things equal, this puts Q1 module costs at $0.227/watt, and at the same $0.29/watt ASPs, gross margin would be 2% lower. If module ASPs dropped by just a penny, gross margin would be 5% lower just on these two factors.

Secondly, the company exports most of its solar modules and receives payments in the non-native USD/EUR. Given the Chinese currency (RMB) rises by an average of 2.5% during the first quarter relative to the USD/EUR, gross margins are negatively impacted by slightly over 3% given CSIQ's geographic sales mix.

Management also guided for very low project sales in the first quarter. Given project gross margins are typically higher than module sales, blended gross margins would drop as a result. Finally, Q4 gross margins benefited by 3% due to a non-recurring CVD reversal benefit. These combined factors make the sequential Q1 gross margin drop appear much worse than its actual effect on the company's entire 2019 annual earnings potential.

Breaking Down Annual 2019 Guidance

Using the midpoint figures for CSIQ's annual guidance and assuming its auxiliary equipment business (non-module components) remains constant, I estimate CSIQ will post approximately $2.05 billion in module sales and about $1.3 billion in project sales, putting total revenues at $3.6 billion. Assuming average module ASPs of $0.27/watt, which are down from $0.34/watt average in 2018, CSIQ should be able to post around $750 million in gross profits. If all other non-operating line items throughout the year remain neutral and at a 20% tax rate, net income should come in at around $152 million, or about $2.45 per share. This is slightly above average analyst estimates of $2.23 in EPS.

Thus at around $18, CSIQ is trading anywhere from 7.3 to 8 times 2019 estimated earnings. The wording for its Q1 and full-year guidance was pretty horrible, but once you crunch the numbers, Canadian Solar should have a fairly decent 2019. While all the negative points management stated in its guidance would likely be true, the company is still going to post a very profitable year, making the recent earnings selloff a buying opportunity.

Potential 2019 Earnings Upside

I do want to note that CSIQ's guidance is likely conservative. As I started earlier, Canadian Solar typically under-promises and over-delivers. The main reason the company is typically cautious is because a fair amount of its revenues rely on project sales which are very large, and the timing of exact closing could vary by a few months. CSIQ has 2.9GW of projects currently under construction, and its guidance assumes almost the entire amount gets pushed into 2020. If any of these projects can close this year, the company could post higher-than-expected revenues.

More importantly, there could be a significant upside surprise for 2019 net income. This would mainly result from higher gross margin for its core module sales. In calculating CSIQ's 2019 EPS estimate of $2.45, I used $0.27/watt ASPs and $0.21/watt cost average. This results in what I believe is a conservative $0.06/watt gross margin based on information in its 2018 annual report. Expansion of this per watt gross margin could result from:

Higher ASPs due to the recent depreciation of the Chinese RMB. At RMB/USD levels ending 2018, $0.27/watt would be a reasonable ASP assumption for 2019. Recent RMB depreciation, assuming the rate stays at this level for the rest of the year, would move ASPs up to $0.28/watt. In addition, spot ASPs for high efficiency modules CSIQ sells have actually ticked up in recent months, suggesting very high demand. It's possible Q2 ASPs could rise to $0.29/watt due to current spot market quotes and currency exchange rates.

Module production costs could be lower than the $0.21/watt I used for my estimates. One line for its annual report caught me by surprise: “Our module manufacturing cost in China, including purchased polysilicon, wafers and cells, decreased to $0.20 per watt in December 2018.” Polysilicon has dropped by about 10% since the start of the year. In addition, CSIQ has been expanding its capacity to include better product blends at the cell manufacturing level. The company's current module shipment guidance suggests sales could be fulfilled using entirely internally produced cells. It would not be unreasonable to assume that blended module costs could average lower than the $0.21/watt I used.

Each $0.01/watt move in lower production costs or higher ASPs results in a gross profit increase of $76 million at the company's midpoint shipment guidance. Most of this goes to the bottom line such that the after-tax EPS benefit is an incremental $0.75 in EPS per beneficial $0.01/watt gross profit move.

Trade Strategy

Current Q1 analyst estimates are for a $0.49 EPS loss on $470 million in revenues. For many of the reasons why I expect competitor JinkoSolar (JKS) to miss Q1 estimates, I also expect CSIQ to miss the EPS estimate regardless of potentially beating revenue numbers. Of course, I have no insider information, and often times CSIQ will post non-operating gains, such as subsidy grants, tax benefits, or investment/subsidiary gains. Any beneficial lines here would help the company beat the $0.49 EPS estimate.

Technically CSIQ should have some support between $17 and $18, which is where the 200-day moving average is currently at. Thus $18 or anything under is a good starting point for a 25% position. I would reserve the next 25% entry until post earnings in case of a negative reaction due to a headline miss. If CSIQ holds $18 after earnings, I plan to put in another 25% position. The company will likely report earnings at the end of May.

Canadian Solar is a "Chinese" company and has been historically very volatile as a "solar" stock. It's best to save half of what you intended to put into CSIQ in case of some panic market reaction. Using past support levels, I would add another 25% position at $14 and the last 25% position at $12. With these buy points, you will either have a quarter position at $18, a half position with a $17-18 average, or a full position at around a $15.50 average.

The target is recent highs of $23 to $25, or a 9-10x 2019 earnings if estimates become realized. The time exit point is post Q3 2019 earnings in late November, or about six months away. Q4 is seasonally the strongest, so it's best to sell into any strong Q3 report or positive Q4 guidance, even if the price target isn't reached by then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ, JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.