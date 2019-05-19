Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 19

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Chubb Limited CB 6/20 7/12 0.73 0.75 2.74% 2.07% 26 CoreSite Realty Corp. COR 6/27 7/15 1.1 1.22 10.91% 4.17% 10 Northrop Grumman NOC 5/31 6/19 1.2 1.32 10.00% 1.72% 16

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AFLAC Inc. AFL 6/3 0.27 No Change 52.18 2.07% 37 Primerica Inc. PRI 6/14 0.34 No Change 123.09 1.10% 10

Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Avista Corp. AVA 6/14 0.3875 No Change 42.05 3.69% 17 Eversource Energy ES 6/28 0.535 No Change 73.53 2.91% 21 Jack Henry & Associates JKHY 6/7 0.4 No Change 135.75 1.18% 29 Southside Bancshares SBSI 6/6 0.31 Increase 34.62 3.58% 25 Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI 6/17 0.36 No Change 64.97 2.22% 26

Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cummins Inc. CMI 6/5 1.14 No Change 159.24 2.86% 13 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG 6/28 0.1975 Increase 33.6 2.35% 17 3M Company MMM 6/12 1.44 No Change 169.09 3.41% 61 Robert Half International, Inc. RHI 6/14 0.31 No Change 56 2.21% 16

Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. AIZ 6/18 0.6 No Change 94.74 2.53% 15 Atmos Energy ATO 6/10 0.525 No Change 102.66 2.05% 35 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 6/11 0.95 Increase 138.61 2.74% 57 Nordson Corp. NDSN 6/11 0.35 No Change 135.23 1.04% 55 Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU 6/20 1 No Change 98.81 4.05% 11

Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. RBA 6/19 0.18 No Change 33.44 2.15% 18 S&P Global Inc. SPGI 6/12 0.57 No Change 212.94 1.07% 46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. AFG 5/28 1.5* 1.62%* 13 Artesian Resources ARTNA 5/23 0.2459 2.69% 27 AptarGroup Inc. ATR 5/22 0.36 1.27% 26 Cohen & Steers Inc. CNS 5/23 0.36 2.86% 10 Costco Wholesale COST 5/24 0.65 1.05% 16 Fastenal Company FAST 5/22 0.43 2.68% 20 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. FIBK 5/23 0.31 3.16% 10 Lithia Motors Inc. LAD 5/24 0.3 1.04% 10 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX 5/22 0.51 0.70% 11 PetMed Express Inc. PETS 5/24 0.27 5.60% 10

*Special dividend; yield is based on recurring quarterly dividend

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.