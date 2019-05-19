Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 19

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Chubb Limited

CB

6/20

7/12

0.73

0.75

2.74%

2.07%

26

CoreSite Realty Corp.

COR

6/27

7/15

1.1

1.22

10.91%

4.17%

10

Northrop Grumman

NOC

5/31

6/19

1.2

1.32

10.00%

1.72%

16

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

AFLAC Inc.

AFL

6/3

0.27

No Change

52.18

2.07%

37

Primerica Inc.

PRI

6/14

0.34

No Change

123.09

1.10%

10

Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Avista Corp.

AVA

6/14

0.3875

No Change

42.05

3.69%

17

Eversource Energy

ES

6/28

0.535

No Change

73.53

2.91%

21

Jack Henry & Associates

JKHY

6/7

0.4

No Change

135.75

1.18%

29

Southside Bancshares

SBSI

6/6

0.31

Increase

34.62

3.58%

25

Thomson Reuters Corp.

TRI

6/17

0.36

No Change

64.97

2.22%

26

Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Cummins Inc.

CMI

6/5

1.14

No Change

159.24

2.86%

13

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

HCSG

6/28

0.1975

Increase

33.6

2.35%

17

3M Company

MMM

6/12

1.44

No Change

169.09

3.41%

61

Robert Half International, Inc.

RHI

6/14

0.31

No Change

56

2.21%

16

Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Assurant Inc.

AIZ

6/18

0.6

No Change

94.74

2.53%

15

Atmos Energy

ATO

6/10

0.525

No Change

102.66

2.05%

35

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

6/11

0.95

Increase

138.61

2.74%

57

Nordson Corp.

NDSN

6/11

0.35

No Change

135.23

1.04%

55

Prudential Financial, Inc.

PRU

6/20

1

No Change

98.81

4.05%

11

Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc.

RBA

6/19

0.18

No Change

33.44

2.15%

18

S&P Global Inc.

SPGI

6/12

0.57

No Change

212.94

1.07%

46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Years
American Financial Group Inc. AFG 5/28 1.5* 1.62%* 13
Artesian Resources ARTNA 5/23 0.2459 2.69% 27
AptarGroup Inc. ATR 5/22 0.36 1.27% 26
Cohen & Steers Inc. CNS 5/23 0.36 2.86% 10
Costco Wholesale COST 5/24 0.65 1.05% 16
Fastenal Company FAST 5/22 0.43 2.68% 20
First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. FIBK 5/23 0.31 3.16% 10
Lithia Motors Inc. LAD 5/24 0.3 1.04% 10
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX 5/22 0.51 0.70% 11
PetMed Express Inc. PETS 5/24 0.27 5.60% 10

*Special dividend; yield is based on recurring quarterly dividend

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.