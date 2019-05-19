Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 19

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chubb Limited
|
6/20
|
7/12
|
0.73
|
0.75
|
2.74%
|
2.07%
|
26
|
CoreSite Realty Corp.
|
6/27
|
7/15
|
1.1
|
1.22
|
10.91%
|
4.17%
|
10
|
Northrop Grumman
|
5/31
|
6/19
|
1.2
|
1.32
|
10.00%
|
1.72%
|
16
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AFLAC Inc.
|
6/3
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
52.18
|
2.07%
|
37
|
Primerica Inc.
|
6/14
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
123.09
|
1.10%
|
10
Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avista Corp.
|
6/14
|
0.3875
|
No Change
|
42.05
|
3.69%
|
17
|
Eversource Energy
|
6/28
|
0.535
|
No Change
|
73.53
|
2.91%
|
21
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
6/7
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
135.75
|
1.18%
|
29
|
Southside Bancshares
|
6/6
|
0.31
|
Increase
|
34.62
|
3.58%
|
25
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
6/17
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
64.97
|
2.22%
|
26
Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cummins Inc.
|
6/5
|
1.14
|
No Change
|
159.24
|
2.86%
|
13
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
6/28
|
0.1975
|
Increase
|
33.6
|
2.35%
|
17
|
3M Company
|
6/12
|
1.44
|
No Change
|
169.09
|
3.41%
|
61
|
Robert Half International, Inc.
|
6/14
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
56
|
2.21%
|
16
Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant Inc.
|
6/18
|
0.6
|
No Change
|
94.74
|
2.53%
|
15
|
Atmos Energy
|
6/10
|
0.525
|
No Change
|
102.66
|
2.05%
|
35
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
6/11
|
0.95
|
Increase
|
138.61
|
2.74%
|
57
|
Nordson Corp.
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
135.23
|
1.04%
|
55
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
6/20
|
1
|
No Change
|
98.81
|
4.05%
|
11
Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc.
|
6/19
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
33.44
|
2.15%
|
18
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
6/12
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
212.94
|
1.07%
|
46
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Yield
|Years
|American Financial Group Inc.
|AFG
|5/28
|1.5*
|1.62%*
|13
|Artesian Resources
|ARTNA
|5/23
|0.2459
|2.69%
|27
|AptarGroup Inc.
|ATR
|5/22
|0.36
|1.27%
|26
|Cohen & Steers Inc.
|CNS
|5/23
|0.36
|2.86%
|10
|Costco Wholesale
|COST
|5/24
|0.65
|1.05%
|16
|Fastenal Company
|FAST
|5/22
|0.43
|2.68%
|20
|First Interstate Bancsystem Inc.
|FIBK
|5/23
|0.31
|3.16%
|10
|Lithia Motors Inc.
|LAD
|5/24
|0.3
|1.04%
|10
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|MKTX
|5/22
|0.51
|0.70%
|11
|PetMed Express Inc.
|PETS
|5/24
|0.27
|5.60%
|10
*Special dividend; yield is based on recurring quarterly dividend
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.