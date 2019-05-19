ExxonMobil - World's Largest Publicly Traded Oil Company For A Reason

Going forward, I would like to see ExxonMobil undergo additional acquisitions. I expect this could be very profitable.

The company's two largest growth projects are in the Permian and off the coast of Guyana, where it expects significant growth.

The company's impressive portfolio means it has been able to maximize profits at every single spot in the value chain.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is enormous. The company has a market cap of more than $300 billion, and operates in almost every corner of the globe. It produces millions of barrels per day of oil, supporting global energy demands. Each year, it spends $10s of billions on infrastructure projects around the world to support growth. Yet, like every large corporation, it is beholden to a larger power, the global economy.

The difficult oil environment since 2014 has significantly impacted the company’s stock price. At current prices of just above $76 per share, the company’s dividend yield is more than 4.5%. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive growth plans and potential make it a top tier investment decision.

ExxonMobil - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil Recent Developments

ExxonMobil has continued to execute its business admirably despite the difficult oil environment. Here are some impressive actions that the company has undertaken during this time.

ExxonMobil Financials Highlights - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil, despite a difficult oil environment, still had respectable earnings. The company has continued to sell less valuable assets, as required, to maximize its income. At the same time, the company has continued to invest heavily within its future, with $6.9 billion of capital expenditures. The difficult oil environment meant that the company was unable to cover its entire shareholder distributions.

ExxonMobil is in a difficult time in the oil environments, and the company’s financial results show that. However, the company is continuing to move towards its goals, and prepare for a better time. The company is doing this by both lowering costs, getting rid of unprofitable assets, and improving production.

In the upstream sector, over the past half a year, the company has managed to increase its Permian production by 19%. At the same time, the company has made 3 more significant discoveries in the Guyana Basin, which is likely to be the company’s next major growth area. In the Downstream and Chemical markets, the company continues to expand volumes while deal with different macroeconomic factors.

Interestingly enough, the significant negative impact on the company’s earnings over the past quarter, were the result of difficult downstream challenges. The company was forced to deal with significantly lower margins throughout the quarter, and say downstream earnings change from positive $2.5 billion to negative $0.25 billion. Despite this, the company continues to work towards long-term profitability.

Going towards the second quarter, the company expects the refining margins to improve. However, the company expects continued difficulties in the downstream and the chemical businesses due to significant scheduled maintenance. Overall, without a growing improvement in the oil prices, I expect the company to have a continued difficult 2Q 2019.

ExxonMobil Asset Improvements

There are some noticeable improvements for ExxonMobil and its assets. The company is continuing to heavily work towards its goals in regards to its assets.

ExxonMobil Permian and Bakken Production - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

In the unconventional shale business, ExxonMobil is rapidly undertaking growth projects. Smaller companies such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) quickly rose to prominence with shale oil, however, now the majors have entered, and they’re beginning to show their abilities. ExxonMobil has an enormous portfolio of land assets that will support continued development.

The company is currently operating a massive 46 rigs in the Permian and expects 55 by year-end. For contrast, this-year end number, is approximately 4x the number of rigs that Occidental Petroleum, the current largest producer in the Permian Basin has. As a result, the company anticipates it will be able to reach 1 million barrels per day of production by 2024, some incredibly impressive results.

Most of this impressive growth will be from 2020 - 2022, and reward shareholders well.

Lastly, the company is working on building midstream infrastructure to support its build-out plans. The company believes that its processing capabilities are currently on track, and expects its southwest New Mexico central delivery point to be done by year-end. This additional midstream capacity will allow the company to avoid the lack of takeaway capacity affecting other producers in the Permian Basin.

ExxonMobil Guyana - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of the company’s growth plans is through Guyana. The company is rapidly adding to recoverable resources through successful exploration. The company recently marked its 13th discovery here, with an estimated 5.5 billion barrels of recoverable resources. The company plans to continue its significant exploration plan here going forward.

The company plans to continue exploring in the future, with the first production starting up in 1Q 2020. At the same time, the company expects a FID on Phase 2 soon, subject to all the necessary approvals, which I believe will happen. However, there is a risk to notice here. The company is drilling mostly on the right hand side of the block. This is because Venezuela captured some of the company’s ships. Whether the company can expand to the left remains to be seen.

However, there are enormous resources to be found here, and the company expects that production in this region could reach close to 1 million barrels per day. Out of this, ExxonMobil’s share will be close to half a million barrels per day.

ExxonMobil Asset Overview - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

Overall, the company is using its asset chains to achieve a vertical monopoly. The company’s almost 4 million barrels per day of production combines with the company’s downstream, midstream, and retail operations. All of this together shows the company’s commitment to extracting value at every step of the chain. For enormous companies like this, this is how they generate maximum profitability.

As can be seen, ExxonMobil is moving rapidly towards improving its asset base, and maximizing its margins.

ExxonMobil Acquisitions

This is a section that I wanted to add to this article, because I feel that it’s an important aspect of ExxonMobil to pay attention too.

XTO Energy - ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is traditionally a company that partakes in large acquisitions during market difficulties. In 2009, the company bought XTO Energy for more than $40 billion. In 1998, Exxon bought Mobil for $75 billion. However, since the current oil crash, which has been the most significant of the past several decades and presented numerous targets, the company has kept its acquisitions fairly limited.

Since the start of this oil crash, ExxonMobil has kept its acquiring fairly small, perhaps due to the ill-timed XTO Energy acquisition. Namely the company’s two largest acquisitions are its $2.5 billion acquisition of Interoil and its $6.6 billion acquisition of the bass family holdings. In comparison to its peers, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) attempted to buy Anadarko (NYSE: APC) for $33 billion, Royal Dutch (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) bought the BG Group, and BP (NYSE: BP) still had to deal with the oil spill.

More so, ExxonMobil has access to incredibly cheap capital during the crash. As a result, I would like to see ExxonMobil undergo some acquisitions here, and the company has almost certainly been searching. The two biggest likelihoods I view for an acquisition are as follows:

1. Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)

Hess Corporation is a strong more than $20 billion company. The most appealing asset here is the company’s share of the massive Guyana project. ExxonMobil has a 45% share of the massive Guyana project while Hess Guyana has a 30% share. Buying this share, would bring ExxonMobil’s share up to 75%. This is a massive project requiring billions in capital investment, with low cost. The project is a significant part of ExxonMobil’s long-term growth plans so being able to increase its share by 66% for a mere 7% of its market cap is a fairly good deal.

2. Add-On Acquisitions

I expect that ExxonMobil will continue its policy of buying interesting bolt-on acquisitions, and selling assets that it feels are overpriced. Through this combination of things, the company will be able to add acquisitions such as the Bass Energy acquisition that are valuable.

3. Midstream

Lastly, I expect ExxonMobil will continue to expand its midstream assets. Namely, the company will continue to look for ways to maximize its vertical monopoly. This movement will allow the company to maximize its earnings and profit per barrel of oil. As a result, I expect ExxonMobil will continue to look at expanding here.

Conclusion

ExxonMobil is the world’s largest publicly traded oil company for a reason. The company has maximized its ability to extra the most profit from each barrel of oil. At the same time, the company has continue to divest less profitable assets, while adding profitable bolt-on acquisitions, such as the Bass family assets. Overall, this will lead to maximum profits for the company, in any oil environment.

At the same time, the company has continued to move towards its execution goals, namely in the Permian Basin and Guyana. In the Permian Basin, the company has been rapidly increasing the number of rigs which it is operating. The company anticipates over the next 5 years here, production will increase to 1 million barrels per day. At the same time, the company plans to rapidly grow Guyana production.

Overall, ExxonMobil is the world’s longest publicly traded oil company, with enormous potential going forward.

