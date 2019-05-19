American Tower: A REIT With Great Total Return And 28 Quarters Of Dividend Increases

American Tower has much more to grow with 5G coming and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more wireless communications with the growing economy and population.

American Tower has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 1.8%, slightly below average, and has had many quarterly dividend increases.

This article is about American Tower (AMT) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. American Tower is one of the largest providers of multi-tenant communications services. AMT is a growth investment that should be in all tech portfolios and provides services for the greatly expanding demand for wireless streaming capability.

American Tower is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and increase the dividend each quarter.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Tower has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2015 when the market was a bit negative. Recently, AMT's price has gone up with the market.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of American Tower will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

American Tower passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Tower does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with seven years of increasing dividends and a 1.8% yield. The last seven years have shown steady dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 23%/year. American Tower is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of FFO to dividends is moderate for a REIT at 47%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the present foreign and United States properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. AMT easily passes this guideline. AMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $84 billion. American Tower 2018 projected AFFO at $3.4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each quarter. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA of 6% does not meet my guideline requirement. This good future growth for American Tower can continue its uptrend, benefiting from the continued growth of wireless streaming in the United States and foreign countries, and I feel the CAGR is more likely to be 8%, meeting my guideline. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AMT passes this guideline since the total return is 105.53%, more than the Dow's total return of 44.56%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested would now be worth over $24,400 today. This makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor looking back, and has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more wireless communications is rises. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. AMT's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $200, passing the guideline. AMT's price is presently at the target price and has a moderate FFO to earnings ratio of 20, making AMT a good buy at this entry point considering the growth potential for long-term investors. If you are a trader, it is better to wait for a better price if it ever happens. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and a slightly below average yield makes AMT a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AMT interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow, giving an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a company having growth in one of the hottest business sectors today.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Tower beats against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good total return of 105.53% makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. AMT has a slightly below average dividend yield of 1.8% and has had increases for seven years, making AMT also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in March 2019 to $0.90/Qtr. from $0.84/Qtr. or a 7% increase for the last quarter. AMT has increased the dividend for 28 quarters in a row, showing the great growth of the company business.

Dow's 53-month total return baseline is 44.56%

Company name 53-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage American Tower 105.53% 60.97 % 1.8%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 3, 2019, American Tower reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.16 at $1.84, compared to last year at $1.52. Total revenue was higher at $1.81 billion more than a year ago by 4% year over year and beat expected revenue by $10 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next FFO earnings report will be out August 2019 and is expected to be $1.91 compared to a year ago at $1.70, a good increase.

The graphic below shows the comparisons of results from a year ago to this quarter.

Source: AMT 1 st quarter Earnings Call Slides from the company web site

Business Overview

American Tower is one of the largest developer and provider of multi-tenant communications services in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC's segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other. Its primary business is property operations, which include the leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and tenants in various other industries. Its U.S. property segment includes operations in the United States. Its Asia property segment includes operations in India. The EMEA property segment includes operations in Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. The Latin America property segment includes operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru. Its services segment offers tower-related services in the United States."

Overall, American Tower is a great business with an 8% projected CAGR as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more streaming capability. The good earnings and revenue growth provides AMT the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and investing in 5G expansion.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and kept them the same.

On the May 3, 2019, earnings call, James D. Taiclet, Jr. (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

Rapidly rising mobile data usage in the range of 30% to 40% per year remains the underlying driver of demand for our U.S. assets. The sheer growth in the volume of mobile data traffic, plus consumers expectations of ubiquitous, higher quality coverage, motivate the national wireless carriers to continually invest in their networks to remain competitive. Independent industry research estimates suggest that elevated usage trends will persist, as more advanced devices, applications, and network technologies are introduced in the United States. One key projection is that by 2023, the average U.S. consumer mobile device is expected to consume nearly 50 gigabytes of data per month, which is nearly four times the current levels. Importantly, we view our approximately 40,000-site macro tower portfolio as extremely well positioned to capture a significant portion of this activity during the evolution from 4G to 5G, similar to past network technology cycles. An important component of this growth has been consistently low churn, averaging under 2% over the same time period, which correlates directly with our lease arrangements and ability to mitigate churn events, including those resulting from carrier consolidation. Based on the underlying demand trends in the industry, the upcoming rollout of 5G, anticipated deployments of new spectrum and our strong competitive positioning, we expect that our core U.S. business will continue to produce favorable results over a multiyear period looking forward."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the American Tower business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AMT has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows and 5G is implemented.

Shown in the graphic below is AMT’s guidance for 2019.

Source: Source: AMT 1st quarter Earnings Call Slides from the company website

Takeaways

American Tower is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its slightly below average dividend yield but with good dividend growth and a great choice for the total return investor. American Tower is 0.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased whenever cash is available. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in a growth computer streaming business, AMT may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On May 6, added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, sold all of the remaining HP Inc. (HPQ) position. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. Time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 26, trimmed position of HP from 1.0% of the portfolio to 0.6%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. Time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On March 22, added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85% of the portfolio. I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11, the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7, added to position of Simulation Plus from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of HP Inc. from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. Time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2, increased position of Realty Income Corp. to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies are, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 8.2% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.6% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.5% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 8.2% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Eight KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 6 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has just increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.70%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in two weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, EOS, LMT, O, SLP, DHR, V, AMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.