Wendy's: Overvalued Until Digitalization Benefits Kick In

Investment Thesis

Since opening its first outlet nearly 50 years ago in Columbus, Ohio, the Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has gone through many transitions. Despite a slight deviation in its menu to first drive consumer traffic through value items before upselling them to higher-margin products, its mission to serve the consumer with quality fresh, never frozen hamburgers remains unchanged. Meanwhile, its competitors in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (NYSE:QSR) are leaving "complex" menus in favor of value-based offerings to drive traffic through affordability, speed, and convenience.

While the premium-based strategy makes WEN vulnerable to a slowdown in consumer spending, a higher volume of value sales will pressure its margins. The efforts in digitalization and mobile ordering, however, will bring in better consumer insights for personalized service in addition to process efficiencies. As these processes are still ongoing, the resultant benefits of higher same-store sales and better margins will take time to impact the bottom line. Until then, WEN, which is currently trading at nearly 20 percent of premium to peers in terms of forward PE, remains overvalued.

An outstanding quarter lifts the share price

Despite a decline in traffic amid unfavorable weather, WEN's same-restaurant sales in NA, after staying almost flat for two consecutive quarters, have climbed to 1.3% in the first quarter for the year 2019 (FY19 Q1). Upselling consumers to premium products, gross margin of company-operated restaurants has moved up 110 bps from the corresponding quarter last year (YoY) to reach close to 15.0%. With operating margins expanding 3.5 percentage points YoY to reach c. 39.5%, both revenue and earnings beat analyst estimates together for the first time in three quarters. The stock is up c. 19.7% so far this year (compared to c. 16.8% gain of Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index).

Value deals and inflation to hurt margins

However, 2019 guidance as affirmed by the company with a few revisions remains modest amid flat or declining traffic and rising commodity inflation throughout the year. As a result, the company has resorted to value items and Limited Time Offers (LTOs) such as 4 for $4 deal, 50-cent Frosty and Biggie Bag. Meanwhile, the industry has started 2019 Q2 with a slide in same-restaurant sales driven by a sharp drop in same-store traffic. In addition to commodity price inflation, which was revised by the management up to 2% amid rising pork prices, discounting in value deals could bring further pressure on margins. WEN, trying to preserve margins, plans trading up more consumers to its premium "Made to Crave" platform which was further expanded this year with the addition of a chicken sandwiches line.

Menu complexity to slow service delivery

As WEN walks a tight rope between the affordability of its food and profitability, the convenience and speed of its service will determine the repeat customer visits. However, the increasingly complex menu could slow down the service while its competitors such as MCD simplify the menu structure to speed up the service. In terms of drive-thru speed, WEN, with an average duration of 226 seconds, was ranked fourth among its QSR peers, a significant slowdown from 2016 when it was ranked first. In addition to a process improvement initiative to address the issue, the company plans to enable all NA outlets with digital scanners and mobile ordering by the end of 2019.

Delay in realizing digitalization benefits

The digitalization and mobile ordering will provide the company with consumer insights for a more personalized service, which could boost future average check, foot traffic, and same-store sales. Meanwhile, the efficiency gains from process improvements will offset any margin pressure from a value-based shift in the strategy. However, the full realization of the above benefits with a meaningful impact on the bottom line will require time. A significant change in the sales approach meanwhile is not expected in the near term as it will go against the long-term premium-focused mission of the company.

Overvalued compared to peers

While value deals are essential in sustaining foot traffic in a fiercely competitive industry, it could hurt WEN's margins as there is a lead time in realizing the digitalization benefits. Therefore, in my opinion, WEN, currently trading at c. 29.6x of forward PE with c. 19.5% premium to the average forward PE of its peers, is overvalued.

In the highly competitive QSR space where the value-driven approach drives foot traffic, WEN's mission to focus on premium products is vulnerable to a possible squeeze in consumer spending amid US-China trade tensions. Against this backdrop, WEN will continue to use its LTOs in combination with its premium platform, hoping to improve traffic and then upsell consumers to higher-margin items.

However, there could be pressure on margins due to rising commodity inflation and weak pricing power prevalent in the industry. Furthermore, WEN's efforts to expand margins from efficiency gains will take time to materialize while its peers such as MCD, backed by high tech acquisitions and process improvements, boost sales with only a little impact on margins.

Personalization could complement premium-based strategy

Despite a slight tilt towards a value menu, WEN's core strategy of providing premium products remains unchanged. A more personalized consumer experience from better customer insights could complement this approach to boost same-store sales with the help of an expanding economy.

Meanwhile, WEN's strategy to provide premium food is unique in the current QSR landscape where deep discounting drives same-store sales. Its efforts in digitalization and mobile ordering could offset a possible service slowdown due to menu complexity, bringing repeat orders and efficiency to improve margins and lift comp sales.

Conclusion

Amid slowing foot traffic, WEN banks on value items to bring in consumers whom the company hopes would trade up for premium products. However, its strategy of prioritizing quality premium food is unchanged. In the near term, the demand for value-based LTOs amid rising commodity inflation will pressure margins, while the complexity of the menu focused on premium products will slow down processes, impacting consumer satisfaction. Furthermore, the efforts in digitalization and mobile ordering are ongoing and, as a result, the benefits of higher process efficiency and personalized service will take time to accrue. Until then, WEN, trading nearly 20 percent of premium to peers, remains overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.