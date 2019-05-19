Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 19

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Legg Mason Inc.

LM

7/1

7/22

0.34

0.4

17.65%

4.53%

9

Southwest Airlines Co.

LUV

6/4

6/26

0.16

0.18

12.50%

1.38%

8

United Fire Group Inc.

UFCS

5/30

6/14

0.31

0.33

6.45%

2.83%

7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

AGO

6/5

0.18

No Change

42.31

1.70%

8

Equinix Inc.

EQIX

6/19

2.46

No Change

490.28

2.01%

5

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

LMAT

6/6

0.085

No Change

27.51

1.24%

9

Timken Company

TKR

6/4

0.28

No Change

46.52

2.41%

5

Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

ABR

5/31

0.28

Increase

13.1

8.55%

8

Core-Mark Holding Company

CORE

6/14

0.11

No Change

38.2

1.15%

8

Expedia Inc.

EXPE

6/13

0.32

No Change

116.26

1.10%

7

Littelfuse Inc.

LFUS

6/6

0.43

No Change

169.76

1.01%

9

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.

RUTH

6/6

0.13

No Change

24.14

2.15%

7

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp.

VAC

6/6

0.45

No Change

96.53

1.86%

6

Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Barnes Group Inc.

B

6/10

0.16

No Change

55.24

1.16%

8

CDW Corp.

CDW

6/11

0.295

No Change

104.34

1.13%

6

Discover Financial Services

DFS

6/6

0.4

No Change

77.29

2.07%

8

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR

6/7

0.17

No Change

49.54

1.37%

9

Griffon Corp.

GFF

6/20

0.0725

No Change

15.34

1.89%

8

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

HII

6/7

0.86

No Change

207

1.66%

7

Honeywell International Inc.

HON

6/14

0.82

No Change

169.95

1.93%

8

Hershey Company

HSY

6/14

0.722

No Change

128.9

2.24%

9

Marriott International Inc.

MAR

6/28

0.48

Increase

130.91

1.47%

10

Magna International Inc.

MGA

6/7

0.365

No Change

44.52

3.28%

9

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

RS

6/14

0.55

No Change

87.72

2.51%

9

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

SWM

6/21

0.44

No Change

31.71

5.55%

7

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TEL

6/7

0.46

Increase

89.54

2.05%

7

Vulcan Materials

VMC

6/7

0.31

No Change

129.95

0.95%

6

Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

International Paper Co.

IP

6/14

0.5

No Change

45.07

4.44%

9

KeyCorp

KEY

6/14

0.17

No Change

16.75

4.06%

8

Marcus Corp.

MCS

6/17

0.16

No Change

36.5

1.75%

6

MKS Instruments Inc.

MKSI

6/7

0.2

No Change

78.22

1.02%

8

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

SMG

6/10

0.55

No Change

87.84

2.50%

9

Tractor Supply Company

TSCO

6/11

0.35

Increase

100.68

1.39%

10

Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.

RE

6/12

1.4

No Change

248.26

2.26%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Campus Communities

ACC

5/24

0.47

4.03%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

AMTD

5/21

0.3

2.28%

BankFinancial Corp.

BFIN

5/24

0.1

2.73%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

BHLB

5/23

0.23

2.98%

Bloomin' Brands Inc.

BLMN

5/24

0.1

1.96%

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

BWFG

5/24

0.13

1.75%

Columbia Banking System Inc.

COLB

5/22

0.14

1.58%

Delta Air Lines Inc.

DAL

5/23

0.35

2.55%

D.R. Horton Inc

DHI

5/28

0.15

1.35%

Dolby Laboratories Inc

DLB

5/22

0.19

1.22%

First Defiance Financial Corp.

FDEF

5/24

0.19

2.66%

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

FIX

5/24

0.1

0.82%

FS Bancorp Inc.

FSBW

5/23

0.15

1.19%

Heritage Financial Corp.

HFWA

5/22

0.18

2.40%

Heritage Commerce Corp.

HTBK

5/23

0.12

3.98%

Investors Bancorp

ISBC

5/24

0.11

4.07%

Mid Penn Bancorp

MPB

5/27

0.18

2.87%

New Media

NEWM

5/22

0.38

15.26%

Northfield Bancorp Inc.

NFBK

5/22

0.11

2.92%

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

NXST

5/24

0.45

1.69%

Papa John's International

PZZA

5/24

0.225

1.88%

Regency Centers Corp.

REG

5/23

0.585

3.49%

Sanderson Farms Inc.

SAFM

5/21

0.32

0.84%

SB Financial Group Inc.

SBFG

5/24

0.09

2.01%

Starbucks Corp.

SBUX

5/24

0.36

1.82%

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

SFBC

5/23

0.14

1.64%

Standex International Inc.

SXI

5/24

0.2

1.14%

Territorial Bancorp

TBNK

5/23

0.22

3.13%

Interface Inc.

TILE

5/24

0.065

1.62%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

WAB

5/24

0.12

0.73%

Washington Federal Inc.

WAFD

5/24

0.2

2.48%

Waste Connections Inc.

WCN

5/22

0.16

0.68%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

WLKP

5/28

0.4452

7.94%

WSFS Financial Corp.

WSFS

5/23

0.12

1.15%

West Bancorp Inc.

WTBA

5/22

0.21

3.97%

Wintrust Financial Corp.

WTFC

5/23

0.25

1.38%

Zions Bancorp Inc.

ZION

5/23

0.3

2.66%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.