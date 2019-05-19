Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 19

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Legg Mason Inc. LM 7/1 7/22 0.34 0.4 17.65% 4.53% 9 Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 6/4 6/26 0.16 0.18 12.50% 1.38% 8 United Fire Group Inc. UFCS 5/30 6/14 0.31 0.33 6.45% 2.83% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO 6/5 0.18 No Change 42.31 1.70% 8 Equinix Inc. EQIX 6/19 2.46 No Change 490.28 2.01% 5 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. LMAT 6/6 0.085 No Change 27.51 1.24% 9 Timken Company TKR 6/4 0.28 No Change 46.52 2.41% 5

Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 5/31 0.28 Increase 13.1 8.55% 8 Core-Mark Holding Company CORE 6/14 0.11 No Change 38.2 1.15% 8 Expedia Inc. EXPE 6/13 0.32 No Change 116.26 1.10% 7 Littelfuse Inc. LFUS 6/6 0.43 No Change 169.76 1.01% 9 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. RUTH 6/6 0.13 No Change 24.14 2.15% 7 Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. VAC 6/6 0.45 No Change 96.53 1.86% 6

Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. B 6/10 0.16 No Change 55.24 1.16% 8 CDW Corp. CDW 6/11 0.295 No Change 104.34 1.13% 6 Discover Financial Services DFS 6/6 0.4 No Change 77.29 2.07% 8 FLIR Systems Inc. FLIR 6/7 0.17 No Change 49.54 1.37% 9 Griffon Corp. GFF 6/20 0.0725 No Change 15.34 1.89% 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HII 6/7 0.86 No Change 207 1.66% 7 Honeywell International Inc. HON 6/14 0.82 No Change 169.95 1.93% 8 Hershey Company HSY 6/14 0.722 No Change 128.9 2.24% 9 Marriott International Inc. MAR 6/28 0.48 Increase 130.91 1.47% 10 Magna International Inc. MGA 6/7 0.365 No Change 44.52 3.28% 9 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS 6/14 0.55 No Change 87.72 2.51% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. SWM 6/21 0.44 No Change 31.71 5.55% 7 TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL 6/7 0.46 Increase 89.54 2.05% 7 Vulcan Materials VMC 6/7 0.31 No Change 129.95 0.95% 6

Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years International Paper Co. IP 6/14 0.5 No Change 45.07 4.44% 9 KeyCorp KEY 6/14 0.17 No Change 16.75 4.06% 8 Marcus Corp. MCS 6/17 0.16 No Change 36.5 1.75% 6 MKS Instruments Inc. MKSI 6/7 0.2 No Change 78.22 1.02% 8 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG 6/10 0.55 No Change 87.84 2.50% 9 Tractor Supply Company TSCO 6/11 0.35 Increase 100.68 1.39% 10

Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. RE 6/12 1.4 No Change 248.26 2.26% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Campus Communities ACC 5/24 0.47 4.03% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. AMTD 5/21 0.3 2.28% BankFinancial Corp. BFIN 5/24 0.1 2.73% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. BHLB 5/23 0.23 2.98% Bloomin' Brands Inc. BLMN 5/24 0.1 1.96% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. BWFG 5/24 0.13 1.75% Columbia Banking System Inc. COLB 5/22 0.14 1.58% Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL 5/23 0.35 2.55% D.R. Horton Inc DHI 5/28 0.15 1.35% Dolby Laboratories Inc DLB 5/22 0.19 1.22% First Defiance Financial Corp. FDEF 5/24 0.19 2.66% Comfort Systems USA Inc. FIX 5/24 0.1 0.82% FS Bancorp Inc. FSBW 5/23 0.15 1.19% Heritage Financial Corp. HFWA 5/22 0.18 2.40% Heritage Commerce Corp. HTBK 5/23 0.12 3.98% Investors Bancorp ISBC 5/24 0.11 4.07% Mid Penn Bancorp MPB 5/27 0.18 2.87% New Media NEWM 5/22 0.38 15.26% Northfield Bancorp Inc. NFBK 5/22 0.11 2.92% Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST 5/24 0.45 1.69% Papa John's International PZZA 5/24 0.225 1.88% Regency Centers Corp. REG 5/23 0.585 3.49% Sanderson Farms Inc. SAFM 5/21 0.32 0.84% SB Financial Group Inc. SBFG 5/24 0.09 2.01% Starbucks Corp. SBUX 5/24 0.36 1.82% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. SFBC 5/23 0.14 1.64% Standex International Inc. SXI 5/24 0.2 1.14% Territorial Bancorp TBNK 5/23 0.22 3.13% Interface Inc. TILE 5/24 0.065 1.62% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. WAB 5/24 0.12 0.73% Washington Federal Inc. WAFD 5/24 0.2 2.48% Waste Connections Inc. WCN 5/22 0.16 0.68% Westlake Chemical Partners LP WLKP 5/28 0.4452 7.94% WSFS Financial Corp. WSFS 5/23 0.12 1.15% West Bancorp Inc. WTBA 5/22 0.21 3.97% Wintrust Financial Corp. WTFC 5/23 0.25 1.38% Zions Bancorp Inc. ZION 5/23 0.3 2.66%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.