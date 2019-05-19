Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 19

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Legg Mason Inc.
|
7/1
|
7/22
|
0.34
|
0.4
|
17.65%
|
4.53%
|
9
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
6/4
|
6/26
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
12.50%
|
1.38%
|
8
|
United Fire Group Inc.
|
5/30
|
6/14
|
0.31
|
0.33
|
6.45%
|
2.83%
|
7
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
6/5
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
42.31
|
1.70%
|
8
|
Equinix Inc.
|
6/19
|
2.46
|
No Change
|
490.28
|
2.01%
|
5
|
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|
6/6
|
0.085
|
No Change
|
27.51
|
1.24%
|
9
|
Timken Company
|
6/4
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
46.52
|
2.41%
|
5
Tuesday May 21 (Ex-Div 5/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
Increase
|
13.1
|
8.55%
|
8
|
Core-Mark Holding Company
|
6/14
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
38.2
|
1.15%
|
8
|
Expedia Inc.
|
6/13
|
0.32
|
No Change
|
116.26
|
1.10%
|
7
|
Littelfuse Inc.
|
6/6
|
0.43
|
No Change
|
169.76
|
1.01%
|
9
|
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.
|
6/6
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
24.14
|
2.15%
|
7
|
Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp.
|
6/6
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
96.53
|
1.86%
|
6
Wednesday May 22 (Ex-Div 5/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Barnes Group Inc.
|
6/10
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
55.24
|
1.16%
|
8
|
CDW Corp.
|
6/11
|
0.295
|
No Change
|
104.34
|
1.13%
|
6
|
Discover Financial Services
|
6/6
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
77.29
|
2.07%
|
8
|
FLIR Systems Inc.
|
6/7
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
49.54
|
1.37%
|
9
|
Griffon Corp.
|
6/20
|
0.0725
|
No Change
|
15.34
|
1.89%
|
8
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
6/7
|
0.86
|
No Change
|
207
|
1.66%
|
7
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
6/14
|
0.82
|
No Change
|
169.95
|
1.93%
|
8
|
Hershey Company
|
6/14
|
0.722
|
No Change
|
128.9
|
2.24%
|
9
|
Marriott International Inc.
|
6/28
|
0.48
|
Increase
|
130.91
|
1.47%
|
10
|
Magna International Inc.
|
6/7
|
0.365
|
No Change
|
44.52
|
3.28%
|
9
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
6/14
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
87.72
|
2.51%
|
9
|
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|
6/21
|
0.44
|
No Change
|
31.71
|
5.55%
|
7
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
6/7
|
0.46
|
Increase
|
89.54
|
2.05%
|
7
|
Vulcan Materials
|
6/7
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
129.95
|
0.95%
|
6
Thursday May 23 (Ex-Div 5/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
International Paper Co.
|
6/14
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
45.07
|
4.44%
|
9
|
KeyCorp
|
6/14
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
16.75
|
4.06%
|
8
|
Marcus Corp.
|
6/17
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
36.5
|
1.75%
|
6
|
MKS Instruments Inc.
|
6/7
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
78.22
|
1.02%
|
8
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
6/10
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
87.84
|
2.50%
|
9
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
Increase
|
100.68
|
1.39%
|
10
Friday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.
|
6/12
|
1.4
|
No Change
|
248.26
|
2.26%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week. Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Campus Communities
|
5/24
|
0.47
|
4.03%
|
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
|
5/21
|
0.3
|
2.28%
|
BankFinancial Corp.
|
5/24
|
0.1
|
2.73%
|
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|
5/23
|
0.23
|
2.98%
|
Bloomin' Brands Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.1
|
1.96%
|
Bankwell Financial Group Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.13
|
1.75%
|
Columbia Banking System Inc.
|
5/22
|
0.14
|
1.58%
|
Delta Air Lines Inc.
|
5/23
|
0.35
|
2.55%
|
D.R. Horton Inc
|
5/28
|
0.15
|
1.35%
|
Dolby Laboratories Inc
|
5/22
|
0.19
|
1.22%
|
First Defiance Financial Corp.
|
5/24
|
0.19
|
2.66%
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.1
|
0.82%
|
FS Bancorp Inc.
|
5/23
|
0.15
|
1.19%
|
Heritage Financial Corp.
|
5/22
|
0.18
|
2.40%
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
5/23
|
0.12
|
3.98%
|
Investors Bancorp
|
5/24
|
0.11
|
4.07%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp
|
5/27
|
0.18
|
2.87%
|
New Media
|
5/22
|
0.38
|
15.26%
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
5/22
|
0.11
|
2.92%
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.45
|
1.69%
|
Papa John's International
|
5/24
|
0.225
|
1.88%
|
Regency Centers Corp.
|
5/23
|
0.585
|
3.49%
|
Sanderson Farms Inc.
|
5/21
|
0.32
|
0.84%
|
SB Financial Group Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.09
|
2.01%
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
5/24
|
0.36
|
1.82%
|
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.
|
5/23
|
0.14
|
1.64%
|
Standex International Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.2
|
1.14%
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
5/23
|
0.22
|
3.13%
|
Interface Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.065
|
1.62%
|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
|
5/24
|
0.12
|
0.73%
|
Washington Federal Inc.
|
5/24
|
0.2
|
2.48%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
5/22
|
0.16
|
0.68%
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
5/28
|
0.4452
|
7.94%
|
WSFS Financial Corp.
|
5/23
|
0.12
|
1.15%
|
West Bancorp Inc.
|
5/22
|
0.21
|
3.97%
|
Wintrust Financial Corp.
|
5/23
|
0.25
|
1.38%
|
Zions Bancorp Inc.
|
5/23
|
0.3
|
2.66%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.