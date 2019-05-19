Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues

On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Canadian midstream and pipeline giant Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top- or the bottom-lines. However, a closer look at the company's results reveals that it actually handed in quite a solid performance during the quarter and continued to deliver on the growth story that I have continually outlined in my previous articles on the company. As such, the company's shareholders should certainly be quite pleased here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's first quarter 2019 earnings report:

Pembina Pipeline reported total revenues of C$1.968 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.13% increase over the C$1.837 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a gross profit of C$588 million in the first quarter of the year. This compares quite favorably to the C$568 million that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline had average transported and handled volumes of 3,403 mboe/day in the most recent quarter, which was an approximately 4% year-over-year increase.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$773 million in the quarter. This was the highest level that the company has ever had and represents a 12.35% increase over the C$688 million that it had a year ago.

Pembina Pipeline reported a net income of C$313 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.15% decline over the C$330 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that one of the first things that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues and adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the reasons for this is that the company saw its volumes of transported and processed commodities increase by about 4% compared to last year. The company's pipeline division was one source of this volume growth as its average daily volumes came in at 2,507 mboe, a 3% increase over the year-ago quarter. This volume increase was caused by two of the company's growth projects, the Phase IV and Phase V expansions to the Peace pipeline system coming online in December of 2018. These were among the company's most significant growth projects and they were ones that I have discussed in several past articles on the company. As these projects were not complete or operational in the first quarter of last year, they could not have contributed to the company's results nor contributed any transported volumes during that time period.

As is the case with its American counterparts, Pembina Pipeline makes its money based on the volume of resources flowing through its pipelines. This is why we can normally expect projects like the expansions to the Peace pipeline system to produce cash flow growth as they increase the amount of resources that the firm can carry. This was indeed the case during the quarter as the pipeline division reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$457 million, which was a 14% increase year over year.

These two expansion projects are things that the company has been working on for a while in response to the growing production of natural gas liquids in West Canada's rich basins. They are certainly not going to be the last expansions that Pembina Pipeline makes to the system, though. Currently, the company is working on a Phase VI expansion that adds a 16-inch pipeline running from La Glace to Wapiti, Alberta and a 20-inch pipeline running from Kakwa to Lator, Alberta. This phase should come online in the second half of this year so it should stimulate further growth for the company in the near-term. There is also a Phase VII expansion project that adds a 20-inch pipeline and six new pump stations between La Glace and Edmonton, Alberta. This phase is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021 so represents a more medium-term growth driver. Recently, the company even started on an eighth phase of the Peace pipeline expansion that consists of new 10- and 16-inch pipelines in the Gordondale to La Glace corridor of Alberta. This final phase (for now, anyway) is expected to come online in stages from 2020 to 2022, so the expansion of the Peace pipeline system should continue to generate growth for the company over the next few years.

The pipelines division is not the only one that generated year-over-year growth. Pembina Pipeline's facilities division, which performs tasks such as processing of natural gas and fractionation of natural gas liquids, also generated growth over the period. This division reported an average daily volume of 896 mboe in the quarter, which was a 6% increase over the prior-year quarter. The unit naturally had a higher adjusted EBITDA as a result of this volume growth, coming in at $232 million, a 6% increase year over year. As was the case with the company's pipeline division, this was mostly caused by new projects coming online. The main one here was Veresen Midstream's North Central Liquids Hub, which was placed into service in June 2018. As was the case before, this hub was not in service during the corresponding quarter of last year and therefore could not have contributed its volumes to Pembina's total during the period. In addition to this new facility, Pembina Pipeline reports that the massive Redwater Complex also saw higher volumes than a year ago, although it did not provide any reason for this increase. Either way, though, we can clearly see that the unit is seeing its growth story play out.

In past articles on Pembina Pipeline, I have discussed that the company is constructing two new natural gas processing plants at the site of its existing Duvernay Complex. It continues to make progress on these facilities and, in fact, Duvernay II (the larger of the two facilities) is expected to be online at around the end of the year. The second of these is not likely to come online until the mid- to late stages of next year, though, so we cannot expect to see any growth caused by this project until that time. Investors that are planning on holding the stock for a while, though, should benefit as these new projects come online.

Over much of its recent history, one of the things that investors have undoubtedly enjoyed about Pembina Pipeline is its dividend growth. As we can clearly see, Pembina Pipeline has been steadily hiking its monthly dividend as its cash flow has grown:

Source: Dividend Channel

The company announced yet another dividend hike along with its quarterly results. In this case, the new rate is C$0.20 (US$0.15) per month per share. This was a 5.6% increase over the previous dividend and gives the stock a 4.95% yield at the current price. Admittedly, this is nowhere near as high as what some American pipeline companies have, but it is still better than what the market as a whole yields and is certainly respectable. In addition, it seems likely that Pembina Pipeline will continue to hike its dividend over time as its growth story continues to play out. This would result in a higher yield-on-cost than what the stock currently has.

In conclusion, this was quite a good quarter for Pembina Pipeline. We continue to see the company bring new projects online, helping to drive its growth. This resulted in record adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Fortunately, the company still has more projects in its pipeline that should continue to drive forward growth. Ultimately, this should result in more dividend growth than we have seen thus far. Overall, there is a lot to like here and shareholders should be quite pleased with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.