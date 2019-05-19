Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/16/19

Includes: BBCP, CBLK, CCO, COTY, CTLT, DLB, EPAM, FB, HSY, KNDI, NOG, PCTY, PETQ, PZZA, RP, SHAK, SYMC, VTVT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Symantec (SYMC);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG);
  • Kandi Technologies (KNDI);
  • Coty (COTY); and
  • Concrete Pumping (BBCP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Papa John's Intl (PZZA);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO); and
  • Carbon Black (CBLK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Feld Peter A

DIR

Symantec

SYMC

B

$39,173,760

2

Argand Partners

DIR, BO

Concrete Pumping

BBCP

JB*

$7,312,500

3

Harf Peter

DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$5,304,248

4

Stevens Brent M

DIR, BO

Concrete Pumping

BBCP

JB*

$4,500,000

5

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,500,004

6

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$2,231,268

7

Young Bruce F

CEO, DIR

Concrete Pumping

BBCP

JB*

$900,000

8

Clarke James Nathan

DIR

PetIQ

PETQ

B

$872,585

9

Hu Xiaoming

CEO, DIR, BO

Kandi Technologies

KNDI

B

$579,652

10

Morel Donald E Jr

DIR

Catalent

CTLT

B

$444,400

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hersh

BO

Hershey

HSY

AS

$79,109,984

2

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$11,882,299

3

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

S

$10,146,697

4

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,960,773

5

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$6,907,225

6

Pacific Investment Mgt Co

BO

Clear Channel Outdoor

CCO

S

$6,070,213

7

Beauchamp Steven R

CEO, DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$5,301,740

8

Morley Patrick

CEO, DIR

Carbon Black

CBLK

AS

$5,278,770

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$4,317,251

10

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO, CB, DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$4,217,799

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

