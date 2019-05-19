Don't Miss Out On This 6.85% Dividend Yield From AGNC Preferred Share

They would be wrong. This is the environment where AGNCN shines.

They see a lower yield relative to the other preferred shares and a larger premium to call value and think it’s a “poor choice”.

This is the kind of pick that can confuse some investors.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility.

We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 151.

AGNC’s preferred share

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

AGNCN (AGNCN) from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is the headline pick for the week. That might seem pretty strange given the share price at $25.76 includes a pretty large premium to call value.

However, these shares still carry a respectable stripped yield, years of call protection, and a floating rate with a large spread when call protection ends.

This is the kind of pick that can confuse some investors. Investors see a lower yield relative to the other preferred shares and a larger premium to call value. That makes shares look like a “poor choice”. Quite to the contrary, this is the environment where AGNCN shines. Despite a premium to call value, the shares perform much better than most in a major panic. That is critical in this environment. We see some minor fear over trade issues, but the broader markets remain extremely close to their record highs. Shares of the largest Preferred Share ETF (PFF) also remain near their highest level.

When the indexes are hitting record highs, we will usually favor the more defensive picks. These defensive picks outperform when weakness shows up in the market.

Note: See our guide on reading the $100k charts

See the following chart for a contrast of how AGNCN and PFF performed since 1/1/2018:

How can AGNCN outperform over long periods? It has a higher yield, lower risk, and doesn’t pay a hefty expense ratio (like PFF). That gives AGNCN a big advantage for long-term performance. It offers more upside through the higher yield, but it also performs much better during a decline.

For buy-and-hold investors, this is a great share due to the low risk. For traders, the lower risk is particularly appealing after a huge rally in the markets. When we own a risk-rating 1 preferred share and see the market dive, we may eat a loss for 2% to buy another share that just plunged by 8%. If the market doesn’t dive, we simply continue to collect our solid yield.

Investors who aren’t comfortable with this can simply continue to hold the shares.

AGNCN’s Yield To Call

The yield to call for AGNCN is about 6.08%. That includes the loss that would be incurred on the price if shares were called. By contrast, PFF carries a yield of 5.9%.

This is an important concept for call risk:

If shares of PFF simply traded flat and maintained their current dividend rate, shares of AGNCN would still outperform even if they were called the day call protection ends.

Investors in AGNCN aren’t rooting for a call, but that example demonstrates that “call risk” isn’t that terrifying if you have a solid yield and enough years of call protection (or a low entry price).

Finding Entry Opportunities

Preferred shares are great for both buy-and-hold investors and for traders. Either way, we are looking to find that great entry opportunity. Buy-and-hold investors still want to find the best entry opportunities. The best entry opportunities are usually followed by 1 of 2 things:

A quick dividend A bump in the share price

Even if the investor intends to simply hold onto the shares, a bump up in the share price reflects a slightly larger margin of safety. Getting in before the bump means the investor can afford a few more shares and locks in a higher level of income indefinitely.

Recent Performance

One useful metric we utilize is finding shares that have great fundamentals, but which have very recently underperformed. The following chart shows:

Our most recent preferred share buys Articles which highlighted them Relative performance with other shares carrying a risk rating of 1 Relative performance vs. PFF

DX-B (DX.PB) from Dynex Capital (DX) has been a solid performer since we picked it. Shares are finally sitting outside our target buying range by a moderate margin.

NLY-F (NLY.PF) from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) sits just a tiny bit outside the target buying range.

When we look at AGNCN, we see that the shares haven’t delivered much return over the last few months. Remember that the prior chart showed that AGNCN has dramatically outperformed PFF over the last 18 months due to higher yields, lower risks, and no overhead expenses. So what happened?

AGNCN’s share price has risen slightly, roughly in line with the rate of dividend accrual. Most of the sector put on a bigger rally. Why wasn’t AGNCN rallying much? Because it started at a higher price. The outperformance of other shares reflects lower starting points. With the other shares already recording those prices gains, AGNCN is the remaining opportunity.

We see AGNCN offering a slightly lower stripped yield than peers, but the gap is much smaller than normal.

Investors who pick AGNCN as a “safe” option are sacrificing yield compared to shares with high ratings for risk. That is always the case. However, today the difference is much smaller than it has averaged over the last year.

Risk Rating 4 Shares Vs. AGNCN

This is a critical concept for investors. Nothing hurts the perception of an analyst like calls for caution. Our decision to emphasize reducing risk leads investors to think we have “fewer good buys”. Quite to the contrary. We simply refuse to assign buy ratings to overvalued stocks. If an analyst is telling you to buy a ton of stocks at this time, you’re probably purchasing several overvalued stocks. When the market drops, our strategy reduces losses. You can see the huge dips for 3 of the 4 shares carrying risk ratings of 4:

For investors who want lower risk, the shares with a risk rating of 4 are not acceptable anyway.

For investors who are willing to take higher risks, this isn’t the time to do it. The time to do it is during large declines such as we saw in December 2018.

Protecting your portfolio

Recent headlines have focused on the potential negative impact of tariffs. The Tariffs are dragging down portfolio values for investors focused on ETFs like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). Adding a preferred share like AGNCN to the portfolio can significantly reduce the total volatility and increase the dividend yield.

Final thoughts

AGNCN is the deal of the weak. Some investors may be misled by a preferred share trading over call value, but they would be wrong to think it wasn’t a great deal. With current valuations being high throughout the sector, AGNCN is at the best valuation for investors looking to get an allocation to preferred shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCN, NLY-F, DX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.