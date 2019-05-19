Dividend Increases: May 13-17, 2019

Companies can only raise their dividends sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, 10 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

The stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted.

CoreSite Realty (COR)

COR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires, constructs, and operates data centers in the United States. The company offers data center and interconnection solutions, as well as colocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud, and information technology service providers. COR was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado

Recently, COR increased its quarterly dividend by 18.45% to $1.22 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record on June 28.

Legg Mason (LM)

LM is an asset management holding company with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, and several other countries. The company provides investment management and related services to institutional and individual clients, company-sponsored mutual funds, and other pooled investments. LM was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recently, LM increased its quarterly dividend by 17.65% to 40¢ per share. All shareholders of record on July 2 can expect the dividend to be paid on July 22.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

FMBI is a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank, an Illinois state-chartered bank that provides a range of banking, treasury, and wealth management products and services. The company's customers include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. FMBI was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

On May 17, the company declared a dividend of 14¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 16.67% increase. The dividend is payable on July 9 to shareholders of record on June 28. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 27.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

LUV operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services. The company serves in 40 states in the USA and several near-international countries, including Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. LUV was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

On Wednesday, May 15, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50% to 18¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 5 will receive the new dividend on June 26.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cybersecurity; command, control, communications and computers intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

Recently, NOC increased its quarterly dividend from $1.20 per share to $1.32 per share, an increase of 10.00%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on June 19 to shareholders of record on June 3. The ex-dividend date is May 31.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC)

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in New York, MMC is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary, and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.64% to 45.5¢ per share. All shareholders of record on July 11 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 15.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

DLR is a real-estate investment trust that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers. The company provides data center and colocations solutions to domestic and international tenants, including companies providing financial and information technology services. DLR was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 6.93% to $1.08 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14.

United Fire (UFCS)

UFCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It sells its products through a network of independent agencies. UFCS was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recently, UFCS increased its quarterly dividend from 31¢ per share to 33¢ per share, an increase of 6.45%. The dividend is payable June 14, with an ex-dividend date of May 30.

Chubb (CB)

CB is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

On Thursday, May 16, CB increased its quarterly dividend to 75¢ per share, an increase of 2.74%. The first payment will be on July 12 to shareholders of record on June 21. The ex-dividend date is June 20.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)

A lift truck manufacturer, HY designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names. It also sells aftermarket parts under the Unisource and Premier brands. HY was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Friday, May 17, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.42% to 31.75¢ per share. All shareholders of record on May 31 can expect the dividend to be paid on June 14.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LUV, MMC, and CB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LUV's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in LUV in January 2009 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MMC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MMC in January 2009 would have returned 15.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

CB's price line is at the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CB in January 2009 would have returned 11.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 21-June 3, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Target TGT 3.61% $70.89 51 9.80% $2.56 05/14 06/10 Valero Energy VLO 4.30% $83.71 9 30.90% $3.60 05/14 06/04 TJX TJX 1.73% $53.04 23 21.90% $0.92 05/15 06/06 Xilinx XLNX 1.41% $104.76 17 8.10% $1.48 05/15 06/03 Zions Bancorporation ZION 2.66% $45.10 6 51.60% $1.20 05/15 05/23 Union Bankshares Corp UBSH 2.61% $35.28 8 10.30% $0.92 05/16 05/31 United Technologies UTX 2.20% $133.75 25 5.30% $2.94 05/16 06/10 Whirlpool WHR 3.73% $128.63 9 13.90% $4.80 05/16 06/15 Aqua America WTR 2.23% $39.31 26 7.70% $0.88 05/16 06/01 United Parcel Service UPS 3.86% $99.40 10 8.00% $3.84 05/17 06/05 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 3.37% $52.27 43 7.30% $1.76 05/17 06/12 Timken TKR 2.41% $46.52 5 3.80% $1.12 05/21 06/04 Thomson Reuters TRI 2.22% $64.97 26 1.30% $1.44 05/22 06/17 Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC 1.86% $96.53 6 N/A $1.80 05/22 06/06 Barnes B 1.16% $55.24 8 6.60% $0.64 05/23 06/10 CDW CDW 1.13% $104.34 6 85.20% $1.18 05/23 06/11 Cummins CMI 2.86% $159.24 13 14.60% $4.56 05/23 06/05 Discover Financial Services DFS 2.07% $77.29 8 15.20% $1.60 05/23 06/06 FLIR Systems FLIR 1.37% $49.54 9 12.20% $0.68 05/23 06/07 Healthcare Services HCSG 2.35% $33.60 17 2.80% $0.79 05/23 06/28 Huntington Ingalls Industries HII 1.66% $207.00 7 43.30% $3.44 05/23 06/07 Honeywell International HON 1.93% $169.95 8 12.70% $3.28 05/23 06/14 Hershey HSY 2.24% $128.90 9 8.80% $2.89 05/23 06/14 Marriott International MAR 1.47% $130.91 9 19.50% $1.92 05/23 06/28 Magna International MGA 3.28% $44.52 9 15.60% $1.46 05/23 06/07 3M MMM 3.41% $169.09 61 16.50% $5.76 05/23 06/12 Robert Half International RHI 2.21% $56.00 16 11.80% $1.24 05/23 06/14 Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM 5.55% $31.71 7 6.50% $1.76 05/23 06/21 TE Connectivity TEL 2.05% $89.54 6 12.40% $1.84 05/23 06/07 Vulcan Materials VMC 0.95% $129.95 6 94.70% $1.24 05/23 06/07 Assurant AIZ 2.53% $94.74 15 18.90% $2.40 05/24 06/18 Atmos Energy ATO 2.05% $102.66 35 6.90% $2.10 05/24 06/10 International Paper IP 4.44% $45.07 9 9.30% $2.00 05/24 06/14 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 2.74% $138.61 57 6.40% $3.80 05/24 06/11 KeyCorp KEY 4.06% $16.75 8 21.30% $0.68 05/24 06/14 Marcus MCS 1.75% $36.50 6 12.00% $0.64 05/24 06/17 Nordson NDSN 1.04% $135.23 55 14.70% $1.40 05/24 06/11 Prudential Financial PRU 4.05% $98.81 11 15.80% $4.00 05/24 06/20 Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG 2.50% $87.84 9 7.20% $2.20 05/24 06/10 Tractor Supply TSCO 1.39% $100.68 9 19.60% $1.40 05/24 06/11 Carter's CRI 2.23% $89.54 7 30.30% $2.00 05/28 06/14 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers RBA 2.15% $33.44 18 6.70% $0.72 05/28 06/19 Everest Re RE 2.26% $248.26 6 19.30% $5.60 05/28 06/12 S&P Global SPGI 1.07% $212.94 46 12.30% $2.28 05/28 06/12 Westlake Chemical WLK 1.61% $62.25 15 17.40% $1.00 05/28 06/12 Evergy EVRG 3.24% $58.70 14 5.00% $1.90 05/29 06/20 Goldman Sachs GS 1.72% $197.43 9 9.00% $3.40 05/29 06/27 Harley-Davidson HOG 4.34% $34.56 9 12.00% $1.50 05/29 06/14 La-Z-Boy LZB 1.58% $32.88 7 22.20% $0.52 05/29 06/14 Maxim Integrated Products MXIM 3.43% $53.59 17 12.00% $1.84 05/29 06/14 Six Flags Entertainment SIX 6.21% $52.80 9 11.70% $3.28 05/29 06/10 Xylem XYL 1.28% $75.22 9 12.60% $0.96 05/29 06/27 Aircastle AYR 6.08% $19.74 8 10.40% $1.20 05/30 06/14 Brookfield Asset Management BAM 1.35% $47.40 8 9.00% $0.64 05/30 06/28 Badger Meter BMI 1.15% $52.08 26 9.90% $0.60 05/30 06/14 Cabot CBT 3.27% $42.80 7 10.30% $1.40 05/30 06/14 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR 2.90% $97.95 26 5.40% $2.84 05/30 06/14 CSX CSX 1.22% $78.40 15 8.30% $0.96 05/30 06/14 Dover DOV 2.03% $94.45 63 9.40% $1.92 05/30 06/17 Estee Lauder EL 1.03% $167.62 9 16.20% $1.72 05/30 06/17 EPR Properties EPR 5.76% $78.09 9 6.60% $4.50 05/30 06/17 Evercore EVR 2.82% $82.27 13 15.90% $2.32 05/30 06/14 Fortune Brands Home & Security FBHS 1.67% $52.79 7 21.70% $0.88 05/30 06/19 Corning GLW 2.67% $29.91 9 13.00% $0.80 05/30 06/28 Hubbell HUBB 2.77% $121.39 11 11.20% $3.36 05/30 06/17 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling HY 2.69% $47.19 7 4.30% $1.27 05/30 06/14 Meredith MDP 4.01% $57.39 26 6.00% $2.30 05/30 06/14 MGE Energy MGEE 1.92% $70.26 43 4.30% $1.35 05/30 06/15 Herman Miller MLHR 2.12% $37.33 7 9.20% $0.79 05/30 07/15 NBT Bancorp NBTB 2.79% $37.26 6 3.30% $1.04 05/30 06/14 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS 2.90% $51.11 19 4.00% $1.48 05/30 06/12 Open Text OTEX 1.71% $40.80 6 21.20% $0.70 05/30 06/21 Perrigo PRGO 1.69% $49.67 17 16.10% $0.84 05/30 06/18 RLI RLI 1.09% $84.17 43 5.40% $0.92 05/30 06/20 Sinclair Broadcast SBGI 1.41% $56.91 8 4.30% $0.80 05/30 06/17 Stepan SCL 1.12% $89.57 51 7.30% $1.00 05/30 06/14 STAG Industrial STAG 4.83% $29.61 9 3.90% $1.43 05/30 06/17 SunTrust Banks STI 3.23% $61.92 8 38.80% $2.00 05/30 06/17 Tennant TNC 1.45% $60.68 47 3.40% $0.88 05/30 06/14 Tyson Foods TSN 1.82% $82.49 7 41.50% $1.50 05/30 06/14 United Fire UFCS 2.83% $46.72 6 11.90% $1.32 05/30 06/14 Universal Forest Products UFPI 1.14% $35.14 7 21.40% $0.40 05/30 06/15 Union Pacific UNP 2.02% $174.62 13 15.60% $3.52 05/30 06/28 Watts Water Technologies WTS 1.12% $82.05 6 10.40% $0.92 05/30 06/14 Associated Banc-Corp ASB 3.10% $21.93 7 13.40% $0.68 05/31 06/17 BorgWarner BWA 1.88% $36.26 6 22.20% $0.68 05/31 06/17 Cathay General Bancorp CATY 3.43% $36.18 6 66.70% $1.24 05/31 06/13 CDK Global CDK 1.16% $51.58 5 N/A $0.60 05/31 06/27 Dunkin' Brands DNKN 1.99% $75.34 8 12.80% $1.50 05/31 06/12 Expeditors International of Washington EXPD 1.34% $74.54 24 8.40% $1.00 05/31 06/17 Group 1 Automotive GPI 1.36% $76.60 9 9.90% $1.04 05/31 06/17 Hartford Financial Services HIG 2.24% $53.58 8 18.50% $1.20 05/31 07/01 Kellogg K 3.93% $57.02 15 4.10% $2.24 05/31 06/14 KAR Auction Services KAR 2.54% $55.04 6 13.00% $1.40 05/31 06/17 Linde OTC:LIN 1.85% $189.00 26 6.60% $3.50 05/31 06/17 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.60% $337.99 16 11.40% $8.80 05/31 06/28 ManpowerGroup MAN 2.37% $92.00 8 17.00% $2.18 05/31 06/14 McKesson MCK 1.25% $125.00 11 9.90% $1.56 05/31 07/01 Nike NKE 1.04% $84.57 17 13.80% $0.88 05/31 07/01 Northrop Grumman NOC 1.72% $306.69 15 14.60% $5.28 05/31 06/19 Realty Income O 3.92% $69.27 27 4.10% $2.71 05/31 06/14 Principal Financial PFG 3.95% $54.75 10 16.50% $2.16 05/31 06/28 Polaris Industries PII 2.84% $85.84 24 7.40% $2.44 05/31 06/17 Silgan SLGN 1.46% $30.15 16 7.40% $0.44 05/31 06/17 Wendy's WEN 2.14% $18.73 10 13.60% $0.40 05/31 06/17 Old Republic International ORI 3.57% $22.38 38 1.60% $0.80 06/03 06/14 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.24% $124.88 8 32.60% $2.80 06/03 07/03 Stanley Black & Decker SWK 1.96% $134.85 51 5.40% $2.64 06/03 06/18

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.