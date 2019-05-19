Sector Performance Week In Review For The Week Of May 13-17

Let's begin with the three-month table:

Seven of ten sectors advanced, with technology leading the way. But staples and utilities are the number two and three performers respectively whose advances are also strong relative to technology (Tech is up 8.62 while staples advanced 6.84 and utilities have a 6.29% gain). Tech used to have a much larger increase, indicating its overall outperformance relative to the other sectors.

The one-month table is turning more bearish. First, only four industries advanced over this time frame. And the industries that are up are all defensive: real estate, healthcare, utilities, and staples. At the bottom are industrials (-3.36), basic materials (-5.37) and energy (-5.57). The former two are getting hit by an event double-whammy: declining global trade and increasing trade tensions. Energy is down with oil prices, which have declined over the last month - but are also in a longer-term uptrend. Last week's table is also defensive. Only three sectors advanced, and they are all defensive. Utilities were up 1.41%, real estate increased 1.15%, and staples rose .77%. Technology and consumer discretionary - which account for 31.68% of SPY - were both down slightly over 1%.

Turning to the charts, the defensive sectors are in solid shape technically:

Utilities rallied with the rest of the market this spring. They have been consolidating gains in a slightly downward sloping channel for the last two months, during which time momentum dropped. Now, prices are at the top of their consolidation channel and have plenty of upside room on the MACD to run. Real estate had two rallies: the first lasted from the end of last year until late February, while the second began in early March and ended in early April. Prices consolidated sideways until this week. Prices are now at previous resistance in the upper 80s. Like the utility sector, the MACD has plenty of upside room to run.

Consumer staples have advanced in three rallies: the first from the end of last year to late February, the second from the beginning of March to the end of April, and the third which started at the beginning of May. Prices have advanced through the 56.18 level, the ETF's highs from the beginning of November.

The only defensive sector with a weak chart is healthcare:

The overall trend here is obviously lower. The issue here is political: the Democratic political candidates have taken a far more aggressive approach to healthcare, which, in some cases, has argued for the elimination of private insurance.

In contrast are the two largest "aggressive" sectors:

Technology was in a solid uptrend for most of the spring. That ended at the beginning of May. Prices are now at the mid-75 level, the ETF's high from early October 2018. The shorter EMAs are moving lower, and momentum is negative. Consumer discretionary's chart is a classic advance, pullback, advance pattern. Like the tech sector, XLY broke the trend at the beginning of May and is now below highs from the end of September. The shorter EMAs are now moving lower, and momentum is declining.

So, the trend toward a more defensive posture among traders continues. There are two trends playing into this development. The first is simply sector rotation. More aggressive sectors rallied strongly in the spring, so, as traders take profits, they move into safer positions. But there's also the economic backdrop. Over the last 6-9 months, there have been a myriad number of "end-of-the-cycle" economic developments. Building permits have declined, the yield curve has narrowed, and now industrial production is moving lower. Add in fiscal developments - the effect of tax cuts and fiscal spending is wearing off - and you have a recipe for this development.

