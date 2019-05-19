African Swine Fever: An Opportunity For Tyson Foods

2019 has been a rewarding year thus far for Tyson shareholders, with share prices increasing as much as 58.75% to new highs close to $80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) has significantly outperformed the broader market thus far in 2019. After hitting a $50.33 low in December 2018, share prices have accelerated 58.75% to a fresh high of $79.81. The timing of various exogenous events has fueled demand for key segments of Tyson’s product offerings including beef, pork, chicken, and prepared food. Indeed, an increase in demand for all of these segments is a rarity in itself and presents a tremendous opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on an emerging trend with long-lasting effects. The African Swine Fever has significantly depressed the supply prospects of pork in the Asia and Africa regions. However, it’s not just the supply of pork that will suffer; a broader trend for meat security and sanitation in the Asian and African regions will significantly drive demand for Tyson Food exports across all segments of the company. The substitutability effects and buyers’ need for safer products in the coming months will only grow as effects of the fever persist. A worldwide decrease in pork supply presents upside to Tyson’s pork business in terms of servicing this demand and strengthening export relationships, while also propping up beef and chicken sales as viable substitutes. By the end of 2019, Tyson will be valued at $100 to $105 per share after realizing the opportunities associated with the African Swine Fever.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Q2 2019 Earnings

Stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings in 2019 once again led to Tyson Foods beating consensus Wall Street estimates. Adjusted EPS was reported at $1.20, higher than the $1.14 consensus as a result of improved margins in Tyson’s pork, beef, and prepared food segments, complemented with a 2.4 million share repurchase for $146 million. Lower average sale prices in both the chicken and pork segments led to an annual decline in operating income, which fell to 6.3%. Finally, higher prices of feed ingredients and increasing labor costs hampered the full potential of margins and EPS.

Summarizing the company by segments:

Beef: adjusted operating margin increased to 4.0% as a result of higher volumes of sales and favorable pricing.

Pork: adjusted operating margin increased to 8.5% as a result of lower costs for live hogs and a favorable mix.

Chicken: adjusted operating margin decreased to 4.4% stemming from lower chicken selling prices and higher costs for feed ingredients.

Prepared Foods: adjusted operating margin increased to 12.3% as a result of a favorable mix.

Source: Market Realist.

Analysis

All segments reported an increase in adjusted operating income aside from chicken. Despite this, conditions for chicken are expected to improve given the African Swine Fever epidemic that will cut supply of pork and improve demand for substitute goods including chicken and beef. China’s pork imports are set to double in 2019 as swine fever impacts local output. Indeed, as the world’s top hog market, China is expected to take a hit of up to 20% in the pork production market. Pork production safety measures will likely extend to poultry and beef production, and with China accounting for around half of the world’s total output of meat, American producers are already preparing to increase production efforts to meet the supply void. In Tyson’s beef segment, strong cattle supply is expected to prop up total sales volumes as the company prepares itself to benefit from rising average prices which will take Tyson’s operating margin in the segment from 4% to 7% over the coming year.

The company’s acquisition of Keystone Foods from Marfrig Global Goods for $2.3 billion in cash, a dominant supplier in the global foodservice industry, also complements Tyson’s strategy in expanding upon their value-added protein capabilities. Keystone was a key player in supplying meat protein to fast food restaurants and retail stores globally including McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD). The acquisition includes six processing plants in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The deal also features eight international plants and three innovation centers in Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, China, and Australia. The acquisition therefore opens up new markets characterized by strong emerging middle classes in the Asia Pacific region and presents an opportunity to improve operating margins in the company’s chicken segment. Adding to the company’s thirst for international expansion, Tyson’s acquired the Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. for $340 million cash. The acquisition includes four strategic processing facilities in Thailand, and two additional facilities in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

With the dawn of African Swine Fever, a sharp decrease in global pork supplies will drive up hog prices, subsequently leaving Tyson in a position to retrieve higher sales and profits in the pork segment, a key protein segment in the Asia Pacific region. Alone with just Tyson's recent acquisitions and the company’s volume growth and mix, management expects sales to grow over $43 billion. However, external economic developments in the region and heightened food security amidst the Swine fever outbreak in Asia and Africa will translate into higher sales growth than expected and pleasantly surprise shareholders who have monitored Tyson’s recent international developments.

Source: Food Logistics

Risks

Of course, perhaps the most significant risk is the continuing Sino-American trade war that has reached almost every product traded between the two countries. Agricultural exports indeed have been at the forefront of the US national security agenda. A further escalation in a trade war will not only result in decreased sales in the Chinese market for Tyson, but depressed profitability through price adjustments in order for the company's exports to remain competitive. Tyson's international acquisitions do present an opportunity to bypass some of these tariffs, but these methods are also rapidly being shuttered as China gains knowledge about them. Regardless, strong demand from China and a lack of supply should alleviate the majority of this perceived risk.

Summary

The African Swine Fever has the power to tremendously impact the total global protein market. Given the company’s strong diversification profile, Tyson Foods is in a prime position to capitalize on the supply void by ramping up production and prices all while establishing new relationships and strengthening existing partner channels to secure market share even as the swine fever’s effect wean. With 90% of global protein consumption growth occurring outside the United States and 60% of volume growth anticipated to be derived from Asia over the next 5 years, Tyson’s international expansion significantly improves upon the company’s capability in serving demand in rapidly growing markets with quality value-added protein. Growing food security concerns stemming from the African Swine Fever will impact all protein segments in the Asia Pacific region and subsequently lead to a lower than expected supply that will drive prices and allow Tyson to profit more than expected from the fallout. Although share prices have already increased significantly thus far in 2019, expect Tyson share prices to reach $100 to $105 once the full realization of the market impact from African Swine Fever is factored in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.