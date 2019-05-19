JPMorgan Chase, Health Care And The 'New' Modern Corporation

This appears to be a very positive move for JPMorgan Chase & Co., for the banking industry, and for the health care industry.

Mr. Dimon is moving the bank into the "new" corporate era and appears to be using the model of the "new" Modern Corporation, based on big tech companies, as focus.

Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase have just announced the acquisition of InstaMed, a healthcare payments and processing company, its largest acquisition in many years.

Eric Platt quoted Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), in a recent article in the Financial Times:

“...healthcare [is] one of the ‘toughest, most complicated [problems], but we know there are some things we can do to make the system work better.’”

So, why is Mr. Dimon getting JPMorgan further into this space?

“JPMorgan Chase on Friday agreed to purchase healthcare payments and billing processor InstaMed for over $500m, the bank’s biggest acquisition since the height of the financial crisis, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”

This is the bank’s biggest takeover since it bought investment bank Bear Stearns and the retail banking assets of Washington Mutual in 2008.

So the commitment is not just an interesting one, but JPMorgan backs up its importance because it is willing to commit so much to the deal.

The deal will bolster the bank’s payments division and push it into what it said was one of the fastest growing areas of the business of moving money throughout the financial system.

Right now, the bank already processes more that $6 trillion payments per day.

InstaMed is a Philadelphia-based healthcare payment network.

And, the term network is the key, because this network connects providers, payers, and consumers on one platform.

This platform will expand the portfolio of payment services under JPMorgan’s umbrella and thereby expand the linkages that the bank now provides.

The deal gives JPMorgan the chance to add a new, niche business sector to its wholesale payments business, something the bank has steadily expanded in recent years.

Over the next decade, this space is expected to at least double as it ties together hospitals and doctors’ offices, insurers and patients.

InstaMed processed almost $100 billion in healthcare payments in 2018.

Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are moving rapidly to build the bank into a “new” Modern Corporation, an organization whose foundation is information technology and whose business model is constructed around platforms and networks.

Mr. Dimon has made the bank one of the leaders in the movement to becoming a “new” Modern Corporation, one that takes lessons from the big tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

But, Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are not doing this alone.

The current effort is a consequence of the formation of a new healthcare venture called Haven, formed earlier this year.

Included in the venture is one of the technology “biggies,” Amazon, and the Warren Buffett-led investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

The specifically stated goal of Haven is to reduce annual healthcare costs for the three groups’ roughly one million employees.

However, there are obviously other consequences of this combination,

To me one of the most important “other consequences” is to thrust JPMorgan into the real world of the “new” Modern Corporation.

I have written a lot about the “new” Modern Corporation over the past six to nine months, and I firmly believe that this model of the corporation is becoming the foundation of the business corporation of the new era.

As mentioned above, the “new” Modern Corporation is built upon a foundation of intellectual capital and is a multi-dimensional model, unlike the linear model it is replacing. A linear business model just connects a business product or service with a customer. It is just one-dimensional.

The “new” model is multi-dimensional in that it connects many different endpoints together and allows them to interact in some way with one another.

Commercial banking seems to be a natural for such a model because finance is nothing more than information, nothing more than “ones” and “zeros.”

However, banks have focused in the past on the linear relationship between depositors and the bank, between borrowers and the bank, and between customers demanding specific services and the bank. And as banks keep this focus, they will fall behind others, even the tech companies in their ability to be the financial institution of the future.

The focus of this new era in banking is boiling down to the payments system. Note that between PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Apple Pay, and Amazon Pay, that big technology has already discovered the central role of the payments system as the core of the commercial banking platform.

This is what Mr. Dimon, and others amongst the big banks, are focusing upon. And, in doing so, they are looking to access all the economic benefits of this kind of an organizational framework. The economic benefits of the “new” Modern Corporation include the easy achievement of scale and the ability to achieve massive scale at zero or close-to-zero marginal costs.

This framework is what the new era is being built around.

The commercial banks have not been leaders in moving in this direction, but with Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase helping to lead the way, they are now stepping up the pace.

I believe that this is the kind of effort that investors should be looking for in the attempt to find value in the financial area. Unfortunately, the bigger banks are the ones that will benefit from this transition, primarily because of the emphasis upon scale.

One sees hints of this focus in the recent efforts to combine the BB&T and SunTrust banks.

This move by JPMorgan Chase seems to signal that there will be a lot more interesting information to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.