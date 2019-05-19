Chubb: Latest Results Show Company As Bastion Of Strength

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, insurance giant Chubb Limited (CB) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results looked to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. As is often the case, though, these results did have a number of positives in them, including very strong underwriting and investment performance. This is certainly the kind of thing that we like to see from an insurance company and Chubb has a well-earned reputation for being one of the best insurers in the business. Overall, shareholders should be rather pleased with these results as there was definitely a lot to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Chubb's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Chubb reported net written premiums of $7.313 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.94% increase over the $7.104 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported core operating income of $1.170 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 6.65% increase over the $1.097 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Chubb had a combined ratio of 89.2% in the current quarter. This compares quite favorably to the 90.1% that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a book value of $114.27 as of March 31, 2019. This was a fairly solid 4.30% increase over the $109.56 that it had at the end of 2018.

Chubb reported a net income of $1.040 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This compares somewhat poorly to the $1.082 billion that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Chubb's premium revenue was up compared to the year-ago quarter. One of the reasons for this is that Chubb was able to increase the premiums that it charges to its customers without causing them to defect to another insurer. Indeed, the company reports that the average price increase that it was able to impose at policy renewal was over 5% with over 94% of its policyholders, when weighted by premiums paid, opting to stay on with the company. This is a testament to the strength of the company's reputation in the industry since most customers of an insurance company like their insurer to be a very financially strong firm that will definitely be there when it is needed.

One of the most important metrics to use when analyzing an insurance company is the combined ratio. This ratio is the percentage of premiums collected that were used to pay out claims against the company. This ratio allows us to determine if the company is charging an appropriate price for its policies in order to generate an underwriting profit or if it is undercharging for its policies and then dipping into its reserves in order to cover claims against it. As mentioned in the highlights, Chubb reported a combined ratio of 89.2% in the quarter. This is quite nice to see as it indicates that Chubb is collecting more in premiums than it is paying out in claims. Thus, the company is generating an underwriting profit that allows it to add money to its reserves instead of dipping into them. It was also nice to see that the company managed to improve its performance somewhat compared to the prior-year quarter.

Chubb's combined ratio looks even better when we eliminate the impact of catastrophes and just look at the losses that it incurred from ordinary accidents. This would better reflect the company's underwriting discipline as catastrophes and catastrophe losses can be much more difficult to predict. In this case, Chubb had very limited catastrophe losses in the quarter and had a combined ratio of 88.5% excluding them. This is an increase from the 87.6% that the company had in the prior-year quarter. This is a sign that the company's losses from accidents are increasing, which is not a good sign. However, its combined ratio still remains one of the lowest in the industry, serving as a testament to the company's underwriting discipline.

One thing that insurance companies, including Chubb, were struggling with in the second half of last year was declining book value. This was mostly caused by the fact that their reserves tend to be heavily invested in bonds and the market price of most bonds will decline when interest rates rise, as they did last year. Fortunately, as I discussed in a recent article on Travelers (TRV), that has begun to change this year. The same was true for Chubb as the company managed to increase its book value per share by 4.3% during the quarter. One reason for this is that the market price of many of the bonds in the company's portfolio actually increased during the quarter as the market interest rate went down independently of the Federal Funds rate. This was partly due to investor money rushing into bonds out of fear over things like worsening trade tensions and some signs of American economic weakness. For its part, Chubb reported total net realized and unrealized gains of $1.402 billion after-tax during the quarter. The company also reports that because the U.S. dollar weakened against most other major currencies in the quarter, its book value increased by an additional $150 million. Obviously, the combined impact of these factors boosted the company's book value and by extension book value per share.

Chubb also benefited from the fact that interest rates were generally higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of last year. This comes in the form of the company's net investment income, which was up 3.7% year-over-year at $839 million. This was only within the company's guided range, though, so it is unlikely to be particularly impressive to any of the company's investors. Nonetheless, it does show us that the money that the company receives off of its bond portfolio was higher than a year ago and this is mostly due to the fact that recently acquired bond issues are paying more than what they were back in early 2018.

One of the more interesting developments in the quarter is that Chubb announced that it will be increasing its ownership stake in China's Huatai Group, an insurance company operating in both the property and casualty and life insurance spaces. Ultimately, the company states that it wants to acquire majority control over Huatai, although it did not provide a time frame in which it hopes to accomplish this. Thus, this appears to be a way for Chubb to enter into the rapidly growing Chinese insurance market as rising wealth levels have resulted in an increasing number of Chinese people needing insurance. Therefore, it appears that this move is an attempt by Chubb to stimulate its growth as it has become quite difficult for insurance companies to generate much in the way of organic growth in the developed world. If this works out, it could prove quite good for the company and its shareholders as it provides Chubb with a new avenue of earnings growth.

In conclusion, Chubb delivered a fairly good quarter despite missing analysts' expectations. The company managed to deliver very solid underwriting performance along with premium growth. It also saw solid performance on the investment side as book value growth provided a nice return for the company's shareholders. The company might also have some long-term growth potential with its investment in China. Overall then, the company continues to show us that it is a very solid pick in the insurance space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.