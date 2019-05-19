5 Dow Stocks With High Chinese Exposure

The recent escalation in trade tensions with China should be cause for concern for all investors. For companies with significant revenues derived in China, investors should be even more cautious, especially after President Trump signed an executive order effectively blacklisting Chinese technology companies, namely Huawei, from doing business in the U.S. and with U.S. companies.

Many semiconductor companies dropped on this news as Huawei is a large customer for many of these producers. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) dropped over 1% on the news. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), which derives more than 10% of its revenues from Huawei, was one of the larger decliners as shares dropped over 5%. The trade war has escalated from broad tariffs to directly targeting companies that sell in and out of China. Yet despite tensions intensifying, the broad U.S. indexes rose by over 1%, led by the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite which rose by as much as 1.2%. Investors are being very complacent and underestimating the potential risks of the escalating trade situation.

In reality, a 10% or 25% tariff will hurt the overall economy but should not be investors' primary focus. Potential reduction in sales to China due to retaliatory tariffs may cause some companies to lower estimates but shouldn't have dramatic effects to their overall earnings other than removing the 'China growth story' as one of their key talking points.

For example, a number of DOW components have already cited China revenue declines in their most recent earnings reports. International Business Machines (IBM) said Chinese sales dropped by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cisco Systems (CSCO) stated product revenues in China declined by 16% in their February 10-Q. Caterpillar (CAT) saw Asia Pacific sales dropping by 4% in Q4 2018 quarter, which implied a larger drop in China since Australia was up in that region. However these companies rely on China for less than 10% of their revenues; CAT said China represented 5-10% of their sales. A 10-15% drop in 5-10% of total revenues isn't much overall, but investors do have to keep in mind most operating costs are fixed so revenue drops normally lead to exponentially larger operating income declines.

The more important issue to worry about is how China will respond to the US targeting a specific company. China's state controlled media outlets have already issued statements blaming the US for bullying China. One very concerning report stated:

On Monday [May 13, 2019], Chinese state broadcaster CCTV’s 7 p.m. prime time news roundup featured a strong statement from announcer Kang Hui on trade that went viral on social media.

Rhetoric will undoubtedly get worse following President Trump's executive order signed on May 15, 2019. Any social media escalation in sentiment against the US could lead to boycotts of US products, even if the Chinese government doesn't suggest such action outright.

Product boycotts by Chinese consumers aren't new. A recent example is China's boycott of South Korean products following their THAAD (missile defense system) deployment a couple of years ago. Lotte Group, one of South Korean's top five conglomerates, saw their supermarket revenues in China drop by 77% as Chinese consumers boycotted the brand. This eventually led to Lotte completely pulling out of China after investing $9.6 billion in the country. Even after relations normalized, Chinese consumer sentiment remained very negative towards Korean brands as sales of their cosmetics, TVs, phones, and cars never fully recovered. All this just because South Korea deployed a missile defense system?

The trade war with the US has already and will hit Chinese consumers directly, unlike the THAAD situation with South Korea. If Chinese consumers retaliate to the same degree towards US products, companies with high exposure in China could be in for serious hurt. Outrage already hitting social media should be a huge red flag for U.S. investors.

Of the 30 Dow components, only 5 have direct revenue exposure above 10%

Ticker China Exposure 2019 EPS Est. 2019 Forward PE AAPL 17.60% 11.49 16.6 BA 13.10% 15.41 22.5 MMM 11.00% 9.52 18.1 NKE 16.70% 2.55 33.4 PG >9% 4.46 24.3

Apple (AAPL) has the highest exposure at 17.6% of revenues for their most recent quarter. Apple has already been experiencing dramatic revenue declines in China, 22% y/y declines during the first quarter of 2019, but mostly due to competition as lower priced Chinese counterpart products gained in acceptance in China. While AAPL currently trades at a fair 16-17x 2019 earnings forecast, their earnings would be most at risk due to the high margin nature of their revenues. In a worse case scenario similar to what happened with Lotte Group, Apple's segment operating income in China could literally drop to nothing from $3.6 billion which is 26.9% of the company's total operating income in the quarter.

Nike (NKE) has the second highest exposure at 16.7% from the results of the latest quarter. Unlike Apple, Nike saw a huge 19% y/y quarterly jump in China revenues. China has been a big growth driver for the company, and investors have rewarded the stock with a rich 33x 2019 estimated EPS. Excluding China, Nike only grew revenues by 5.6%, which makes the stock's forward multiples look even more expensive. Given the potential risk of a Chinese boycott, NKE investors could be more at risk than AAPL due to valuations.

Boeing (BA) is the third most exposed to China DOW component at 13.1%. It's hard to estimate the company's risk exposure with China because it operates in a virtual duopoly with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). China could switch to Airbus, but it would take years for this migration as Airbus would have to be able to handle increased demand. Over time, it's likely China would advance its own aviation industry with Comac, but that is still a few years away before their main models start commercial flights. Thus short term China risk is probably limited for Boeing, but they do have other issues such as resolving the 737 Max 8 issue which I believe investors are being too complacent about.

3M (MMM) has already warned of China weakness in recent quarters as they saw revenues in that region drop by 9% for the most recent reported quarter. At 11% revenue exposure, 3M still has significant risk exposure that the company may have to re-evaluate if anti-U.S. sentiment lingers. At 18x 2019 estimated earnings, risks still might be significant for their investors.

While Procter & Gamble (PG) has the least China revenue exposure among this group at 9% based on the most recent SEC filing with this information, it's important to note China has been a growing business and grew 11% during the most recent quarter. Without their revenue growth in China, PG would not have posted any annual revenue growth at all as overall revenues only grew 1%, albeit slightly higher in current currency. At 24x estimated 2019 earnings, PG is richly priced as a consumer products company that's struggling to grow while having meaningful exposure to China. Of these five DOW companies with high China exposure, PG would be the most comparable company to Lotte Group.

From a Chinese consumer's point of view, American products have been viewed very favorably high quality premium products. For this reason, many consumer brands have done extremely well in China as seen in the examples above with NKE, PG, and until recently, AAPL. In social circles, the use of American brands is a status symbol. I believe this is one aspect of the Chinese consumer most Americans do not understand and is being increasingly put at risk with the escalating trade tensions. If sentiment changes, it could be permanent as China slowly advances its own industries that may eventually replace higher end US products. A trade war is a losing proposition for everyone and even more so for investors who in my opinion have been too complacent on its risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.