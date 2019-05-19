Booking Holdings Is Gobbling Up Stock

CEO Glenn Fogel has an excellent track record and I trust him to know when the time is right to buy back stock in large amounts.

Introduction

My thesis is that Booking Holdings (BKNG) has been smart about increasing value for long term shareholders by buying back large amounts of stock in recent periods, especially the first part of 2019.

Filings show that from May 2, 2018 to May 2, 2019 the outstanding shares have decreased by more than 11% because of buybacks:

Shares Date Source

48,174,965 May 2, 2018 1Q18 10-Q

47,472,026 Aug 1, 2018 2Q18 10-Q

46,329,586 Oct 29, 2018 3Q18 10-Q

45,012,725 Feb 20, 2019 2018 10-K

43,291,345 May 2, 2019 1Q19 10-Q

Price Is Important

Suppose you and I own a business with a third person. The business is worth $3 million in aggregate and we all own 1/3rd. If the third person wants us to buy him out at $1.3 million then we won't do it. On the other hand if he wants us to buy him out at $700 thousand then we'll likely try to figure out a way to get it done such that our individual ownership goes from 1/3rd to 1/2. It is the same concept with publicly traded companies. Apart from offsetting stock based compensation, companies that buy back the same amount of shares each year despite price fluctuations aren't doing their stockholders any favors. The companies that buy opportunistically when the price makes sense are the ones that maximize shareholder value and this is well explained in The Outsiders by William Thorndike.

Looking at the last four periods, we see that Booking Holdings has been opportunistic when the price makes sense. When the stock fell to an average of $1,764.07 in 1Q19, they repurchased over 1.6 million shares, exceeding the second-largest repurchase count in recent periods by more than 469,000 shares. The “Issuer Purchases Of Equity Securities” section of quarterly filings breaks this down by showing the number of shares bought back in each period:

Shares Avg Price Period

572,574 $2,095.69 2Q18

1,149,364 $1,956.75 3Q18

1,005,290 $1,822.28 4Q18

1,618,788 $1,764.07 1Q19

The May 9th 1Q19 earnings call revealed that the approximately $4.5 billion has been spent on 2019 buybacks to date. It was broken down as $2.7 billion in 1Q19 and $1.8 billion in the first part of 2Q19 through early May. As of early May the company had already spent 75% of last year’s $6 billion total in buybacks. In 2Q19, the Board authorized a new program for up to $15 billion in repurchases. If the stock price remains attractive and there aren’t even more attractive M&A opportunities then it won’t surprise me if large volumes of repurchases continue.

Glenn Fogel's Acquisition Track Record

Share buybacks can be thought of as a partial acquisition. In other words, part of the company is being acquired for long term shareholders.

Years before he became CEO of Booking Holdings, Glenn Fogel showed tremendous business acumen when organizing Priceline’s acquisition of Booking.com. An Oral History of Travel's Greatest Acquisition by Dennis Schaal of Skift talks about the way CEO put things together. Priceline bought Active Hotels in 2004 for $161 million. Then in 2005 they bought Bookings B.V. for $133 million. Eventually the two were merged and they took the name Booking.com. In the above Skift article Fogel explains how he sensed the two companies would do well together:

And, I think this would be great because Active was very big in the UK and had some hotels in France, and a couple of other places on the continent, and was very oriented towards using affiliates to get demand. Booking.com, on the other hand, had a lot more hotels on the continent — the Netherlands, France, Spain — and they were very heavily oriented towards using SEM.

This observation turned out to be prescient. Booking.com went on to dominate Europe while Expedia (EXPE) was fledgling around with disastrous acquisitions like Venere.

The above Skift article goes on to quote Bookingsportal co-founder, Arthur Kosten:

So essentially Priceline came by. Glenn Fogel is a great guy, who did all the right acquisitions when everybody did the wrong acquisitions. And, he has a nose for finding these companies.

Moving forward I trust CEO Fogel’s judgment to know what is the best opportunity for driving shareholder returns when it comes to organic growth investment, share repurchases, and M&A.

Valuation

The enterprise value (NYSE:EV) has come down dramatically from a year ago to a little under $75 billion today. The adjusted trailing 12 months (NYSE:TTM) free cash flow (aFCF) is about $4.5 billion so the EV/aFCF ratio is under 17. I can see why management is buying back stock at these levels, it looks cheap given the expected growth ahead!

Closing Thoughts

Marriott (MAR) does not own most of their hotels. In that sense they are asset light and not as different from Booking Holdings and Expedia as one might think. These asset light companies are never really valued based on book value and they become even further disconnected from book value as they do buybacks. In fact, Marriott had negative book value until the Starwood acquisition. Buybacks held in treasury stock decrease book value and the numbers for these companies are substantial: Booking Holdings 1Q19 10-Q: $(17.6) billion; Marriott 1Q19 10-Q: $(13.0) billion; Expedia 1Q19 10-Q: $(5.8) billion.

Europe is sluggish right now and Booking.com does a substantial majority of their business in that region. As such, growth should be slower than usual in the near future. Over the next five years I think Booking Holdings will do well for shareholders, it is an outstanding company run by a special CEO.

Calculations

Enterprise Value:

Booking Holdings EV based on $1,789.43 share price from 5/15/2019. Market cap from 43,291,345 shares $77,467 Mn Long-term debt $7,619 Mn Short-term convertible debt $968 Mn Cash and equivalents $(2,334) Mn Short term investments $(1,981) Mn Long term investments $(8,445) Mn Repatriation tax liability $1,166 Mn Total $74,460 Mn

Adjusted FCF = Net cash provided by operating activities - stock based compensation - capex

French tax authorities conducted an audit of Booking for 2003 to 2012 and in January 2019 Booking Holdings paid an assessment of $403 million related to it. This one-time payment is in the rearview mirror and what matters to investors is the view through the windshield. This payment should not be a recurring theme moving forward so I’m adding $403 million back into free cash flow.

Adjusted TTM FCF = $403 mn + 1Q19 + FY18 - 1Q18

=$403 mn + [$150 mn - $78 mn - $111 mn] + [$5,338 mn - $331 mn - $442 mn] - [$640 mn - $71 mn - $131 mn]

= $403 mn + [$(39) mn] + [$4,565 mn] - [$438 mn]

= $4,491 mn

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.