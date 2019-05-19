Air Canada: 737Max Grounding Not A Problem, Multiple Expansion Will Continue In 2019

Investment Thesis

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) (TSX:AC) delivered solid Q1 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth. Despite the near-term noise from the grounding of its 737 MAX, we continue to have a positive outlook on Air Canada. In fact, we think its newly-acquired Aeroplan business should continue to help drive long-term top and bottom lines growth. In addition, the company has significantly reduced its debt and has recently received debt rating upgrades. We also like Air Canada’s continual expansion by adding more international routes. In addition, it is also executing well on its cost containment strategy. Air Canada’s shares continue to trade at a discount to its peers. As the company continue to deliver solid top and bottom lines growth in 2019 and 2020, we believe its share price will continue to trend higher. We think Air Canada offers a good opportunity for investors seeking capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Air Canada delivered a solid Q1 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its operating revenues increased by C$382 million to C$4.45 billion in Q1 2019. Similarly, its operating income grew to C$127 million in Q1 2019 from C$86 million in Q1 2018. We like the fact that its passenger revenue per available seat mile increased by 4.5% to C$0.147 in Q1 2019. This increase was much higher than its growth of 3.2% in its adjusted cost per available seat mile.

CAD $ Million Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change Operating Revenues 4,453 4,071 382 Operating income 127 86 41 EBITDA 583 504 79 EBITDA Margin (%) 13.1% 12.4% 0.7 pp Free cash flow 579 318 261 Net debt 3,820 5,551 (1,731) Adjusted EPS $0.06 $(0.10) $0.16 Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.7 14.0 4.5% Adjusted CASM (cents) 11.5 11.1 3.2%

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Aeroplan should provide another strong top and bottom lines driver in 2019 and beyond

On January 10, 2019, Air Canada completed its acquisition of Aeroplan loyalty business. We like this acquisition as it reduces the risk of Air Canada introducing its own loyalty program and allows seamless transition as the acquisition would reduce the risk of its customers switching to competing programs such as programs offered by WestJet (OTC:WJAFF). Air Canada can also benefit from the one-time cash payments from CIBC (CM) and TD Bank (TD) for about C$822 million. In addition, these banks have also made prepayments of about C$400 million in Q1 2019 to Air Canada for future Aeroplan points accumulated through the Aeroplan credit card programs. We expect Air Canada’s Aeroplan business to contribute to its revenue and EBITDA favorably in future years.

Investors should look beyond 737-MAX grounding noises in the near-term

Air Canada suspended its 2019 earnings guidance following the grounding of 737-MAX planes and will not provide any guidance until they have further details about how long the grounding will last. However, we are not as concerned because management did well in March to mitigate some of the lost capacity by using larger fleets with less frequent trips. Although the grounding issue may continue to impact Air Canada in Q2 2019, we think investors should look beyond the near-term noise. There are several growth drivers in place such as Aeroplan loyalty program that we have discussed earlier. In addition, Air Canada continues to expand its international routes through its wide-body 787 fleet. The company’s recent amended capacity purchase agreement with Jazz Airlines is helping it to reduce its operating expenses. In fact, Air Canada’s maintenance cost reduced by C$9 million in Q1 2019 thanks to this new CPA with Jazz. Besides savings from CPA with Jazz, Air Canada’s cost containment program (introduced a few years ago) has now achieved or identified C$242 million of savings in Q1 2019. This is only a few millions shy of its C$250 million cost containment target it set a few years ago.

Balance sheet expected to improve significantly

Air Canada has gradually improved its balance sheet. In fact, its net debt to EBITAR ratio improved from over 3x in 2014 to only 1.2x in Q1 2019. Its improvement in balance sheet has resulted in Fitch and S&P upgrading its debt ratings. Air Canada’s debt rating is now one level below its goal of an investment grade status. With an adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio falling below 1.0x by the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, we think Air Canada may even start paying dividends after 2020.

Valuation Analysis

Despite its recent share price appreciation, Air Canada still appears undervalued. As can be seen from the chart below, Air Canada’s forward EV to EBITDA ratio has appreciated from about 2.5x in the beginning of 2019 to 3.73x today. The airline’s forward EV to EBITDA is still significantly below Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) 5.01x and American Airlines’ (AAL) 4.99x. Therefore, we believe Air Canada’s shares are still compelling at this price.

Risks and Challenges

Fuel expenses

Air Canada faces the risk of rising fuel expenses as this expense represents about 20% of its total operating expense in 2018. Any significant change in jet fuel price can cause a significant fluctuation in its earnings.

Macroeconomic risk

Revenue of Air Canada can also be impacted negatively in an economic recession, as businesses and consumers reduce their travel expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to see Air Canada as underappreciated especially given its strong fundamentals (e.g. international route expansion, Aeroplan loyalty program, debt rating improvement, etc.). We believe Air Canada is a good investment choice for investors seeking capital gain and perhaps some dividend payments in the future.

