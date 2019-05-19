360 Finance: A Unique 'Tech-Giant Backed' Fintech Opportunity

A 50% price appreciation will be easily achieved based on the revenue expectation in 2019.

QFIN delivered a great financial results for year 2018, where most of its peers were suffering from the regulatory shocks;

Its connection with Qihoo 360 Group provides significant advantage on traffic acquisition, risk management and funding;

360 Finance (QFIN) provides a unique opportunity for investors to get a share of the "Tech Giant Backed" fintech league in China;

360 Finance: Top 5 Tech Giant-Backed League

In our previous article, we have summarized the IPO wave for Chinese fintech companies in 2018. Among those that were listed, 360 Finance(NASDAQ: QFIN) was a very unique one as it was originated by one of the leading tech giants in China, the 360 Group (Qihoo 360).

Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., is a Chinese internet security company known for its antivirus software (360 Safeguard, 360 Mobile Safe), Web Browser, and Mobile Application Store (360 Mobile Assistant). Founded by Zhou Hongyi in June 2005, Qihoo 360 claimed to have more than 500 million users for its Internet Security products and over 600 million users for its Mobile Antivirus products. According to their website, Qihoo 360 is:

No.1 – PC and Mobile Internet security provider in China measured by user base

No.1 – Web browser provider in China

No.1 – Mobile app store in China

No.2 – Search Engine in China

360 Finance is an online consumer loan platform originated by 360 Group in 2016. Since then, it provided tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers in China.

When coupled with 360 Group partnership, 360 Finance enjoyed a meaningful borrower acquisition, borrower retention and funding advantage, supporting the rapid growth and scaling of the business. From the inception to September 30, 2018, it had facilitated over RMB94.4 billion (US$14.3 billion) in loans to 6.4 million borrowers. 360 Finance was spun off from 360 Group in September, 2018, for the preparation of an IPO.

360 Finance, as backed by 360 Group, is considered to be one of the top five “Tech Giant Backed” fintech companies in China:

Tech Giant Financial Arm Valuation $150 billion $21.3 billion $20 billion $4 billion $3 billion

The connection with Tech Giants brings unbeatable advantage for these fintech companies. One of the most obvious one is traffic acquisition. According to QFIN’s prospectus:

Our products are integrated within 360 Group's platform, providing us access to their one billion accumulated mobile device base. As of September 30, 2018, 22.7% of our accumulated borrowers were sourced through 360 Group's channel.

QFIN, as the first out of the five “Tech Giant Backed” fintech companies that went public, proposed a unique opportunity for investors to get a share of the this league.

Growth Potential

As an evidence of its connection with 360 Group, QFIN delivers tremendous growth momentum since its inception, even during the most unfavorable period for the industry.

Source: QFIN's Earnings Results

In 2018, while the whole industry suffered a lot from the regulatory shocks, QFIN delivered a great year:

Total loan origination volume in 2018 was RMB95,984 million, representing an increase of 210% from RMB30,992 million in 2017;

Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 8.28 million as of December 31, 2018, an increase of 262% from 2.29 million as of December 31, 2017, and an increase of 28% from 6.44 million as of September 30, 2018. Repeat borrower contribution was 57.9% in full year 2018, compared to 53.9% in 2017;

Total net revenues increased by 464% to RMB4,447.0 million (US$646.7 million) from RMB788.1 million in 2017, primarily due to an increase in loan facilitation service fees, post origination service fees and other service fees associated with an increase in loan origination volume;

These operational and financial achievements are considered extraordinary compared to the single digit revenue growth for most of its peers in this segment:

Source: Companies' ER

According to its earnings release, QFIN currently expects total net revenue for the fiscal year of 2019 to be in the range of RMB8,000 million to RMB8,500 million. That is 80% ~ 90% growth based on its 2018 revenue number. Based on its historical growth momentum, we believe the revenue target of QFIN is achievable.

Stock Price

The company started to report positive net income starting from Q3 2018. With the improving operational and financial efficiency, we would expect the margin to at least stay at the same level in 2019 and 2020, if not getting better. According to analysts’ forecasts, the EPS for QFIN at 2019 and 2020 are around $2.8 and $3.9:

Source: SeekingAlpha

For a company whose business is growing at ~100% annual, we would assume the reasonable PE ratio to land somewhere between 10 to 15, which leads to the following price appreciation scenarios (based on the current QFIN price at $18.8):

Source: Author's calculation

As shown here, the stock price should easily see nearly 50% appreciation in 2019 with a reasonable PE ratio at 10.

Risk Factor

Although the fundamentals and financials all show great potential for QFIN's future price, there are some risk factors that the investors should pay attention to:

The regulation on the fintech industry in China is yet to be cleared out, although we don't expect major impact on QFIN's performance since it has shown good resistance through the past wave;

China-US trade war may pose some concerns regarding the exchange rate, Chinese domestic economy, etc.

