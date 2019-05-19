Cleveland Cliffs Is A Buy

Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at very 'cheap' levels with a high short float which could easily be leading to a short squeeze compared to 2016 if the bull case is right.

The company's EPS expectations are conservative which could be a benefit as long as the Chinese and US economy are bottoming.

It's a while ago since I wrote my last article covering Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). I did not really feel the urge to update the company as everything worked out quite well with earnings and volumes improving thanks to the company's focus on the US market. And a lot of writers did a good job covering quarterly earnings. With all that said, I think it is time for me to update the bull case as we might get some support from the Chinese steel industry.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

Macro Matters 2.0

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves has been one of the voices that called for the protection of the domestic steel market in the US. In my opinion, he is right as China has used unfair practices to dominate the international steel market. With that said, the trade war with China has become much more than a discussion about unfair steel trade with tariffs covering products worth hundreds of billions and still no clarity with regards to a possible solution.

With regards to Cleveland-Cliffs, I think one can ignore these uncertainties as there is something that is much more important than a mid-term trade agreement. And that is China's shift towards higher quality iron ore. Before I go further, let me say that I am fully aware that Cleveland Cliffs is a domestic iron ore producer. The company benefits from China's move to higher quality iron ore because it pushes up iron ore prices. And on top of that, a strong steel market in China is often a signal that the US economy is not doing to bad either...

The good news is that it seems that China is moving back to higher quality iron ore as the Chinese government has once again mentioned the importance to lower emissions in order to somewhat clean the air in its major cities. This, in addition to higher steel producing margins is allowing companies to buy 65% iron containing ore which is considered a much better feedstock. Both for the quality of the steel products as well as the reduction of pollution.

"We have signed abundant orders for steel products for the coming three months and steelmaking is quite profitable," said a purchasing manager at a mid-sized mill in China's top steelmaking province of Hebei. "It's time to buy more high-grade ore," he said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media. - Source

Now, one has to be honest and say that the environment is not at all the number one priority here. It is all about steel margins as Chinese producers did return to lower grade iron ore at the end of 2018 as I discussed in this article. Sure, the environment is important considered that the air quality has reached dangerous levels in some of China's major cities, but the emphasis is on employment during difficult economic times. And this brings me to the first graph of the article which shows the Chinese manufacturing PMI. This leading indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months.

What we see is that growth contracted in 2018 and went below the neutral 50 level in the second half of 2018. Hence the Chinese shift to lower grade (cheaper) iron ore. The good news is that growth is back above 50 (currently 50.2) in April which hopefully is the start of a renewed uptrend like we saw in 2016.

Source: TradingEconomics (Graph: China Manufacturing PMI)

According to the price of iron ore (black line in graph below), we might expect some upside momentum as prices have reached new highs. The red line displays the Cleveland-Cliffs stock price.

Source: TradingView

The best news of this article is that it seems like the 2016 iron ore and general commodity bottom is still valid. The commodity bull market continues for the first time since 2011 when most major industrial commodities peaked. The graph below shows that Cleveland-Cliffs' bottom line has behaved in the same way. EPS had been in a steady decline between 2011 and 2016 which has finally resulted in an uptrend. Note that I added EPS consensus expectations for the next 3 quarters which shows that EPS is expected to be roughly unchanged to slightly down.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

This is not a warning as every analyst and trader on the planet has access to these expectations. They are already fully priced in as the only question is whether Cleveland-Cliffs is able to beat these numbers in the quarters ahead.

I thing the company has a good shot as iron ore prices continue to rise with some support from bottoming signs in the Chinese economy. The US economy as seen below is also still in a downtrend, but first numbers from the New York and Philadelphia FED are promising.

All things considered, Cleveland-Cliffs has held up quite nicely over the past few months despite the threats from a weakening economy. At this point, the stock is trading at 3x earnings with a forward P/E ratio of 7.00 and a short float of 23%. Normally it is a bad sign when this many traders are short. However, I see it as an opportunity in a scenario where US and Chinese economic indicators are bottoming. This will force traders to close their shorts comparable to 2016.

Source: FINVIZ

And as much as I hate to say it, it seems like the world's largest producer of quality iron ore Vale (VALE) is dealing with another dam that is about to collapse. The last time this happened, more than 200 people died while it also pushed iron ore prices higher.

Source: Mining.com

Cleveland-Cliffs continues to be a very attractive stock. The company will benefit from a Chinese return to high quality iron ore and the possibility of an economic bottom in both China and the US. In such a scenario, the stock will likely recapture its previous highs rather sooner than later with support from a very high short float. The downside is a further contracting economy. This would almost certainly prevent the company from going higher.

That's why I am buying a small number of shares. Not only because the stock is volatile, but because we are in the early stages of a possible recovery that could still turn against us.

