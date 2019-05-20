Manchester United: More Reliance On 'Off-Game' Performance Could Hamper Growth Potential

Manchester United (MANU) recently reported earnings for Q3 2019. The company recorded year-over-year improvement in both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings, despite having a ‘devastated’ season in the PL (Premier League) and UCL (UEFA Champions League).

While being faced with numerous challenges on the operational level, MANU is trying to secure business growth through ‘off-game’ revenue streams. The stock looks technically fit to witness some gains at this point (emanating largely from the healthy Q3 financial results). Nevertheless, the company’s EPS does not justify its high P/E ratio of ~150x. In terms of a sports franchise, there are certainly more viable investment options than MANU. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Shutterstock)

During Q3, MANU’s revenues stood at ~£152.07 MM (Q3 2018: £147.06 MM) witnessing a 3.4% Y/Y increase. This resulted positively on its net income that increased from £6.9 MM to £7.6 MM and enabled MANU to witness improvement in bottom-line earnings (adjusted) from 0.91 pence to 4.71 pence. The positive improvement in revenues/ earnings came as a surprise particularly when the club has had a turbulent season. The ‘red devils’ who are favored by millions of fans worldwide, could only secure 6th place in the Premier League and had their run of UCL ended in the quarter finals stage. For a quick fact check, MANU lost to FC Barcelona by 4-0 (on aggregate) in UCL’s quarter final stage and their in-game performance was a sheer disappointment for the fans. Poor performance was also attributable to a change of team manager mid-season (that is, Jose Mourinho was replaced by Ole Solksjaer), and brought into question the decision of MANU’s Board of directors. The new season kicks off in August 2019 and this would mean that MANU’s ‘match day’ revenues will continue to be affected during Q4 2019 and Q1 2019. MANU has the best stadium capacity among rival clubs (Figure-2) that could be a big positive on its revenues if only it could deliver impressive performance on the pitch.

Figure-2 (Source: Wikipedia)

But we have seen that performance was not up to the mark in the last season. Being on the 6th position in the PL table (Figure-3) would imply that not only will MANU lose the opportunity to play the UCL next season (since it failed to finish among the top 4); it will also be disqualified from the UEFA Europa League competition (since it failed to claim even the 5th position). This will definitely affect the company’s revenues going forward.

Figure-3 (Source: Premier League)

In my view, MANU’s in-game performance for the upcoming season will continue to be affected. The change in manager, the club’s poor last season, and the pain of not qualifying for either of the UCL or UEFA Europa League Cup will land heavily on the team’s morale. No matter how hard the Board reassures that the team will show new spirit in the forthcoming season; I believe that the team will be under immense pressure to deliver victories, and that could be a tough call for the squad. These factors will also affect the fans’ expectation from the club and consequently impact the club’s merchandise sales.

In contrast, if MANU is able to sign star players in the current transfer season then that would improve fan support and will reflect positively on its revenues. This could be one positive catalyst for the stock. Further, MANU’s performance in terms of ‘off-game’ revenue streams outperforms its in-game performance. On that note, MANU’s two recent partnerships (with Marriott Hotels and Maui Jim) would yield positively on its revenues. MANU’s sales are likely to witness further upside when it opens interactive experience centers in China (late 2020) in collaboration with Hobbs. Moreover, revenues from partner sales (such as Adidas) would also support MANU’s business growth.

Overall, I expect MANU’s revenues to demonstrate mixed performance. The club’s ‘off-game’ revenue streams are likely to deliver growth, whereas the same cannot be said about its in-game performance.

Nevertheless, the stock is technically attractive at this point. MANU’s 52-week range lies between $16.91 and $27.70. At the time of writing, MANU last traded at $19.04, and that value was way below the median value of the 52-week range (at $22.30). At this level, there’s little risk of downside with higher possibility of upside. The technical price chart shows that the stock may find resistance at or above $20 (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

From an industry-wide perspective, MANU does not have an attractive valuation. Figure-5 shows that MANU has a very high PE ratio of ~150x which is on the higher end of the sports industry average.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Similarly, the company’s dividend scorecard (Figure-6) also shows that its dividend profile is sub-par the industry average.

Figure-6 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

In short, MANU’s technical position together with the recent positive earnings, and its ‘off-game’ revenue streams would continue to support the share price. However, the stock may have difficulty in climbing a little over $20 unless we can see improved performance from the team in the upcoming season. Moreover, a comparison of MANU’s earnings and dividends (in relation to peers) reveals that MANU is not the choicest alternative in the sports and entertainment industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.