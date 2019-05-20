Tin: SHFE/LME Ratio Signals A Buying Opportunity In Near Term

However, a buying opportunity in JJTB is likely to emerge at the end of in Q2.

Based on our analysis of the SHFE/LME tin ratio, we believe that downward pressure in LME tin prices (JJTB) could continue in the weeks ahead.

Investment case

While we maintain our cautious near-term view on LME tin prices (JJTB), we believe that a buying opportunity could emerge at the end of Q2, based on the LME/SHFE tin price ratio.

Tin’s stabilization

The LME 3M tin price has stabilized since early in May, moving from a low of $19,150 per tonne on May 7 to a recent high of $19,820 per tonne on May 14.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB), which replicates the performance of LME tin prices, has also shown signs of stabilization.

Source: Trading View

Driving the tin stabilization is the deepening tightness in the LME tin market evident in the backwardation at the front end of the curve. The LME cash/three-month spread has recently reached an extreme backwardation of $210 per tonne, its deepest level since July 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

The high backwardation in nearby spreads has prompted financial players to cover their shorts as the rolling yield becomes too negative. The decrease in open interest in LME tin also corroborates the presence of short-covering in recent days.

What does the SHFE/LME tin ratio tell us?

Global tin prices have become increasingly more driven by the activity on the SHFE at the expense of the LME, which is visible in the gradual decline in LME tin stocks out of global exchange tin stocks (LME + SHFE).

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart above shows, the share of LME tin stocks in global exchange tin stocks tumbled from 95% in May 2015 to roughly 10% in May 2019. Consequently, LME tin prices have become more influenced by SHFE activity.

According to our analysis, the LME 3M tin price and the SHFE/LME tin ratio (3-month lead) have co-moved increasingly well in recent years, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Bloomberg

What does it mean?

When the SHFE tin price starts outperforming LME tin price, reflecting a relatively stronger tightness in SHFE refined tin market conditions, it is an indication that the global refined tin market is getting tighter. In turn, the increased tightness in the SHFE tin market produces spillover effects on the LME tin market, thereby resulting in stronger LME tin prices.

If the co-movement holds – and we think it will - LME tin prices should continue to come under downward pressure until late June before enjoying a solid recovery.

Against this backdrop, we believe that investors should wait a little longer before going long the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN.

To be more precise about JJTB...

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary security and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJTB is linked to the performance of Tin Sub-Index. However, it is not equivalent to investing directly in the Tin Sub-Index due to a number of factors that influences the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Tin Sub-Index, including “the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank plc, the issuer,” the prospectus states.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.