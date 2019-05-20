Verastem: A Speculative Buy

In my last Verastem (VSTM) article, I provided evidence for a speculative buy in VSTM in anticipation of COPIKTRA starting to gain traction in its second quarter on the market. Unfortunately, COPIKTRA’s Q1 numbers were a huge disappointment and the company provided full-year guidance of $10M-12M vs. the projected $40M. Of course, the market hammered the share price down about 35% and is now trading around $1.25 per share. I was dumbfounded at the miss and the company’s explanations for the miss. As soon as the news hit the wire, investors started comparing Verastem with Synergy Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SGYPQ), which went bankrupt despite having a superior product compared to the contemporary product. Admittedly, I started doubting the company’s current commercialization plan and ability to market their product. COPIKTRA has several benefits over the competition, yet, the company is having difficulty convincing physicians to prescribe COPIKTRA? Is the sales force not covering their region?

I believe the weak COPIKTRA launch is a confirmation that the company needed a heavyweight commercial partner. In my previous article, I pointed to the lack of a commercial partner as one of the reasons for the post-approval selloff. In addition, I provided the benefits to partnering with a big pharma vs. “going-it-alone.” Despite the long-term benefits of maintaining all the rights to COPIKTRA, it won’t be much help if the product can’t bring in enough revenue to float the company until a label expansion into other indications.

I intend to go over the company’s Q1 results and the ongoing COPIKTRA launch efforts to provide some potential causes for weak launch. In addition, I offer some potential upside catalysts for investors to keep an eye out for.

Q1 Results

Verastem reported a slight miss in EPS of -$0.52 but recorded a $1.15M miss on revenue with only pulling in $1.67M. The company’s net loss for Q1 was $38.1M with R&D expenses at $9.8M and SG&A expenses hiking up to $26M due commercial launch of COPIKTRA. At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and investments of $211.7M matched to $249.7M at the end of 2018.

Looking at those points above, we can see why the stock got demolished in the subsequent trading session. The company almost recorded half the sales they were projected to for Q1 which is a massive target for short-sellers. Since then, the share price has recovered greatly but this report will leave a prominent scar for the remainder of 2019.

On the positive side, the company still has a healthy cash-position leaving Q1 with most of the expenses going into the launch. In addition, Verastem publicized they had refinanced the company’s current loan with Hercules Capital and was able to amend a lower overall interest rate and prolonged principal repayment timeline and an increased the limit from $50M to $75M. So the financial side of the company will allow COPIKTRA some more time to find some traction in the market. Therefore, I would suggest discounting the short-seller claims of bankruptcy and OTC for the time being.

COPIKTRA Launch Progress

The company’s flagship product, COPIKTRA, received FDA approval back in late September 2018 and was immediately launched. In Q1, COPIKTRA net revenues were a disappointing $1.7M, which was only a 38% growth over Q4. To add insult to injury, Verastem expects net sales of COPIKTRA to be $10M-$12M, which is significantly under the street’s estimate of ~$40M.

The COPIKTRA launch has not been something to brag about so far with the company pointing to certain “headwinds” to be the primary issue for the duff launch. Despite the weak numbers thus far, management believes the commercial team has laid the “groundwork” and we should see an “increasingly positive impact through 2019 and into 2020.” Of course, the company is not going to admit the first two quarters of the launch were a giant whiff, but the fact the Chief Commercial Officer, Joseph Lobacki, has decided to step down from heading up COPRIKA launch tells me the company is aware things aren’t going so well.

Joseph did have an instrumental part in launching COPIKTRA and attaining reimbursement with 92% of targeted health plans. The company claims Joe’s role was to be involved in initial phases of the launch and creating a distribution network and initial policies and to secure payer reimbursement. Now, with all these checked off, Joe is ready to step down? Or is it because that is all that has happened and someone else is needed to start cashing in on some sales?

Why the weak launch? I will return to the issue of Verastem deciding to "Go-it-Alone" with the commercialization of COPIKTRA in the United States. There are notable downsides for a small biotech "Going it Alone" including the huge difference in the average first-year sales growth between a big pharma ($114M) and an emerging pharma ($28M). Big pharma has the capacity to move product and spend on promotions. Now with 2 quarters of weak earnings, we can hypothesize that a big name partner might have had better luck moving COPIKTRA.

My counter to that idea is that third-line products typically don’t have the market to just rocket off the pad compared to first-line products. Therefore, I still think the company made the right choice to go with their own sales force. If it was a first-line product trying to kick out an entrenched product I would support partnering out, but the third-line is almost uncontested. Perhaps the initial numbers might have been better with a big pharma helping out, but at least the company will retain their rights in their biggest market. This will become critical as COPIKTRA label expands and is utilized in other cancers and combination therapies. I don’t want to see Verastem having to forfeit a good chunk of their potential future revenue just for a stronger first year in sales, especially since the company is not in jeopardy of running out of cash in the near future.

Why should we expect an improvement? COPIKTRA has some notable benefits over contemporary products, one of which is that it's an oral pill that can be taken at home. In addition, it is a simple dosing monotherapy with an appropriate safety profile. If Verastem is able to overcome the negative perceptions of PI3K, they will be able to fully leverage the benefits over other products. Right now, the company has a limited experience marketing this product and the target physicians have a limited experience prescribing COPIKTRA. Once both parties gain experience with COPIKTRA we should expect a bit more traction as physicians see COPIKTRA is the go-to product for CLL/SLL and FL patients that cannot tolerate an earlier therapy or their disease stops responding to their current therapy. Once COPIKTRA establishes a place in a physician treatment paradigm, it will be an acceptable option for roughly 20K patients.

What’s the big hurdle? The company has pointed to the historically negative views involving PI3K products due to some serious side effects. If the company educated the physicians on how COPIKTRA differs from these products! The problem is that we don’t know where physicians are in this process. I would like to see some of the current prescribing numbers, in particular, the number of prescribers that only have one or two patients on COPIKTRA. These physicians might have one highly refractory patient on COPIKTRA to see how they fair on the drug before prescribing for their other eligible patients. This can lead to weak initial launch numbers and is easily overlooked by investors. A couple of great examples are GOCOVRI from Adamas (ADMS) and TAVALISSE by Rigel (RIGL) that are overcoming historical headwinds and have to educate physicians on how their product differs from the contemporary. Both of these companies noticed physicians starting off with a pilot patient until they became comfortable with prescribing to the rest of their patients. Unfortunately, Verastem did not provide any of that information in their conference call, so we can’t see what the prescriber breakdown really is or how they are implementing COPIKTRA.

Looking Ahead

Verastem doesn’t really have any significant scheduled catalysts remaining on the 2019 calendar besides earnings reports. However, there are some notable potential catalysts that the company expects to occur by the end of the year. One of which is securing another ex-U.S. partnership for COPIKTRA. Management commented on this in the conference call acknowledging that they “have a number of discussions ongoing” and they “anticipate having at least one other partnership by the end of the year.” At the moment, the company already has partners in China and Japan, but that European spot is still up for grabs. A European partnership would most likely provide an upfront payment, milestone payments, and a healthy royalty. Of course, a partnership in any region could be favorable but a European partner typically brings a stronger payment and royalty stream.

Figure 1: VSTM Pipeline (Source VSTM)

COPIKTRA has to grow well beyond the CLL/SLL and FL. Thankfully, Verastem has long patent life for COPIKTRA with 13 to 14 years of the patent life with extensions. I have my eye on the combination with VENETOCLAX in CLL/SLL (Figure 1). Management believes that this combination has demonstrated some strong synergy in pre-clinical studies at DANA-FARBER. Another lingering prospect is for COPIKTRA to reach out into other hematological indications and even solid tumors. Verastem has provided a visual aide (Figure 2) that outlines their stepped process.

Figure 2: Copiktra Growth (Source VSTM)

However, I would like to see a more detailed development plan that takes COPIKTRA into new tumor types both as monotherapy and in combinations. Although the company has it on step 4, I am very interested to see where COPIKTRA can be implemented in solid tumors in combination with some of the I-O drugs and CAR-T therapies. Other PI3K candidates have shown some efficacy in solid tumors such as breast, renal, lung, melanoma, and pancreatic. Since COPIKTRA is a dual-inhibitor, it might offer a novel synergy that could lead to improved endpoints and potentially expose COPIKTRA to some billion-dollar oncology drugs.

Verastem the Next Synergy?

Indeed, the first two quarters of COPIKTRA sales have been lackluster and the 2019 guidance doesn’t give investors much hope for a big rebound. However, I don’t see the immediate jump to DEFCON 1 and start proclaiming Verastem is the next Synergy. Verastem is not in the same position financially as Synergy, which was gutted by bad financing and loans. Absolutely, Synergy unquestionably needed a commercial partner to move TRULANCE against Ironwood’s (IRWD) LINZESS that is being pushed by Allergan (AGN). Despite TRULANCE having some advantages over LINZESS, it was trying to dethrone the incumbent who had the support of a big pharma. Verastem does have some serious contenders with Gilead’s (GILD) ZYDELIG and AbbVie (ABBV) and Genentech/Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) VENCLEXTA. So, I see the possibility that Verastem will have the problem elbowing into line with these juggernaut oncology players. Although Verastem is not there now it is a possible scenario that can play out down the road.

What Do The Charts Say?

Well, the share price did break down through the $2.00 mark under high volume but is now in the oversold area on the weekly RSI (Figure 3). The share price continues to recover following the selloff but the overall market is in a bit of a turmoil, so the movement has been erratic.

Figure 3: VSTM Weekly (Source Trendspider)

I do expect the share price to pull itself out of the oversold area and into the Bollinger bands, but I suspect it will have a hard time regaining the $2.00 handle unless the company can deliver some good news. That Q2 ER really did some damage to the technicals and I think it will take a huge earnings surprise to recalibrate the charts to show a bullish sentiment.

Conclusion

Despite some of the challenges Verastem has faced during the initial stage of the commercial launch, Verastem has identified that they need to work on physician education and help with patient identification. Management needs to find a new CCO that is capable of executing on the sales side of commercialization. Joseph Lobacki was able to secure strong payer coverage and reimbursement, which will allow patients to have access to COPIKTRA and in turn, boost sales. Verastem believes that this original foundation that has been set over the last several months will set up a strong finish in 2019 and carry over into 2020.

What would be a strong finish and a strong 2020? If the company can get COPIKTRA to start tracking closer to VENCLEXTA’s launch, which had sales $30M in the first 12 months and was able to record $114M in the second year. Obviously, we can throw out the $30M in the first 12 months, but I am interested to see if COPIKTRA can almost triple its sales in year two. That would indicate physicians are starting to transfer to COPIKTRA and patients are able to stay on the drug.

To Dumpster Fire or Double Down? I am going to hold on to my position but will start to employ both call and put options to manage my position over the course of 2019. The company only expects $10M-$12M in net sales this year, so I can’t imagine the share price to make a full recovery anytime soon. I feel as if VSTM is going to be a bit of a dance for the next two years with the potential to make big moves in either direction. Therefore, I am going to keep my position size small and will have to be tolerant of the volatility. To answer my title question… I expect to double down at some point within the next 12-18 months either due to changes in the fundamentals or I detect a technical bottom.

In my first article, I declared VSTM a speculative buy and I hope readers see it my way. Despite the potential upside, investors need to accept that they could lose the majority or all of their investment in this ticker.

