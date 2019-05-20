GreenSky's Irrational Sell-Off

The GreenSky story is still the same, shares are even more attractive at these levels.

Overview

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) is down nearly 25% since my article GreenSky Is A GARP Investor's Dream. The company has since reported earnings and the loss of a bank Partner. There is no rational explanation for the stock to be down 25% following this information. On the same day as my article was published, Mastercard (MA) agreed to buy Vyze, a much smaller company with a similar offering to GreenSky. GreenSky could prove an attractive takeover candidate. GreenSky is still an excellent fintech play.

Earnings

GreenSky reported revenue of 103.7 million and EPS of 0.05 on May 7th, in-line with expectations. The company generates most of its revenue from the home improvement sector, so Q1 faces seasonal weakness due to weather. There's not much negativity to glean from Q1 results. The story for GreenSky is very much the same, the company reiterated its guidance of 30% growth.

Transactional volume grew north of 20% thanks to GreenSky's expanding healthcare business. This a huge positive, as I previously mentioned, GreenSky expanding into other verticals is great news.

Source: GreenSky Q1 Earnings Call Slides

137% growth in the number of elective healthcare merchants is incredible. The company also posted 14% growth in home improvement merchants. This is strong evidence of the inherent scalability of GreenSky's platform.

Source: GreenSky Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

GreenSky executives met with its largest merchants and gained positive insight for the business moving forward. Merchants noted the value of GreenSky's ecosystem in helping to close deals. Despite the broader market fears, merchants expressed optimism based on home improvement backlog. Finally, management noted that the focus going forward for GreenSky will be in adding additional merchant tools to drive growth. Additional tools will also further entrench GreenSky's competitive moat.

GreenSky mentioned they would be selectively entering specialty retail and e-commerce. As I noted in my previous article, the GreenSky platform has the ability to expand into numerous different verticals to grow transactional volume. The platform is a very valuable tool for merchants.

Adjusted EBITDA slipped by 28% in the quarter due to the timing of non-cash expenses such as the FCR liability. The company expects this to dissipate throughout the year. The company also noted an increase in operating expenses to drive growth, and additional expenses related to being a public company.

The company should be taking advantage of the depressed stock price to utilize the rest of its 150 million dollar share buyback program.

Overall, the quarter was in-line with what investors should've expected from GreenSky. As we move into the summer months, we would hope to see stronger growth due to seasonality.

Departing Bank Partner

The stock got a significant haircut after it was disclosed in the 10-Q that Regions would not be renewing its partnership with GreenSky. I don't believe the GreenSky management team expects this to have any material impact on the business. In fact, this could very well be a positive. Regions is also exiting other forms of indirect lending.

In January 2019, Regions decided to discontinue its indirect auto lending business due to competition-based margin compression impacting overall returns on the portfolio. Regions ceased originating new indirect auto loans in the first quarter of 2019 and intends to complete any in-process indirect auto loan closings by the end of the second quarter of 2019. The Company will remain in the direct auto lending business. -Regions Financial 10-Q

Regions announced they would be departing its indirect auto lending business due to margin compression from competition. Region's relationship with GreenSky is very similar, providing indirect loans. This is a strategic shift for Regions out of this type of loan origination. Region's competition is positive for GreenSky. It shows that demand is high for partnering with indirect lenders.

Source: GreenSky Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

Regions makes up 17% of GreenSky's commitment from Bank Partners. According to the company, less than 150 million was unused in facilitating loans. GreenSky easily has enough commitment from current Bank Partners to make up the shortfall. With 4.5 billion in unused commitments, GreenSky has plenty of reserve to continue operations as normal. While one bank has departed, the competition proves the value in partnering with GreenSky.

Mastercard's Vyze Acquisition

Mastercard's recent acquisition of Vyze shows the attractiveness of GreenSky's financing options. Vyze is partnered with retailers such as Adorama, Nordic Track, and Build.com to offer consumers alternative financing options. Vyze is estimated to have just 5 million in revenue. This pales in comparison to GreenSky's 415 million that's estimated to grow by over 30% this year.

GreenSky's significantly larger ecosystem is a huge competitive advantage. As a platform that facilitates commerce, relationships are key. GreenSky already has ties to credit card company American Express (AXP). Investing on takeover hopes is not a sound strategy, but GreenSky could very well be more valuable as a takeover than a standalone business. Vyze's acquisition validates the value of the model.

Based on Vyze's current relationships, the business appears more retail centric. GreenSky already has a strong base in home improvement and healthcare that it plans on leveraging to new verticals such as retail.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

GreenSky's valuation is even more attractive at just 8x free cash flow. Due to GreenSky's various non-cash expenses, I believe free cash flow is an important metric in valuing GreenSky. The value of the company is the same, but the price is cheaper.

Conclusion

There's little reason to believe that GreenSky's recent sell-off is due to challenges of the underlying business. The demand remains strong for platforms to facilitate commerce between consumers, merchants, and banks. GreenSky's earnings were in-line, but there are many positives to take away from the conference call regarding the company's future. The exit of one Bank Partner is the result of a strategic shift for that individual bank, it is not a reflection of poor execution on GreenSky's part. In fact, strong competition in indirect lending confirms high demand. GreenSky is still a scalable business with strong cash flow, and now the stock is cheaper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSKY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.