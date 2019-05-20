Corning Is Worth Adding To Your Portfolio

Source

Corning (GLW) recently reported earnings that led to a selloff in the shares. The earnings report wasn't that bad and actually shows the company still has growth that is quite attractive. Continuing demand trends in the industries it operates in should offer growth going forward as well. As the company continues to return capital to shareholders, grow earnings, and produce results, the shares should appreciate. In the meantime investors can get paid to wait with a 2.6% and growing safe yield. Corning is an excellent holding for a diversified portfolio due to the multiple segments in which it operates.

Performance

Corning recently reported first-quarter earnings that were in line with expectations.

The selloff that proceeded was due to a lowered outlook for its "Optical Communications" division. The company now sees what I still consider to be impressive growth of about 10%. However, this is lower than the expected growth in the low teens.

The company reported strong sales growth of over 13%, led by display technologies and optical communications.

This helped increase earnings almost 30% and allowed the company to continue to return cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

The "Display Technologies" division is the segment that produces glass for tv screens and the like.

The company prides itself in being the absolute best.

This is extremely important in fact. The company is the lowest cost producer in its field of operations. Because of this it is able to gather larger market share and larger profitability through synergies.

Optical Communications continues to benefit from the strong demand from data centers, 5G, and improvement in internet and wireless speeds.

The company is winning contracts for the use of its fiber in the latest trend 5G. This technology requires premium fiber that is designed to make this wireless technology work. This technology actually requires 2-4x more fiber due to its design. This should create demand for years to come and any new network design generally require Corning due to its innovation in fiber that started over 40 years ago.

The environmental technologies division creates products such as those used in gas particulate filters.

This segment also experienced strong growth and should as long as automotive and industrial demand remains strong. The filters are used in applications from cars, trucks, heavy duty equipment, tools, and more. This segment helps diversify overall revenue away from just televisions and phones to a more industrial customer base.

Lastly, two more divisions, specialty materials and life sciences, offer further diversification.

"Specialty Materials" is the division which makes screens for items such as phones. This division also makes lightweight glass known as "Gorilla Glass." This is not only used on the latest touch screen phones, but has also found its way into new cars. Models such as the BMW i8 use this lightweight by really strong glass to reduce weight and improve efficiency. As the cost of production comes down and the continued demand for stronger MPG ratings comes through, glass that saves weight will come into stronger demand. Also, phones of course have a replacement cycle that will support the need for Corning's mobile screens.

The "Life Sciences" division makes products for every day use in labs and doctors offices. Think glass droppers, discs, and other products. This division is interesting as it could ultimately be spun off due to its medical correlation. This is always in high demand, is non-cyclical, and once again diversifies Corning.

The company continues to use its strong earnings capability to return cash to shareholders. The company repurchased 64 million shares in the last year, or almost 10% of shares outstanding.

The company continued this trend in the 1st quarter with another $1.1 billion worth of shares repurchased.

As the company continues to reduce shares outstanding it helps increase its earnings per share which will ultimately reduce its payout ratio and increase its share price presumably. If the P/E multiple were to stay in line with its average than this would crease a higher share price.

The company has also committed to shareholders 10% dividend increases, which should help enhance the yield. That being said, let's review the current valuation.

Valuation

Looking at the 5 year average valuation chart below, we can get an idea if the shares offer any value.

Currently, shares trade below their average P/E, P/S, and PEG ratio. They do trade at a premium to forward earnings and price to cash flow but this could change as estimates get revised upward. The company should not be trading at a discount to its averages unless there is something fundamentally wrong with the performance of the company which there isn't.

Another metric we look at is the historical yield.

Shares are currently trading above their average historical yield for the last 24 years. A yield above 2.5% has only happened 15% of the time and a yield above 2.6% which it currently offers has only happened about 10% of the time in the last 24 years. This comes at a time when the company is promising dividend growth and offering plenty of cash flow along with a safe balance sheet to support it. If shares were to trade back to their average yield, they would rise to around $48 per share or more than 50% higher from here. This doesn't take into account the next dividend raise.

Looking at the DCF valuation, we can get an idea of a fair value for shares.

Based on $1.88 in earnings for the last 12 months, a growth rate of 9% for the next 4 years, and 6% there after, the shares are worth $44.25. It is fair to say with continued share repurchases the earnings growth rate will be driven even higher. This once again points to the shares being undervalued by about 50%.

Conclusion

Corning shares offer a discount to their historical average, historical yield, and DCF valuation. The company has a diversified revenue stream provided by a variety of industries. This should help stabilize earnings in a downturn and promote growth in an upturn. As the company continues to invest in new technologies and improving its framework, it should continues to reduce costs and improve revenue. The company will do well with the adoption of 5G technology and the continued need for innovation in glass products to support new technology. I expect shares to rise as the company continues to perform and produce results that please investors. I have started a position in the company in my portfolio and will add on any incremental drop of 10% of more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.