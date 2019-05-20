Dover: A Sleep-Well-At-Night Dividend Growth Stock

The markets Dover operates in are fairly stable and have limited impact on the trade wars between China and the U.S.

With a new CEO at the helm, Dover is undergoing a business realignment program which is already showing some results.

Dover has paid dividends for 63 consecutive years, and is likely to keep increasing its dividends in the years ahead.

Dover (DOV) is a manufacturer and distributor of industrial products in foreign countries and the United States. They deliver equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software, and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover has an annual turnover of around $7B.

Today we will have a closer look at the fundamentals of the company, its valuations, dividends, outlook and some of the risks associated with this company. Hopefully, at the end of this article, I'll be able to show you if this company worth investing in.

Investment thesis - A healthy company with a strong dividend history

Dover currently ranked number 360 on the Fortune 500 list and was officially founded in 1955. During these years Dover has increased its dividend for 63 years, which is an impressive feat to achieve. Furthermore, the spring of 2017 marked a turning point of the company with the appointment of a new CEO (Richard J. Tobin). In the relatively short period, he has been active he already did an assessment of the company portfolio which led to the spin-off of a new standalone, publicly traded company named Apergy Corporation (APY) in 2018.

Since the spin-off I believe that Dover has become are a more focused business with a clear drive and direction and that it is well positioned to deliver consistent earnings growth, especially since they expect to increase capital spending to increase by 30 to 40% to support this growth ambition.

In addition, Dover is an attractive dividend growth stock, with 63 years of dividend payments on record, and an ever-increasing dividend.

In this article, we will dive deeper into some of these aspects to see if the investment thesis still holds ground.

Current valuation

Currently, shares from Dover are trading around $94.5 (14-05-2019). At the current share price and last year's diluted earnings per share ($3.89), Dover trades at a P/E ratio of 24.89. However, for this year, they expect the earnings increase by a minimum of 3% (Source). Based on this outlook, the adjusted P/E ratio for Dover is 23.62.

The 5-year average P/E ratio is 17.4, which means that Dover is trading at significantly higher P/E ratio than its 5-year average.

When we start comparing Dover's P/E ratio to its closest competitor we can see that Genuine Parts (GPC) is trading lower at a P/E ratio of 18. Without diving further into the fundamentals, it looks that GPC is trading at a better value. However, for Dover, we will look in more detail if the higher P/E ratio is warranted.

As for the operating margin, for Dover it was at its highest in 2014, after which it decreased to an operating margin of almost 13%. Which is a healthy operating margin for a company operating in this industry. As a comparison, GPC's had an operating margin of only 6.24%.

Dividends - An impressive track record

Dover has a commitment to return cash to shareholders and it can clearly be seen that Dover honors this commitment, as it raised its dividend for the 63rd consecutive year. In addition, it also recently completed a share repurchase program worth $1 billion.

For 2019 they will pay out a quarterly dividend of $1.92 per share, which is a very limited growth of only 1.05% compared to the year prior. At $1.92 and its current share price of $94.5, Dover has a yield of 2.03%. At $1.92 the payout ratio is 48%, which leaves plenty of room for increases and provides a good safety cushion for maintaining its dividend.

The 6-year dividend CAGR, is around 3.63%. Which is not very impressive.

Outlook and risks

During the short-term the new CEO took office, Dover has undergone some major changes. It spin-off its energy business into a new stand-alone and publicly traded company named Apergy Corporation and at the beginning of 2019 Dover completed the divestiture of Finder pump manufacturer, serving the upstream oil and gas industry. In addition, Dover also completed the acquisition of Belanger, a leading carwash supplier.

These changes at the company clearly illustrate their commitment to re-align their businesses. I believe that in the years ahead, Dover will continue to focus on strategically made acquisitions, divestitures or spin-offs. This is further illustrated with Dovers capital expenditure expectations for 2019. For the FY2019 they expect that CapEx will increase by 30 to 40%.

As for the risks, we can see that Dover delivered a strong first quarter. However, for the period ahead some of the risks that can be identified are that order backlog is going down in some of their business segments, but the backlog is still covered till the 3rd quarter of this year. I believe that Dover in the period ahead will be able to maintain a decent amount of backlog.

As for the trade-war, I believe that Dover will have some impact of this, but overall that it will quite limited as only 11% of their revenue comes from Asia. In Q1 2019 Dover even managed to grow their revenues by 1% organically in China alone.

Conclusions

Dover has a very impressive history when it comes to their dividend policy, with 63 years of dividend increase on record and counting. Currently, the yield is a modest 2% with limited dividend growth of only 3.63% in the past 6 years. These numbers might not be attractive to dividend growth investors nor for dividend yield chasers. In return, you will get a company that fits a "sleep-well-at-night" portfolio.

With their recent appointment of the new CEO and strategy to re-align their businesses, I believe that Dover will continue to deliver to its shareholders for the years ahead.

