Uber's Less Than Optimal IPO Highlights One Of The Biggest Risks Of SoftBank Group

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has shown a quite disappointing performance after its IPO so far. Notably, that is despite the initial price having been lowered already. The stock could reclaim some lost ground following news that the U.S. National Labor Relations Board's general counsel takes the position that participants in the gig economy (such as Uber drivers) are legally contractors, not workers, thus federal protections do not apply to them. Nonetheless the shares still trade a good deal below the IPO price.

As readers might remember I am of the opinion, that successful IPOs are a matter of perspective. Nonetheless, the weak performance is of course disappointing for every investor in the company, but of course the more of Uber one owner the bigger the problem. And there is one particular player who is facing the biggest problem here: Softbank Group Corp.'s (OTCPK:SFTBF;OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund.

Uber's Importance For The Vision Fund

According to SEC documents, SoftBank's Vision Fund owns 12.8 percent of Uber post-IPO. This makes it the largest shareholder. It reportedly purchased its stake in (16.3 percent pre IPO) for a combined sum of above $8.25 billion ($1.25 billion of which in the form of newly issued equity at a valuation of $70 billion; the remainder via a tender offer to existing shareholders at a lower valuation). Thus the fund invested about 9 percent of its overall capital of $91.7 billion (yes, despite the usual media coverage the Vision Fund does not have an actual volume of 100 billion; more on the reason later) in Uber alone. Based on Uber's market capitalization that still means that the Vision Fund was able to net some gains, thanks to the discounted valuation of the tender offer. Nonetheless it is hard to imagine that this meets the expectations of the investors in the fund (the largest among them being state controlled entities from Saudi Arabia and the UAE).

If the Vision Fund's performance fails to keep up with expectations, I imagine it would negatively impact the interest in further such vehicles that SoftBank is already planning to launch. On top of that one should not forget that SoftBank itself invested considerable amounts - $28.1 billion, precisely speaking, although not all of it in cash- into the Vision Fund as well.

As I have previously written, I expect SoftBank to increase the importance of those kind of funds going forward as it transforms into more of an investment company. Thus the risk from its bet on Uber would also increase. And notably, the Vision Fund also invested $1.5 billion in Grab, another ride hailing company. So more of a tenth of the funds capital has been invested in this business model. Inevitably this means that if it does not work out, it would be a major brake pad to the fund's performance.

Delta Fund: $6 Billion More Of Ride Hailing

The ride hailing bet seems already risky enough considering the exposure the Vision Fund has to the business model but it does not stop there for SoftBank. Remember the thing about the Vision Fund in fact not being a 100-billion-dollar fund? As promised above I will tell you the reason now. There is a second fund going by the name of "Delta Fund" which owns an investment in Didi Chuxing, the leading ride hailing company in China. The Delta Fund (which has a volume of $6 billion with SoftBank accounting for $4.4 billion) was set up to invest without using Saudi money, as Saudis apparently are reluctant to fund direct competitors of Uber in which they separately own a considerable stake of 4.3 percent (5.3 percent pre-IPO) through the Public Investment Fund.

So all in all SoftBank amassed quite some exposure to ride hailing. After the Uber IPO it seems like the perspective (at least in the nearer term) has dimmed by good portion for this important sector; especially considering that also Uber's only listed peer Lyft (LYFT) is far from being a story of stock market success.

WeWork

This all would be not to small of a risk in and of itself, but it is not all there is. Besides Uber there is another relatively young company with a high valuation but without profits on which SoftBank has bet several billions of dollars: WeWork. Please note: the company renamed itself "The We Company". I will however in this piece refer to it as "WeWork" as I do believe that this is still the name under which the majority of readers will know the company as of the time of writing.

In the last round of funding SoftBank invested considerably less - $2 billion instead of up to as much as $16 billion- in WeWork than initially had been planned. Thats on top of the $8.5 billion it already had invested, of course. It seems to be the common understanding that the reason for this reduction lies less with Son losing faith in the company than with SoftBank feeling pressure from Vision Fund investors opposed to the idea of having that much of exposure to a single, loss making real estate company. SoftBank conducted the latest investment in WeWork on the holding level and not via the Vision fund.

Despite the massive scale back in its contribution, SoftBank still is by far the largest investor in WeWork. Thus it would also have the biggest exposure to any fallout from another disappointing IPO (of course it could also emerge as the biggest winner of a successful IPO). The moment of truth might be not that far away after all. WeWork could go public as early as this year. The company already filed documents with the SEC in confidentiality.

While they have vastly different business models, WeWork and Uber share a major weakness which may very well could (in the case of the latter already has) negatively impact the IPO. Just like Uber, WeWork is far from being profitable. On the contrary: the company reported losses ($1.93 billion) surpassing the size of its revenue ($1.82 billion) in 2018. Notably, that is a -slightly- bigger loss than Uber's $1.8 billion at only a fraction of Uber's revenue ($11.3 billion). This is not exactly an encouraging picture from my point of view.

WeWork's business model has yet to prove that it is able to generate profits. Yes, WeWork reports a "community adjusted EBITDA" of $467.1 million. But if you adjust for enough costs (as in the case of WeWork marketing, development, design and so on), each and every business in the world could probably be profitable by that measure. Another concern is wether the business model is robust enough to withstand an economic downturn as WeWork leases space long term to rent it out short term. Currently, WeWork is in the process of launching a $3 billion fund to be called ARK which will serve the purpose of buying suitable real estate and renting it back to the company. As a recent Bloomberg article puts it, "WeWork wants to become its own landlord." If however WeWork was to purchase real estate on a large scale, I would have to ask myself the question why not to value it more like a office REIT than the innovative technology company that itself and SoftBank seem to consider it. On the other hand I will not contest that this would still be a step forward from the company renting spaces from its CEO - a practice that probably would have to stop anyway if and once it was to go public.

All in all, I am not convinced that WeWork will be able to justify its valuation (let alone an even higher one) when going public. Furthermore, the fact that investors pressured SoftBank to commit far less fresh capital to the company than it had planned, shows that investors might not be willing to fund every ambitious plan of Mr. Son's going forward.

Conclusion

Uber's IPO and recent performance underline that even in this day and age of low interest rates and excess capital there are limits to what investors are willing to pay for loss making companies regardless of growth, as long as there is no clearly visible path towards profitability. Investments in that kind of companies however account for a considerable part of the portfolio of SoftBank's Vision Fund. Lyft sharing the same fate clearly proves that this is not a problem exclusive to Uber.

Now WeWork will probably be the next big IPO of a heavily SoftBank backed company to have an eye on. If it takes a similar direction as Uber -which I do not deem unlikely- it would raise serious questions about SoftBank's approach and could negatively impact the willingness of investors to commit further billions to new Vision Funds. Therefore I believe that Uber should be a warning signal not only to investors in ride hailing companies but also for those in other start ups with similar financials. And SoftBank fits into both those categories.

Please do not get me wrong, I am not at all saying that SoftBank may not be hugely successful with its strategy. I am merely warning that just like the potential upside, the downside risk is significant as well. SoftBank is a risky stock and should be handled accordingly.

