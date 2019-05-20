Infinera Disappoints Again

Investors should avoid the stock for now and remain on the sidelines until the company starts to turn things around.

Depending on its sales mix, the company could actually see its gross margins fall to sub-30% levels by the end of FY19.

Infinera (INFN) reported its Q1 results last week. Its revenue came in lower than the Street’s estimates and its management’s own guidance, which led to its shares crashing down by 16.3% on its earnings day. But the company’s problems aren’t limited to its one-time sales figure. There’s no clear visibility into when exactly its sales will start rebounding, and even though the company is undertaking a slew of cost-cutting measures, its margins are most likely going to remain distressed for the next 3-4 quarters at least. This doesn’t paint an encouraging picture for long-side investors. Let’s take a closer look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Delayed Revenue

Infinera’s Q1 revenue came in at $292.7 million, which was actually a substantial 44% jump on a year-on-year basis. This growth was largely attributable to its acquisition of Coriant, which was completed back in October. Unfortunately, for long-side investors at least, its revenue figure was lower than management’s guided figure of $300 million and the analyst consensus of $336 million.

Its management noted during the earnings call that they were “seeing a very large pipeline, a very strong bookings, actually strongest over the last couple,” but then they also guided their Q2 revenue to rise only marginally to $300 million. This didn’t inspire much confidence for long-standing investors.

Apparently, a major deployment in Asia did not go as planned, which led to its revenue shortfall. Brad Feller of Infinera explained during their Q1 conference call:

Our Q1 revenue was below our expectations, driven entirely by one large network deployment in Asia which did not progress as expected during the quarter. But we still expect a significant opportunity to materialize this year. We can't yet determine the timing and thus have not included it in our outlook for the second quarter... The customers' plans have not gone exactly how they would expect.

Now here’s the problem. How does the management know that the customer would eventually complete the purchase and the associated revenues would flow in by the end of the year? They lack clarity on the same for the time being at least, and it’s quite possible that as we head closer to Q4, the Asian customer would defer its purchases once again.

Even if we seriously consider that Infinera is actually experiencing a very strong bookings growth, what’s to say this kind of purchase deferment won’t exist with other customers. For all we know, the ongoing economic slowdown and escalating trade-related tensions between the U.S and China might encourage other customers to reevaluate their capital expenditure budgets for FY19. There’s no telling how big of an impact this would have on Infinera's revenue.

The company’s management actually lowered their FY19 revenue guidance from $1.4 billion to $1.3 billion. The fact that they lowered the guidance in spite of the strong bookings growth that they’re seeing suggests that:

Sales conversion cycle after Coriant buyout is longer than management’s previous expectations, and/or; If the sales conversion cycle extends further due to operational or macroeconomic headwinds – trade war, tariffs etc. - then this guidance could be lowered still, and/or; Maybe some customers are still withholding their purchases to gain clarity on the combined roadmap. This was a prevalent issue for Infinera in late-2018 after all.

Margin Compression

There’s another thing worth considering. Management noted during the earnings call that they’ve secured several customers for their new and existing products.

In Q1, we invoiced 30 new Groove customers...This product currently has limited availability and we expect revenue to scale in the back half of the year as customers certify and integrate this product into their operations...In the second quarter of 2019, we expect to deploy an unusually large volume of new footprint with customers. Many of these networks are being deployed with ICE4 based products.

Now, securing deals is the way to move forward when it comes to revenue generation. After all, how would any business grow its top-line if it’s not gaining new customers or striking new product deals. But when it comes to Infinera, these hardware deals result in margin compression, at least for the first few quarters.

The company actually explained this in their last 10K filing:

Our gross margin is likely to continue to fluctuate and will be affected by a number of factors, including: the initial products released powered by our next-generation technologies generate lower margin initially, as per unit production costs for initial units tend to be higher and experience more variability in production yields;

the volume of IB-enabled solutions sold, and capacity licenses activated;

price discounts negotiated by our customers;

The chart attached below highlights that Infinera’s non-GAAP gross margins are already quite low compared to their year-ago levels.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Now let’s look at its hardware rollout.

The company's management noted during the earnings call that its Groove platform sales are taking off nicely.

They are also deploying an “unusually large volume of new footprint with customers,” many of which are ICE4 deals.

Lastly, Infinera is looking to launch its 800G ICE6 platform next year.

The absence of any breathing space between these rollouts may ensure that Infinera continues to rake in sales and solidify its pole position in the networking space, but I believe it would come at the cost of its gross margins.

We don’t know the extent of its margin compression yet, as it would depend on the extent of its hardware deals and its product mix, but I suspect its non-GAAP gross margins can realistically fall to sub-30% levels in Q3 or Q4.

Your Takeaway

Infinera is one of the leaders in the networking space, but it’s also a business at the end of the day. The company has disappointed its shareholders in the past few quarters and its Q1 earnings call only goes to show that it’s not out of the woods yet. So, I would recommend investors remain on the sidelines and avoid investing in the scrip until it starts showing signs of a sales turnaround. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another note on Infinera post its Analyst Day scheduled for later this month; you can click "Follow" to stay updated. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.