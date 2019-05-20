Sun Life: Safe Dividend, Cloudy Outlook

The asset management business segment provides the best growth opportunity for Sun Life, but is susceptible to geopolitical risks.

Sun Life Financial is focused on growth operations outside North America, but has still failed to gain traction meaningfully in the Asian region.

Introduction

Financial sector stocks continue to gain the attention of many investors, and in 2019, financial sector stocks in the U.S. have provided a stellar return of 17.5%.

Sector-wise performance Year to Date (YTD)

The attractive performance by the financial sector provides a reason for investors to continue their search to find attractively priced stocks in this sector that are expected to provide positive returns in 2019 and beyond.

Sun Life Financial Inc.'s (SLF) shares have gained 19% in 2019, supported by the strong financial performance in 2018 and improving global market outlook. Shares currently trade with an attractive dividend yield of 3.6%, but as an investor with a focus on growth stocks, I continue to avoid buying SLF at the current market price.

Business strategy

Sun Life Financial provides insurance, retirement, and wealth management products and services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the U.S., and Asia.

Products and services offering of Sun Life

The company primarily focuses on the North American insurance market but is expanding into Asian markets at a measured pace. Even though Sun Life has failed to grow at the expected levels outside North America, the company is focused on laying the foundation required to grow at a faster clip in the future. Sun Life has exposure to many attractive regions outside North America.

Sun Life’s global presence

The success of Sun Life’s asset management business relies on the overall performance of markets, and the company is focused on expanding the asset management business as this has the potential to provide economic profits in the future.

One of the primary focus areas of the management is to provide a robust online experience to existing and potential clients. Sun Life has already made solid progress in Canada with these online initiatives and is planning to achieve the same kind of success in Asian countries as well.

Financial performance

Sun Life reported Q1 2019 earnings results on May 8 that missed the analyst estimate for earnings despite beating revenue expectations. The company reported an underlying net income of $717 million, which is an improvement of 9% excluding the one-time interest on par seed capital ($110 million in Q1 2018). The asset management business reached a new milestone as Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed the all-important trillion-dollar mark.

The company continued to see growth across its business segments except for wealth sales.

Business segment Year-over-Year growth Insurance sales 17.29% Wealth sales -9.5% Value of new business 14.3% Assets under management 3.2%

AUM was supported by the positive capital market performance since the beginning of this year. The unattractive performance of global capital markets in Q4 2018 painted a pessimistic outlook for the asset management business of Sun Life, but the markets continued to gain along with favorable policy decisions by the Fed and improving geopolitical outlook.

Underlying net income in Canada declined 20% for the quarter, whereas underlying net income in the U.S. improved 16%. Sun Life continues to focus on penetrating the Asian region as the company management views Asia as the region that would contribute the most to the company’s earnings growth in the future. However, underlying net income in Asia declined 5% on a year-over-year basis, which provides a concern to investors as the company management has emphasized the importance of the Asian region on many occasions.

Insurance sales were up in all regions, 22% in Canada, 18% in the U.S., and 11% in Asia. These sales numbers look attractive, but Sun Life is failing to convert this sales growth into profits.

Under these circumstances, underlying ROE declined from 15.1% in Q1 2018 to 13.3% in Q1 2019.

Notably, wealth sales in Asia declined 50% in Q1 2019, driven by lower mutual fund sales in India and the Philippines. The increased market volatility in these two regions had negatively impacted wealth sales of Sun Life but is expected to return to growth as both of these markets stabilize in the future. Apart from focusing on India and the Philippines to drive sales in the Asia region, Sun Life has continuously looked for growth opportunities. The 35% headcount increase in the Philippines reflects the management’s perspective of the country as a high-potential market, and at the same time, the company established a broker channel in Vietnam to grow wealth sales in these markets.

The asset management business of Sun Life is an area that the company views as one of the high-growth business segments. The asset management segment accounted for 31% of underlying net income in Q1 2019, and favorable capital market performance will drive the AUM higher, resulting in higher income generated from this segment.

The focus on Asia is both lucrative and risky. While the insurance industry in Asia is expected to grow at an attractive rate in comparison to developed markets, there is the inherent risk attached to lower initial premiums collected in these regions. In addition, Sun Life is certainly not the only financial institution eyeing this high-potential market. As other insurers line up to grab a piece of this growth opportunity, fierce competition will entail in the Asian region, which would make it difficult for Sun Life to gain meaningful market share in the short term. All these factors point to lower-than-expected growth in the short term in Asia despite high growth expectations of the management.

In the short term, earnings of the company will be primarily driven by how the asset management arm of Sun Life performs, and in the long run, a combination of the asset management segment’s profitability and the growth of the insurance business segment in Asia will determine the growth of earnings.

Digital capabilities – a silver line

Sun Life has invested in improving the digital reach of the company and this has already started paying off handsomely. The shift to embrace digitized products is certainly helping Sun Life gain traction as a digital-friendly insurance provider. In the first quarter of 2019, Sun Life was able to reach over 1.5 million clients in Canada through digital initiatives, and these digital capabilities helped drive a 16% increase to in-plan wealth deposits over the last 12 months.

Sun Life has recently launched an interactive online assistant and digital financial calculators to drive the interest of its potential customers and subsequently, sales.

Not only in Canada, Sun Life is aggressively launching its digital products in the U.S. as well. The U.S. Group Benefits business recently launched the Sun Life Maxwell Health, which is a digital health platform. The focus of this platform is on small and mid-size employers as most of these companies do not have benefit enrollment platforms and plans.

The focus of the management to provide a digitally intuitive product is commendable and will help Sun Life gain some traction particularly in developed markets. However, we do not believe that these initiatives would be able to drive company sales higher meaningfully to have a significant effect on the bottom line. Rather, these initiatives will help Sun Life remain competitive in these markets, which should act as a pillar of support to the asset management business of Sun Life.

Valuation

Sun Life is trading at a forward P/E of 10.6, closer to the 5-year historical average of 11.2. From a price-to-book perspective, SLF is trading at the 5-year historical average. These facts provide little reason to believe that SLF is trading at an attractive price at present.

A quick look at analyst estimates reveals that the median target price estimate of analysts represents an upside of 7%, whereas an equivalent downside is present to the lower end of the analyst estimate. In this sense, we fail to find an attractive risk-return trade-off.

Even though I do not see a potential for the company to outpace analyst estimates for earnings in the near future, I believe that the steady stream of dividends and an improving performance from the asset management business will help SLF refrain from a significant decline. In this sense, I rate SLF a hold at the current market price and do not recommend investing in SLF at this price. Having said that, I admit that income investors might find SLF an attractive issue considering the steady stream of dividends and the ability of Sun Life to maintain its dividend distributions.

Dividends and share repurchases

Sun Life has a rich history of distributing earnings to shareholders and is one of the main reasons for investors to hold on to their Sun Life shares. Sun Life shares yield 3.6% at the current market price, which is an attractive return for income-oriented investors.

Dividend growth history

Sun Life has historically maintained a dividend payout ratio of below 50%, and the current payout ratio of 46% is consistent with the historical averages.

Over the last 5 years, Sun Life has covered dividend distributions with annual free cash flows, which is a positive sign for investors.

In summary, Sun Life pays a safe dividend as indicated by its cash and earnings payout ratios. Historically, the company has been able to generate sufficient cash to cover for its dividend payments. The management is committed to continued dividend distributions and investors can expect further dividend hikes on the back of earnings growth expected outside North America.

Sun Life repurchased shares worth $200 million in the first quarter of 2019, and with the shares repurchased in April this year, the company has now repurchased 14 million shares under the current program, which is the authorized number of shares to be repurchased. However, the company is intending to buy back additional shares worth $4 million, which confirms the management strategy of distributing cash to shareholders via share buybacks.

Risks and challenges

As an insurer, Sun Life is naturally exposed to the risk of low interest rates and equity market downturns. On the other hand, the asset management business of the company will be highly sensitive to the performance of global capital markets. Therefore, interest rate risk and the risk of a downturn in global markets are the two primary risks of investing in Sun Life.

A global economic slowdown is another risk of investing in Sun Life. During the financial crisis, the company cut its dividend significantly, and this remains a risk of investing in Sun Life at this point in the business cycle. Many developed markets including the U.S. are nearing its maturity as per many economists, and the possibility of an economic recession within the next 5 years is high as per these economists. Considering many insurers perform better under inflationary economic conditions, it’s fair to assume that Sun Life will fail to perform attractively if a recession hits the global economy anytime soon.

Conclusion

Sun Life is definitely not the company to invest in if you are searching for a high-growth financial sector company, nor should you consider if you are a bargain hunter. However, Sun Life Financial is a very attractive play for an income-oriented investor. We do not see a reason why Sun Life would have to cut its dividend or abandon the share repurchase program in place. The financial health of the company is acceptable, and the company will continue to generate a sufficient level of cash to service its debt payments and distribute an attractive dividend to investors. Even though the company is still struggling to find a firm footing in its business operations in Asia, I believe this is a temporary matter. At the same time, we do not expect the Asia business segment to send Sun Life earnings through the roof. Rather, the Asia business segment will help Sun Life remain on track to deliver a steady and stable income stream to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.