Qualcomm: Where Is It All Headed From Here?

In mid-January, I wrote an article about Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), telling investors to ignore the noise and look at the long-term opportunity. Since then, thanks to the company’s settlement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), its stock has gone up by more than 50%. Going forward, I do believe there are continued opportunities for those interested in investing in Qualcomm. The company continues to offer a respectable dividend of 3%, and has enormous 5G opportunity.

Qualcomm/Apple - Venture Beat

Qualcomm Apple Settlement

The most important change since my last article about Qualcomm is the company’s settlement with Apple.

Qualcomm Apple Settlement - Qualcomm Investor Presentation

The settlement is a direct license between Apple and Qualcomm that will last six years, with an option to extend it by 2 years. This license deal will involve Apple paying royalties to Qualcomm, and will come into effect as of April 1, 2019. More so, the settlement includes a one-time payment from Apple to Qualcomm. We will discuss this in additional detail below, however, it appears to be $4.5 billion.

The deal involves a multi-year chipset supply agreement. This will mean steady profits for Qualcomm. Also important, the deal will involve all worldwide litigation as being dismissed and withdrawn. This will not only save each side a boatload in legal fees, it will better allow Qualcomm’s earnings to grow significantly. The company expects incremental EPS of $2.00 as the company’s product shipments ramp up.

This impressive increase in EPS came with a $30 increase in the company’s incremental stock price. This implies that investors are valuing the company’s newfound earnings power with a P/E ratio of 15. This is lower than the remainder of Qualcomm’s earnings ratio, but still longer than the 6-year term of the contract.

Another quick thing to note here is the settlement with Apple paves the way for a settlement with Huawei. The company expects that this will add another incremental $0.50-0.75 per share in EPS. Settling with Huawei will also provide another incremental settlement, likely larger than $1 billion, which will be added to the $4.5 billion the company is already receiving.

Qualcomm Quarterly Results

It’s worth looking at Qualcomm’s most recent quarterly results for two reasons. First, they inform us of the size of the settlement with Apple, and second they inform us of the strength of the company’s strength outside of Apple.

Qualcomm Guidance - Qualcomm Investor Presentation

Qualcomm provided 2Q 2019 guidance of $4.4-5.2 billion worth of GAAP revenues, and achieved GAAP revenues of $5.0 billion. That’s a mid-single digit sequential increase, which is fairly impressive to see. The company has provided 3Q 2019 guidance of $9.7 billion of GAAP revenue at the midpoint, and $5.1 billion Non-GAAP revenue.

This points towards a settlement with Apple of $4.5 billion, as indicated above.

The company has not announced what it intends to spend its $4.5 billion on yet. This could be either share buybacks or paying back debt. However, either way it’s a nice piece of cash for the company. The company isn’t forecasting a lower diluted share count, which might give some indication of what it aims for. At the same time, the company did an amazing job for shareholders by buying back shares last year.

5G Opportunity

Now that we’ve discussed the company’s recent results, along with the settlement with Apple, let’s discuss the massive 5G opportunity the company faces.

5G - Computer World

5G has been discussed about as everything ranging from the next big thing to an overblown, discussed-about opportunity. The main appeal behind 5G is its ability to provide the world with gigabit internet. Fiber gigabit has been talked about for years, and has been slowly spread, but 5G is happening now. If carriers can plan for a world with unlimited data packages, the appeal of 5G is enormous.

Occasionally, I visit my relatives who live in the rural United States. In these visits it’s clear that the influence of technology into their lives is limited by wireless speeds. Gigabit might not provide immediate profits across the board. However, it has the potential to dramatically increase internet usage, and using the internet, regardless of what you seek to do, becomes a seamless experience.

5G devices are expected to become ubiquitous in daily life. 5G must support a million devices per square mile, as part of the protocol, as it becomes able to handle everyone’s smartwatch, phone, and smart homes. Predictions are that 1.3 billion 5G devices will exist by 2023. Almost every single one of these devices will require a 5G chip from Qualcomm, which shows the enormous opportunity for the company.

The EPS from these chips will be a significant part of Qualcomm’s future. 5G is an enormous opportunity that should reward Qualcomm's shareholders well. The company’s market position has been cemented by the settlement with Apple.

Qualcomm Chip Business

Another important aspect of Qualcomm’s business that I want to discuss is the company’s chip business.

Qualcomm/Samsung - 9to5Mac

These days, from a hardware perspective, camera aside, the largest developments in phone technology largely fall into two regions: the battery (i.e., power consumption) and the processor speed (i.e., how fast the phone can handle technology). The trend to handle this has been merging the modem and the chips on the phones, something that Qualcomm offers through the Snapdragon processors.

Qualcomm has said that its next Snapdragon processor will include an integrated 5g chip. This will likely be a popular offering among consumers due to them having to use a Qualcomm 5G chip anyway, and the integration with Snapdragon providing consumers everything they require in a small package.

Qualcomm Risk

I did want to discuss one of the major risks that Qualcomm faces. That is that other companies are looking to maximize their profits. For example, one of the major profit opportunities for Apple would be to cut down its costs on each of those 200 million iPhones it sells annually. If it can cut down the costs by $15 per phone, that’s an extra $3 billion per year.

As a result, Apple has significant inspiration to spend billions to improve its position. For example, the company is opening up an office in San Diego, where it plans to hire workers from Qualcomm’s headquarters. This implies that the company is, at some point, planning to end its deal with Qualcomm. I would expect other major customers of Qualcomm are trying to do the same thing.

Overall though, I believe Qualcomm’s continued R&D investment makes the company a strong investment opportunity, as it works to protect its moat.

Conclusion

Qualcomm has had a difficult time over 2018. However, it used its capital from its rejected acquisition of NXPI to acquire a significant number of shares at fire-sale prices. On top of this, the company recently managed to settle with Apple, which it expects to provide $2 towards incremental EPS. At the same time, the company is getting a $4.5 billion one-time payment.

At the same time, it’s likely that Qualcomm will settle with Huawei. Qualcomm is also integrating its processor and 5G packages, which should provide a better opportunity to earn money from customers. The company does have a risk with its major customers competing with it; however, in the long term I do believe the company should reward shareholders well.

I recommend holding on to your investments in Qualcomm from the last time I recommended it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.