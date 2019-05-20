TD Bank: Growth Potential Remains

On the whole, Canadian banks appear to be more attractively valued than their U.S. counterparts.

However, much of this was related to growth in expenses rather than deposit or loan performance.

Last December, I made the argument that TD Bank (TD) could be undervalued at a price of $51.

Fast forward to today, and the stock is up to $55. However, in spite of more moderate market growth, return for this stock still lagged the S&P 500:

TD Bank is significantly more exposed to the U.S. market than competitors such as the Royal Bank of Canada (RY). For instance, loan exposure to the United States accounts for 23% of the bank’s portfolio while it stands at 14% for Royal Bank of Canada.

Macroeconomic Considerations

While this has been of benefit to TD Bank given a trajectory of rising interest rates in the United States, indications seem to suggest that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates any further in 2019 – owing to concerns about economic growth – and are even prepared to reduce rates if necessary.

I wrote in a previous article about how I expect this might impact Bank of America (BAC), and shared my view that the bank could see a moderating of growth as a result of:

significant reduction in interest-bearing deposits held by the bank the corresponding decrease in interest rates is not enough to entice more customers to hold loans as rates are still quite low by historical standards.

For TD Bank, this could also be a concern given U.S. exposure. However, how can we expect the situation to develop in Canada specifically?

In spite of the moderating growth, rates in the United States are significantly higher at 2.5% versus Canada’s 1.75%.

While the Bank of Canada has acknowledged that credit growth is now slowing, household debt still remains at a high level. For this reason, it is unlikely that we will see an interest rate rise in Canada until 2020. After all, the central bank does not want to risk a domestic recession by raising rates simply to meet inflation targets, as this initiative would fail under the scenario of weak economic growth.

Performance

In terms of TD Bank’s results in the most recent earnings quarter, we can see that the Gross Lending Retail Portfolio across both Canada and the United States is up from the previous quarter:

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

Moreover, average deposits and loans across Canada and the United States have risen compared to Q4 2018:

Canada

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

United States

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

However, diluted EPS was down on the whole as a result of a 20% rise in expenses:

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

Wholesale Banking and the Corporate Segment were also particularly hit, respectively due to reduced trading margins and activity, along with the impact of the U.S. tax reform one year prior.

Wholesale Banking

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

Corporate Segment

Source: TD Bank Group Q1 2019 Quarterly Results Presentation

Earnings

When comparing TD Bank to its peers, we see that the bank has seen competitive growth in earnings over the past three years:

However, what is interesting is that over the same period, the P/E ratio for the majority of these banks have fallen significantly:

Now, let’s compare this to earnings for major American banks.

Earnings

P/E Ratio

We can see that while U.S. banks have seen higher growth in earnings on the whole, the P/E ratios have also been rising in tandem.

On this basis, my view is that American banking stocks are currently more expensive than their Canadian counterparts. While it may take a while for the banking sector to pick up steam more generally (due to uncertainty regarding interest rates), it is quite possible that Canadian banks will have more upside when a recovery does take hold.

Conclusion

I see TD Bank’s stock price remaining stationary for the time being, as investors take a more cautious stance with this industry due to a halt in rate rises. However, I see the bank as being in quite a good financial position, and anticipate that significant upside is in store once the sector picks up more generally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.