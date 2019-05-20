Regions Financial Corp.: A Potentially Undervalued Dividend Growth Play

Regions Financial is showing signs of being undervalued, with a P/E ratio below that of competitors and a price-to-book ratio of below 1.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) provides a wide array of banking services to customers primarily in the southern and midwestern United States. Regions was founded in 1971 as the merger of three Alabama banks, and today it is the 32nd largest US bank, operating nearly 2,000 ATMs and nearly 1,500 branches. Below I’ll take a look at whether RF stock could be an attractive addition to your dividend stock portfolio.

To determine whether I would consider RF stock to be a good investment, I first want to look at a few metrics. Return on assets, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book are key metrics that I use to initially identify a stock that is potentially undervalued.

Return on assets (ROA) is a metric that I typically examine for companies within the banking industry. A bank’s ability to generate a return on its assets (your cash) is what keeps the machine churning. Typically, I look for a ROA greater than 1% for companies within the banking industry.

Price-to-earnings (P/E) is one of the best indicators of a stock’s valuation. In general, I look for a P/E below the broader market average. However, while doing research I noticed that banks are trading well below the broader market as a whole, so it would be a better comparison to examine Regions’ P/E alongside that of some of its competitors. I noted an average P/E of ~10 times earnings while analyzing larger regional banks. Therefore, I will set this as my benchmark and see if the stock falls below this multiple.

Price-to-book ratio (P/B) is another key indicator of a company’s stock valuation. A company’s book value (the “B” in the equation) is equal to its assets minus its liabilities. What’s left is the equity, or book value. If a company has a P/B of 1, and it were to cease operations and liquidate everything at carrying value on the balance sheet, each stockholder would receive exactly the current price of the stock in cash. I tend to look for companies with lower P/B, as they are more likely to be undervalued. For a regional bank, I try to look for a P/B under 1.3, as this is typically the low end of what I’ve seen in recent M&A in this industry.

If Regions Financial can meet the criteria laid out above, coupled with strong performance and dividend growth history, I would consider the stock to be undervalued and a good addition to my portfolio. But will it check all the boxes? Let’s take a deep dive to find out!

Performance and Valuation

With a return on assets of 1.41% in Q4 2018, Regions outperformed the average for all US banks of 1.35% during the same period, according to the most recently available St. Louis FED data. Over the past three years, net income has grown on average 20% per year, return on average equity has grown an average of 25% per year, and the stock has returned nearly 77%. Yet, RF stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a P/B ratio of 0.99. Again, a P/B below 1.00 means that upon liquidation at carrying value, a shareholder would actually receive more cash than the current trading price of RF stock. To me, this hints that the stock may be undervalued at its current price of just over $14 per share.

In addition to the performance metrics noted above, the bank maintains strong capital levels, which signifies the company’s financial strength. Per review of the Regions’ most recent annual report, all capital ratios exceed the thresholds necessary to be considered “well-capitalized”, according to recommendations as set by the Basel Committee on Bank Supervision.

With a forward dividend yield of 3.91%, well above the market average, I believe this stock is worth a closer look.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

It’s time to run Regions through the infamous Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener and see how it fares. This is the screener we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics:

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For this analysis, I’ll be using the metrics as of market close on Monday, May 13, 2019. At this time, the stock was trading at $14.34, has a forward dividend of $0.56/share, and has an average analyst EPS estimate of $1.56/share for 2019. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author.

1) P/E Ratio: With a P/E ratio of 9.19 times forward earnings, RF stock is trading well below the market average. Further, I took a look at some comparable stocks based on size and industry to better evaluate Regions’ valuation. Similarly sized M&T Bank (MTB) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) were each trading at 11.13 and 9.82 times forward earnings, respectively. Based on the P/E ratio, Regions appears to be trading at a discount to competitors.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio: We typically like to see a company’s dividend payout ratio, calculated as the annual dividend divided by EPS, fall below the 60% mark. We believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow its dividends going forward without sacrificing safety. With a dividend payout ratio of only 36%, Regions has plenty of room to continue to grow dividends into the future.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Regions Financial Corp. began paying a dividend in 1968. In the heat of the financial crisis, the company decreased its dividend payout from an annual dividend of $1.44 per share in 2007 all the way down to just $0.04/share in 2010. However, since 2013, it has increased the dividend each year, for a total of 6 consecutive annual increases. I typically like to see a longer history of increases myself, but the three- and five-year average dividend growth rates of 30% and 35%, respectively, are quite astounding figures. Further, given the payout ratio of only 36% as noted above, it would seem the company has placed itself in a position to sustain dividend increases into the future.

Summary

Regions Financial Corp. held up nicely against our dividend stock screener. RF has a P/E ratio below the broader market and industry, a strong yield and growing dividend, and a payout ratio that leaves plenty of room for future increases. The only hesitation I have towards RF stock is the shorter-than-desired history of dividend increases, but the high dividend growth rates in recent history make it a very tempting dividend play. Further, banks today are better capitalized to handle a crisis similar to the one that caused Regions to cut its dividend in the past. As I noted earlier, the company’s current capital ratios exceed the threshold of being considered “well-capitalized”.

For these reasons, I will be looking to initiate a position in Regions Financial Corp. at current prices, as the nearly 4% yield is very attractive in conjunction with the bank’s strong performance, recent dividend growth, and low payout ratio.

What are your thoughts on RF stock? Is it worth looking past the lack of dividend growth history for an attractive yield and double-digit dividend growth opportunity?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.