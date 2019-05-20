Catasys Is Transforming Behavioral Health, Blooming Into Rapid Growth Stage

Catasys is gamechanger at the apex where value-based reimbursement and evidence-based treatment models converge to disrupt the Behavioral Health industry.

FY 2019 revenues are forecast to rise over 130% YOY as it enters the hyper-growth stage with its healthcare cost-shrinking model versus the traditional cost-growing income model.

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) provides an evidence-based scalable solution that integrates sophisticated cognitive learning technologies with personalized human engagement to deliver outcomes. In a nutshell, Catasys contracts with health insurance carriers to reduce medical costs for ‘treatment-avoidant’ members and collects a percentage of the cost-savings as revenue. In essence, this is the anti-treatment center model, where efficiency and accountability drive revenue growth, a cost-shrinking income model.

The (Failing) Treatment Center Model

The war on the opioid and addiction crisis has been engaged using the “treatment center model.” This traditional approach for treating substance abuse involves being admitted into addiction treatment “rehab” facilities to undergo costly in-patient programs in a controlled environment, assuming the patient has insurance coverage and funds to finance their stay — the facility benefits from growing headcounts (admissions), beds, and longer treatments and overnight stays. The term “heads on beds” describes what drives this model, which at its core benefits from prolonging the problem. The treatment center model is costly, ineffective and plagued with hubris and fraud. Income is driven by perpetually rising healthcare costs, a cost-growing income model. Payors including Medicare and Medicaid are migrating towards value-based reimbursement models that incentivize medical providers to improve efficiencies and quality of care.

There are two models in which we presently attempt to tackle behavioral health disorders: treatment centers rely on a healthcare cost-spending versus Catasys' cost-shrinking income model.

The Stealth Rise

Catasys profits from decreasing costs for payors by treating the anxiety and depression that triggers the need for substance abuse. It’s a holistic approach that is considerate of the member’s privacy, convenience, and costs. It’s a win-win-win. The company has contracts with seven of the eight largest U.S. health insurers, including United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH), Aetna (NYSE:CVS) and Humana (NYSE:HUM). These three insurers' member populations surpass 100-million people alone.

How's it doing for investors? Over the past three years, compared to the traditional behavioral health providers, and even the S&P, it's emerged a standalone leader beginning in 2018.

This new model presents an under-the-radar opportunity in tackling America's behavioral health crisis. There is much more room for upside as revenues are set to enter the hyper-growth stage as Catasys experiences a surge in its outreach pools.

A Vision Borne Out Of Frustration & Empathy

Last week, I, along with a colleague (and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor) Penn Little, sat down with CEO Terren Peizer--on the record. My hope is to shed light on an underdog, an under-the-radar value investment that's centered on the fundamentals of supply, demand, and opportunity cost.

Unlike many healthcare CEOs, Terren Peizer is no stranger to Wall Street. Of course, he was once Michael Milken's left-hand man.

Catasys CEO Terren Peizer in his Santa Monica, CA, office. Source: Terren Peizer

In his ascent to success on Wall Street, his frustration with finding effective ways to support his brother in a battle with cocaine addiction proved daunting. We asked him what led him from Wall Street to Catasys, an entirely different entrepreneurial venture, and Peizer said:

If you want to create a company that adds value you have to find something wrong or identify some inefficiency in an industry and correct for it.

Peizer's problem was rooted in frustration with helping a loved one battling addiction. Peizer shared the nature of Catasys' catalyst by saying,

My brother battled cocaine addiction and alcoholism and I had paid for his treatment at places such as Hazelden. Over many years and hundreds of thousands of dollars. I saw that that that model did not work.

The Treatment Avoidant Population

Catasys serves the overwhelming majority of people with anxiety or depression with a chronic disease that doesn't want help. This is the largest population and arguably the costliest for insurers as substance use disorders, eating disorders, or other maladaptive behaviors result from these core disorders. Those conditions can be comorbid and/or exacerbate many other maladies, including diabetes, hypertension, cardio, and pulmonary diseases.

Unlike addicts who have hit rock bottom and check in to a rehab facility, this "treatment-avoidant" population of users go out of their way to avoid treatment for reasons of denial, costs, fear of losing their jobs and reputational and social backlash. This “treatment-avoidant” population costs health plans up to 4.5X more than patients with chronic illness alone, severely tilting the risk pool.

Source: Catasys Investor Presentation

Outreach Pool Drives Revenue Growth

Catasys utilizes proprietary big-data analytics, predictive modeling, and artificial intelligence to identify the 'treatment-avoidant' population within a health insurance carrier’s database of plan members. Eligible members are added to the outreach pool, where Catasys implements its outreach campaign to convince these high-cost members to enroll in its OnTrak 52-week outpatient program. Catasys typically enrolls 20% of the outreach pool into enrolled patients, generating an average of $6,500 revenues per patient at an 80% retention rate. Therefore, Catasys generates $65 million in revenues per 10,000 OnTrak patients. The keys to growth lie in the expansion and conversion of enrolled members in the outreach pool. Catasys' outreach pool grew by 126% in Q4 2018 YOY and accelerated to its highest levels since inception in Q1 2019. OnTrak's momentum is the commencement of the growth acceleration trajectory.

Source: Catasys

The OnTrak 52-Week Program

Catasys implements its proprietary "OnTrak" solution, which integrates telehealth with social engagement that includes medical and pharmacological involvement, psychosocial treatments, and personal care coaches in a 52-week outpatient program.

Most importantly, Catasys collects revenues from the claims cost-savings/shrinking generated by its OnTrak treatment program. The company gets paid based on its success rate, not on a fee-for-service treatment facility model. Catasys treats the causes and symptoms while keeping the patients within its current lifestyle environments. This is a cost-shrinking versus cost-growing revenue model.

Regarding a successful and practical approach, Peizer notes that care should be

efficacious from a treatment standpoint, and then validating the savings. ...we're are the leaders and understanding you need an integrated program. We're combining the physiological with the psychosocial. You can't just deal with the psychosocial. You have to deal with the physiological. And you can't just deal with the physiological by giving medication... ...So it had to be integrated care had to be outpatient had to be affordable and accessible. And we had to figure out a way. The big lift was finding out how to motivate the industry to put Humpty Dumpty back together.

Walking The Dinosaur Out The Door

Ironically, the hit 1987 song 'Walk the Dinosaur' was written and performed by Was (Not Was), a band name inspired by Piaget's reversibility theory, which states objects or numbers can be changed and returned to their original condition. Peizer has watched the rise and fall of the industry, and today believes treatment centers are (as he calls them) "dinosaurs," and (in line with the theory) Catasys is using numbers to invoke change through decentration proving "quality cannot be altered simply by transforming how that object appears." Peizer indeed appears to be walking the Dinosaur 'out the door' using hard data.

The very heart of the dinosaur "treatment center" model is growth via higher headcounts, more beds, extended durations of treatment, and stays. In essence, it implements a healthcare cost-spending/growing income model. The bottom line is that more effective treatment can only be provided by working smarter. Catasys seamlessly synchronizes synergistic components to generate a cumulative effect. The company implements a cost-shrinking income model.

Treating Vs. Servicing The Problem

The need to relieve anxiety or depression often spawns the substance addiction. Peizer agrees with the recovery credo of alcohol being "but a symptom," and argues the concept of abstinence isn't something real. Catasys treats the problem, while the dinosaurs service it.

It's been argued that treatment facilities try to profit on massive billing, days of stay, and optional services. The longer a patient stays isolated from their community, the more profitable they can be. The stark reality is that addiction treatment facilities rely on the growth of addiction and substance abuse, not a reduction. People have to be able to learn to interact with others and face anxiety, feel it, love it, and adapt to ways in which to healthily respond.

Peizer says that saying the treatment model center isn't "proven," is a misstatement... quickly correcting by saying,

it is proven, it's proven not to work.

Peizer places great emphasis on the question of, "how much are (the traditional models) costing the health plans?" Then he used data to show that it works.

We theorized, and we had to prove that if you pay us $8,500 gross $6,500 and that after adjusting for dropouts; we could give you a 54% savings rate at $32,000 per year for the first two years which is a very attractive savings for the health plan that goes straight to the bottom line.

Insurers average a 54% average cost-savings for a five-to-one ROI. Patients receive personalized and discreet treatment through the 52-week OnTrak program, which boasts a 78% success rate. Peizer summed up the intent of Catasys as a company that:

To incentivize health plans to essentially provide full reimbursement for one year's course of treatment.

Growth Set to Ramp Up

In its Q1 2019 earnings report, revenues grew by 256% for the quarter YOY. Q1 GAAP EPS by $0.09 coming in at -$0.18 versus $0.27-per diluted share. Outreach pools of eligible members increased by 124% to 92,000 from 41,000 on Dec. 31, 2018. Catasys maintains a 20% enrollment rate from the outreach pool. As the outreach pool grows, Catasys converts more plan members to enrollees in its OnTrak 52-week outpatient program, which generates revenues averaging $6,500 per patient.

Source: Catasys

Catasys is finally breaking ground with its expansion into new states, expanding outreach pools driving revenue acceleration on its path to profitability. OnTrak is scalable and cost-effective for the health insurers, who average 54% in health cost savings and for plan members who receive a holistic addiction treatment solution discretely, conveniently and economically (no out-of-pocket expenses) - a win-win-win solution for insurers, patients, and Catasys.

Catasys forecasts FY 2019 revenues to rise over 130% YOY as it quickly scales for growth. With growth, margins improve on a path to profitability as more states approve the program. Currently, Catasys is authorized in 22 states and growing. Investors associate the healthcare sector with moderate growth and value, but Catasys is a technology company at the sweet spot in the healthcare sector entering the hyper-growth stage. It benefits from embodying the trend towards value-based reimbursements and evidence-based treatment solutions. With an impact as unforeseen as the extraterrestrial disruption that many believe killed the actual dinosaurs, these two models are reshaping healthcare for the better.

The Risks for Investors

Catasys' shares are up over 400% in the past year, which would scare many investors into stepping at these levels. However, many don't understand the nature of a model that profits from cost-savings versus profiting on rising medical costs, driven by legislative tailwinds. Also, CEO Terren Peizer owns over 60% of the shares, which gives him an extraordinary amount of control. I perceive this as having genuine "skin in the game" with far less incentive to derail a company.

Potential Share Dilution

According to the Q1 2019 10-Q filing, there are 1.62 million shares of non-employee warrants at a weighted average exercise price of the $4.80 per stock. The company also announced a $50 million mixed-shelf offering several months ago. While this can be perceived as potential dilution, it can also serve as a way to add more liquidity to a very thin float.

Opportunity Now For Growth Ramp

While Catasys' shares have more than quadrupled in less than a year, there is room for even more upside. With less than a 6-million share float and 30% short interest, this stock can move higher quickly. Catasys has no direct competitors since its model is so unique. The closest "competitor," Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), is riding the telehealth trend, but still follows the classic fee-for-service revenue model and has over 120% institutional ownership. This means it's a "crowded" trade. Catasys is still "under the radar" with only 12% institutional ownership. Catasys is a game changer that transcends the traditional addiction treatment-facility model with an evidence-based scalable treatment solution that implements a cost-shrinking income model versus the ineffective cost-growing model that treatment facilities desperately rely on. This disruption presents an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors to get positioned before the trade gets too "crowded."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CATS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My colleague Penn Little has invested in Catasys Inc and is long. However, I do not have a personal benefit from the company's performance but may initiate a position soon.