Apple Can Defend Itself, But The Unequal Treatment Remains A Big Weak Spot And A Threat To Its Service Business

The Commission could impose fines or prohibit Apple's payment practices. This could hurt the financial performance of the company.

The Commission will examine claims put forward by Apple that its conduct is justified. Nevertheless, I do not see these justification when it comes to unequal treatment.

Generally, even at the beginning of the dispute, the lines of attack and defense of the two companies are quite clear.

The company responded to the complaint of Spotify with a statement. I think the statement already reflects the legal tactics Apple will use to defend itself against the Commission.

I. Introduction

In March, Spotify (SPOT) announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple (AAPL) with the European Commission and launched a "time to play fair call". Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses its power to gain an unfair advantage.

As I said before, I cannot foresee what the Commission will decide in the end. That depends on how it will interpret Article 102 TFEU. According to previous Commission decisions, Apple could indeed have abused its market position here.

The complaint attacks a part of the future business of the company. In addition, the Commission could impose fines on Apple. Investors are therefore well advised to find out what criteria the Commission uses. As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

In my previous article, I provided you the necessary information to understand how the Commission will approach the complaint. This article is about Apple's possible defense strategies.

II. How did Apple respond to the Spotify complaint?

After Spotify announced it filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission over unfair App Store practices, Apple responded two days later with a statement.

It is pretty clear to me that this is not only a statement to the public. I think it already reflects the legal tactics Apple will use to defend itself against the Commission.

I see two main arguments from Apple. The first argument is based on the fact that the App Store offers a platform that benefits consumers as well as other developers. With the second argument, the company says that the App Store promotes competition.

For the sake of user and developer benefit

Firstly, Apple points out that it provides a platform and that this platform benefits consumers:

Let’s be clear about what that means. Apple connects Spotify to our users. We provide the platform by which users download and update their app. We share critical software development tools to support Spotify’s app building. And we built a secure payment system - no small undertaking - which allows users to have faith in in-app transactions.

Secondly, the company tries indirectly to point out that the platform not only benefits consumers but also app developers. At the same time, it puts this argument into a charge:

Spotify wouldn’t be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they’re leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs.

For the sake of competition

The second argument refers to the own music service of Apple. The company emphasizes that Apple Music merely extends the offer, and thus, even promotes competition.

We share Spotify’s love of music and their vision of sharing it with the world. Where we differ is how you achieve that goal.Underneath the rhetoric, Spotify’s aim is to make more money off others’ work.

As I said before, the statement already reflects a legal tactic. So let's take a look at how the company can justify its behavior in EU competition law.

III. Which defenses exist?

1. In European Competition Law

Article 102 does not expressly provide statutory defenses. But according to the Official Journal of the European Union, the Commission will also examine claims put forward by a dominant company that its conduct is justified.

Therefore, Apple may try to justify its behavior either by demonstrating that its conduct is objectively necessary or by demonstrating that its conduct produces substantial efficiencies which outweigh any anticompetitive effects on consumers. In this context, the Commission will assess whether the conduct in question is indispensable and proportionate to the goal allegedly pursued by the dominant company.

Apple would have to provide all the evidence necessary to demonstrate that the conduct concerned is objectively justified. In this context, the company is generally be expected to demonstrate, with a sufficient degree of probability and on the basis of verifiable evidence, that the following cumulative conditions are fulfilled:

The efficiencies would have to be realized, or be likely to be realized, as a result of the conduct in question; The conduct would have to be indispensable to the realization of those efficiencies; The efficiencies would have to outweigh any negative effects on competition and consumer welfare in the affected markets; and The conduct must not eliminate all effective competition.

2. Side note: US Case Law

Consumer welfare is a common concept of justification.

In the Ohio et al. v. American Express Co. et al. decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court recognized that vertical restraints can prevent retailers from freeriding and thus increase the availability of tangible or intangible services or promotional efforts that enhance competition and consumer welfare.

3. Apple's arguments have a weak spot

As you may see now, the company's strategy is precisely tailored to these characteristics. By arguing that its behavior led to consumer welfare and to more efficiency (by maintaining an ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs), Apple's statement to the public is also a statement to the Commission.

The complaint by Spotify was filed on five grounds. In my opinion, No. 1 is the most crucial issue: all purchases (apps and digital content) within apps on iOS must be made through Apple Pay, and are subject to a 30% fee. Spotify claims that the rules are not applied evenly across the board because Uber (UBER) and Deliveroo, which do not compete with Apple, do not pay a fee when using Apple Pay.

Overall, I do not see efficiencies when it comes to unequal treatment, because how is it more efficient to treat companies differently? Apple has not yet demonstrated that this behavior may be counterbalanced, outweighed even, by advantages in terms of efficiency that also benefit consumers. But as stated before, that's exactly the company's job.

Accordingly, a certain initial suspicion can not be denied. It does not surprise me, therefore, that the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced too that it will investigate whether Apple abuses the position it has attained with its App Store.

III. Possible outcome for Apple

For Apple, a further investigation of the Commission could have consequences. Generally, the dispute reminds me of the similar Facebook decision. The German Federal Cartel Office (FCO) has imposed far-reaching restrictions on Facebook in the processing of user data.

Therefore, it could happen that the Commission imposes similar conditions on Apple regarding the unequal taxes. Furthermore, the Commission could impose fines or prohibit the company's payment practices. This would especially have an impact for Apple's business and could hurt the financial performance of the company in the long term because it concerns the important service business. Finally, Apple could also be liable to face civil actions for damages that can be brought before the courts of the Member States by any person or business affected by its anticompetitive behavior.

IV. Conclusion and takeaway

Even at the beginning of the dispute, the lines of attack and defense of the two companies are quite clear. Both companies try to be guided by existing decisions and the EU competition law.

Apple has good arguments, which are also found in the case law as justifications. However, the defensive line remains a very weak spot that could be detrimental to the company's future business model and growth engine.

Overall, the result for the investor is mixed. The risk of regulation by the Commission, the issuing of prohibition or imminent fines could first weigh on the stock's course. A certain downside risk must therefore be taken into account. Nevertheless, such a decision would also underline the market power of Apple. That, in turn, is exactly what long-term investors are looking for.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

